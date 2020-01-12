Natalie Luttrell of Bluff City and Lane Whitman of Bristol, Tennessee, were named to the fall 2019 Dean’s List at Berry College in Rome, Georgia. The Dean’s List honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.

•••

Kimberly N. Wild, a junior majoring in health and exercise science, of Glade Spring, Virginia, was named to the fall 2019 Dean’s List at Bridgewater College in Bridgewater, Virginia. Students on the Dean’s List have attained a 3.4 or better grade point average of a possible 4.0.

Elizabeth Matzner of Bristol recently finished academic requirements for the University of Tennessee at Martin’s Veterinary Health Technology Program. Matzner will complete a six-week internship at a veterinary hospital or research center this semester before graduating with her bachelor’s degree in May.

Kaitlynn Melton of Bristol, Tennessee, was named to the fall 2019 Dean’s List at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or greater.

