Area students were recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction. The students are:
» Elizabeth Whitman of Bristol, Tennessee, Berry College
» Kathleen Stiltner of Meadowview, Radford University
» Sunshine Hughes of Abingdon, The University of Tampa
» Jennifer Bridges of Damascus, Radford University
» Colton Stinson of Honaker, Radford University
» Tiffany Castle of Lebanon, Radford University
» Kira Lambert of Lebanon, James Madison University
» Madison Grace of Chilhowie, at Radford University
•••
Area students were named to the fall 2019 Dean’s List at Emory & Henry College. To qualify, students must achieve at least a 3.6 (A minus) grade point average and must have completed at least 12 credit hours of course work during the semester. The students are:
» Zachariah Allgood of Bristol, Tennessee
» Daniel Bailey of Abingdon
» Emily Blevins of Chilhowie
» Roman Blevins of Abingdon
» Amber Blevins of Chilhowie
» Spencer Boggs of Coeburn
» Megan Bordwine of Damascus
» Lyndsay Boyd of Abingdon
» Madison Brown of Tazewell
» David Cahill of Chilhowie
» Zachary Cale of Chilhowie
» Taylor Campbell of Marion
» Spencer Carter of Saltville
» Samuel Caudill of Meadowview
» Levi Chapman of Abingdon
» Ryleigh Clukey of Chilhowie
» Tiffany Cole of Wise
» Amy Cole of Gate City
» Caitlin Cornett of Cleveland
» Austin Crabtree of Damascus
» Erica Crabtree of Damascus
» Emily Debord of Rural Retreat
» Ashton Debusk of Saltvillle
» Morgan Doss of Glade Spring
» Shaylan Eddy of Marion
» Hailey Firestone of Atkins
» Daniel Foran of Saltville
» Samantha Ford of Bristol, Virginia
» Haylee Frye of Saltville
» Chandler Fulton of Abingdon
» Destiny Fulton of Abingdon
» Alyssa Funk of Rural Retreat
» Ian Graham of North Tazewell
» Camille Gray of Bluff City
» Logan Greear of Coeburn
» Matthew Hale of Meadowview
» Faith Hamblin of Appalachia
» William Harrison of Damascus
» Kaitlin Howell of Chilhowie
» Alysha Huggins of Chilhowie
» Haley Jackson of Abingdon
» Amy Jaramillo of Damascus
» Joseph Jessee of Abingdon
» Bryce Jessee of Bristol, Virginia
» Anna Kimerer of Bristol, Tennessee
» Bailey King of Marion
» Caitlin Lamie of Marion
» Ashley Lee of Abingdon
» Alexandria Lee of Abingdon
» Sydni Leonard of Bristol, Virginia
» Madison McFarlane of Glade Spring
» Sydney McKinney of Big Stone Gap
» Madison Medley of Chilhowie
» Hannah Medley of Chilhowie
» Hannah Morrison of Lebanon
» Allison Perkins of Wytheville
» Louisa Peterson of Glade Spring
» Tori Powers of Gate City
» Evan Rasnake of Meadowview
» Lauren Rhea of Chilhowie
» Kristen Robbins of Chilhowie
» Alexander Roberts of Glade Spring
» Christopher Roberts of Saltville
» Christopher Robertson of Abingdon
» Dillon Scott of Meadowview
» Conner Selecman of Saltville
» Jeri Skeens of Abingdon
» Abigail Smiley of Abingdon
» Henry Smith of Marion
» Kara Stewart of Glade Spring
» Olivia Strouth of Pound
» Sarah Thomas of Glade Spring
» Kayla Thompson of Blountville
» Mikayla Tittsworth of Abingdon
» Megan Vandyke of Coeburn
» Kari Walker of Abingdon
» Emma Wampler of Abingdon
» Huyana Whitely of Saltville
» Carley Williams of Bristol, Tennessee
» Emmalee Williams of Saltville
» Bryce Williams of Bristol, Tennessee
» Rachel Worley of Bristol, Tennessee
» Jaynae Wright of Lebanon
» Chloe Yates of Damascus
