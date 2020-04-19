Area students were recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction. The students are:

» Elizabeth Whitman of Bristol, Tennessee, Berry College

» Kathleen Stiltner of Meadowview, Radford University

» Sunshine Hughes of Abingdon, The University of Tampa

» Jennifer Bridges of Damascus, Radford University

» Colton Stinson of Honaker, Radford University

» Tiffany Castle of Lebanon, Radford University

» Kira Lambert of Lebanon, James Madison University

» Madison Grace of Chilhowie, at Radford University

Area students were named to the fall 2019 Dean’s List at Emory & Henry College. To qualify, students must achieve at least a 3.6 (A minus) grade point average and must have completed at least 12 credit hours of course work during the semester. The students are:

» Zachariah Allgood of Bristol, Tennessee

» Daniel Bailey of Abingdon

» Emily Blevins of Chilhowie

» Roman Blevins of Abingdon

» Amber Blevins of Chilhowie

» Spencer Boggs of Coeburn

» Megan Bordwine of Damascus

» Lyndsay Boyd of Abingdon

» Madison Brown of Tazewell

» David Cahill of Chilhowie

» Zachary Cale of Chilhowie

» Taylor Campbell of Marion

» Spencer Carter of Saltville

» Samuel Caudill of Meadowview

» Levi Chapman of Abingdon

» Ryleigh Clukey of Chilhowie

» Tiffany Cole of Wise

» Amy Cole of Gate City

» Caitlin Cornett of Cleveland

» Austin Crabtree of Damascus

» Erica Crabtree of Damascus

» Emily Debord of Rural Retreat

» Ashton Debusk of Saltvillle

» Morgan Doss of Glade Spring

» Shaylan Eddy of Marion

» Hailey Firestone of Atkins

» Daniel Foran of Saltville

» Samantha Ford of Bristol, Virginia

» Haylee Frye of Saltville

» Chandler Fulton of Abingdon

» Destiny Fulton of Abingdon

» Alyssa Funk of Rural Retreat

» Ian Graham of North Tazewell

» Camille Gray of Bluff City

» Logan Greear of Coeburn

» Matthew Hale of Meadowview

» Faith Hamblin of Appalachia

» William Harrison of Damascus

» Kaitlin Howell of Chilhowie

» Alysha Huggins of Chilhowie

» Haley Jackson of Abingdon

» Amy Jaramillo of Damascus

» Joseph Jessee of Abingdon

» Bryce Jessee of Bristol, Virginia

» Anna Kimerer of Bristol, Tennessee

» Bailey King of Marion

» Caitlin Lamie of Marion

» Ashley Lee of Abingdon

» Alexandria Lee of Abingdon

» Sydni Leonard of Bristol, Virginia

» Madison McFarlane of Glade Spring

» Sydney McKinney of Big Stone Gap

» Madison Medley of Chilhowie

» Hannah Medley of Chilhowie

» Hannah Morrison of Lebanon

» Allison Perkins of Wytheville

» Louisa Peterson of Glade Spring

» Tori Powers of Gate City

» Evan Rasnake of Meadowview

» Lauren Rhea of Chilhowie

» Kristen Robbins of Chilhowie

» Alexander Roberts of Glade Spring

» Christopher Roberts of Saltville

» Christopher Robertson of Abingdon

» Dillon Scott of Meadowview

» Conner Selecman of Saltville

» Jeri Skeens of Abingdon

» Abigail Smiley of Abingdon

» Henry Smith of Marion

» Kara Stewart of Glade Spring

» Olivia Strouth of Pound

» Sarah Thomas of Glade Spring

» Kayla Thompson of Blountville

» Mikayla Tittsworth of Abingdon

» Megan Vandyke of Coeburn

» Kari Walker of Abingdon

» Emma Wampler of Abingdon

» Huyana Whitely of Saltville

» Carley Williams of Bristol, Tennessee

» Emmalee Williams of Saltville

» Bryce Williams of Bristol, Tennessee

» Rachel Worley of Bristol, Tennessee

» Jaynae Wright of Lebanon

» Chloe Yates of Damascus

