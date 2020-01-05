The Bristol Virginia Parks and Recreation announced the winners of its 2019 Christmas Card Contest.
The annual event is open for all Bristol Virginia Elementary Schools both public and private. There were two division: K-2nd and 3rd-5th.
The Grand Prize winner’s card will become the official Christmas Card of the Parks and Recreation Department for the Christmas season of 2020.
Winners:
» Grand Prize: Olivia Jessee, 4th grade, Van Pelt
» 1st, K-2nd: Paisley Gray, 1st grade, Sullins Academy
» 2nd, K-2nd: Victoria Zaidi, 1st grade, Sullins Academy
» 3rd, K-2nd: Presley Steel, K, Washington-Lee
» 4th, K-2nd: Oliver Kneff, 2nd grade, St. Anne’s
» 1st, 3rd-5th: Blakely Rowe, 5th grade, Sullins Academy
» 2nd, 3rd-5th: Breanna Weaver, 3rd grade, Stonewall Jackson
» 3rd, 3rd-5th: Lucy Claire Foy, 4th grade, Sullins Academy
» 4th, 3rd-5th: Lily Hughes, 5th grade, St. Anne’s
•••
Xiaodi Grace Whitfield of Blountville received a degree from the University of Tennessee at Martin on Dec. 14.
•••
Amber Miller of Tazewell and Nathaniel Whitt of Cedar Bluff were named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester at Berea College in Berea, Kentucky. A student is named to the Dean’s List who achieves a GPA of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits, a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours.
•••
Local students were named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2019 semester at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C. The students are:
» Skylar Adkins of Marion
» Corey Lavinder of Bristol
» Jazmyn Pickstock of Blountville
•••
Local students graduated from the College of Charleston in South Carolina on Dec. 14. They are:
» Lydia Bussey of Abingdon, degree in special education
» Frances Miller of Big Stone Gap, degree in arts management
