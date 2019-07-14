Local students were named to the Dean’s List for the 2019 spring semester at Furman University in Greenville, South Carolina. Furman’s dean’s list is composed of full-time undergraduate students who earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher on a four-point system. The students are:
» Eric Faidley, of Blountville, son of Brian Faidley and Sandra Faidley
» Alexandra Thompson, of Blountville, daughter of Robin Thompson and Debra Thompson
» Luke Meade, of Bluff City, Tennessee, son of Mr. John Meade and Ms. Doris Meade
★★★
Sheena Marie Johnson of Bristol, Tennessee, graduated from Mars Hill University in Mars Hill, North Carolina, on May 11. Johnson graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in computer science.
★★★
Jeffrey Kite of Bristol, Tennessee, recently attended Space Camp Robotics Camp at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama.
The weeklong educational program promotes science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), while training students and with hands-on activities and missions based on teamwork, leadership and decision-making.
★★★
Heather Ashley, of Abingdon, Virginia, was recently awarded a Doctor of Optometry degree from Southern College of Optometry in Memphis.
Ashley earned the Lucy Katherine Bone Orgain Award, which comes with a $2,000 monetary award, for academic and clinical excellence.
She also received the Designs for Visions Inc. William Feinbloom Low Vision Award for excellence in low vision rehabilitation.
Ashley is the daughter of Kimberly and Jimmy Ashley. She is a graduate of Abingdon High School and James Madison University.
★★★
Local Government Federal Credit Union has awarded Rachel Locke of Bristol an LGFCU Scholarship Award.
Locke will use the
scholarship to study at Christopher Newport University.
The LGFCU Scholarship Award recognizes a student’s high achievement in extracurricular activities, as well as academic excellence by their
having maintained a grade point average of 3.0 or higher.
★★★
Annie Dawson, music major from Abingdon, was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2019 semester at Geneva College in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania.
To be eligible for this recognition, students in traditional programs must earn a GPA of at least 3.6 while passing 12 credit hours or more.
★★★
Dillon Robert Pendley, a graduate of Tennessee High School in Bristol, was inducted into the Naval Academy Class of 2023 on Thursday, June 27, and will begin six challenging weeks of basic midshipman training as part of Plebe Summer.
During this time, plebes have no access to television, movies, the internet or music, and restricted access to cellphones. They are only permitted to make three calls during the six weeks of Plebe Summer.
The pressure and rigor of Plebe Summer is carefully designed to help plebes prepare for their first academic year at the Naval Academy and the four years of challenges that awaits them.
As the summer progresses, the new midshipmen rapidly assimilate basic skills in seamanship, navigation, damage control, sailing, and handling yard patrol craft.
Plebes also learn infantry drill and how to shoot 9 mm pistols and M-16 rifles.