Several Sullivan County students are scheduled to graduate this trimester after completing 432 clock hours of phlebotomy training at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Elizabethton, announced Loretta Eades, certified phlebotomy technician and instructor.
They are:
» Autumn Dawn Harris
» Kaitlin Alexandra Forbes
» Lily Taylor Franklin
Prior to admission, students must provide a copy of their high school diploma or equivalent; score at least a level three in reading and math on the Assessment Test in Tech Foundations; provide proof of CPR for the Health Care Provider Certification; provide proof of Healthcare Providers Service Organization Liability Insurance; proof of rubella and varicella immunity; negative TB skin test or chest X-ray; and be subject to a drug screen and criminal background check.
•••
Milligan College celebrated the end of the spring semester with a virtual awards convocation and blessing service April 30. The annual awards ceremony recognizes many of the college’s undergraduate students and celebrates their accomplishments.
Area students receiving awards:
» For the area of humane learning, Morgan Glovier, of Bristol, Tennessee, received the English Award and Dawson Jacobs, of Bluff City, Tennessee, earned the German Award.
» Amy Shumaker, of Bristol, Tennessee, was a co-recipient of the Fine Arts Award and Graphic Design Award and the RISE Above Research Theme Award for research.
•••
The Emory & Henry Awards Day recipients honors students in their majors who have maintained a high GPA and produced outstanding work. Each academic department chose students based on their merit and dedication to their field of study.
Each department gives out at least two awards: the Outstanding Senior Award and the Academic Excellence/Highest GPA Award. The Outstanding Senior Award is presented to students who showed their passion for their major through increased involvement in the department’s activities and exemplary projects and research. The Academic Excellence/Highest GPA Award is given to seniors who maintained a high GPA in all of their department’s required courses. Many departments gave out additional, pre-established awards that seniors earned by completing the specific requirements.
The following area students earned awards:
» Cameron Lilly of Bristol, Virginia, earned the award for Academic Excellence/Highest GPA in Accounting.
» Conner Selecman of Saltville earned the award for Outstanding Senior in Chemistry.
» Ian Graham of North Tazewell earned the Buchanan Memorial Endowed Award for Chemistry.
» Kara Stewart of Glade Spring has earned the award for Academic Excellence/Highest GPA in Civic Innovation.
» Taylor Campbell of Marion earned the awards for Academic Excellence/Highest GPA in Education and Academic Excellence/Highest GPA in Music.
» Jacob Hess of Abingdon earned the Edgar H. Thompson Memorial Award for Exceptional Student Teaching at the Secondary Level.
» Aria Asbury of Emory earned the Edgar H. Thompson Memorial Award for Exceptional Student Teaching at the PK-12 Level.
» Morgan Doss of Glade Spring earned the Delta Kappa Gamma – Virginia Scholars Award.
» Kari Walker of Abingdon earned the W. Thomas Graybeal Mathematics Award.
» Christopher Roberts of Saltville earned the award for Exceptional Student Teaching in Physical Education.
» Amy Jaramillo of Damascus earned the awards for Outstanding Senior in English, Academic Excellence/Highest GPA in History, and the Lucille Webb English Award.
» Cloey Edwards of Marion earned the Marius Blesi Reading Award.
» Cobain Edwards of Marion earned the Marius Blesi Reading Award.
» Olivia Strouth of Pound earned the Marius Blesi Reading Award.
» Blake Logan of Bristol, Virginia, earned the award for Outstanding Senior in Environmental Studies.
» Chloe Yates of Damascus earned the award for Nature Conservancy Award in Environmental Studies.
» Evan Rasnake of Meadowview earned the Emily Williams English Speaking Union Scholarship as well as the awards for Academic Excellence/Highest GPA in Geography and Academic Excellence/Highest GPA in Sociology.
» Colton Van Deest of Chilhowie has earned the awards for Academic Excellence/Highest GPA in Philosophy and Outstanding Senior In Philosophy.
» Austin Crabtree of Damascus earned the award for Outstanding Senior in Psychology.
» Martha Nimmo of Pounding Mill earned the Bruce C. Carruth Citation for Departmental Service award.
» Mikayla Tittsworth of Abingdon earned the Friends of The Sciences Summer Honors Research Fellowship in Science.
» Earl Settle of Marion, representing the Caliopian Society, earned the Student Government Organization Award.
•••
Brooke Waller of Gray graduated from Cedarville University in Ohio with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing during the 124th annual commencement held May 2.
•••
John Martin Harbaugh, a senior at Sullivan East High School, earned a scholarship from Tusculum University worth more than $100,000. The Trustee Honors Scholarship, which requires at least a 3.5 grade point average and at least a 28 on the ACT, is Tusculum’s most prestigious and highest academic honor.
Harbaugh has held a grade point average of at least 4.0 throughout high school, and his composite ACT score is 33, with his superscore being a 34. He is a Beta Club Scholar, receiving merit awards for biology, chemistry and astronomy. He plans to seek a biology degree. He is also a member of the National Honor Society.
•••
Several Sullivan County residents were among students who received degrees from the University of Tennessee at Martin during spring commencement held May 2. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a virtual commencement was held in lieu of the traditional in-person ceremony and was live-streamed via Facebook Live and YouTube. An in-person graduation ceremony is currently being planned for August 2020 in the Kathleen and Tom Elam Center on the UT Martin campus.
The students receiving undergraduate degrees were:
» Xiaodi Grace Whitfield of Blountville
» Elizabeth Blaine Matzner of Bristol
The student receiving a graduate degree was:
» James Russell Henson III of Bristol
