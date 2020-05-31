Local students earned degrees from Milligan College in May. They are:
Bristol, Tennessee:
» Mechala Blankenship, Bachelor of Science in exercise science
» Madison Cook, Bachelor of Science in exercise science
» Morgan Herndon, Bachelor of Arts in English
» Michaela Hickman, Master of Science in Counseling
» Amy Shumaker, Bachelor of Arts in fine arts and graphic design
» Jonathan Wyatt, Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering
» Kayla Yates, Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies
Church Hill:
Julia Dockery, Master of Education
Andrew Smith, Master of Business Administration
Gray:
» Mitchell Bronstetter, Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering
» Megan Greene, Bachelor of Science in child and youth development
» Kathryn McGowan, Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies
» Gibson Mills, Bachelor of Arts in political science
» Bailey Parker, Bachelor of Science in child and youth development
•••
Kimberly N. Wild of Glade Spring, Virginia, a junior majoring in health and exercise science, was named to the 2020 spring semester Dean’s List at Bridgewater College in Bridgewater, Virginia.
Students on the Dean’s List have attained a 3.4 or better grade point average of a possible 4.0.
•••
Olivia Grace Fox, of Bristol, Tennessee, and Alexandra Huarte Macione, of Abingdon, Virginia, were named to the 2020 spring semester Honor Roll at University of Mississippi.
In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.
•••
Elizabeth Hildebrand of Coeburn, Virginia, graduated from Georgia Institute of Technology in May with a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
•••
United Southeast Federal Credit Union announced the winners of its annual scholarships.
Sara Grubb of Unaka High School, Joseph Hewa of Home Life Academy, Casey Martin of Lebanon High School, Mabel Olsen and Rachel Trivette of Sullivan East High School all received $1,000 each toward the higher education institution of their choice.
Sara Grubb plans to attend Milligan University and major in occupational therapy.
Joseph Hewa and Rachel Trivette plan to attend East Tennessee State University. Hewa will major in physics.
Casey Martin will attend Carson Newman and will major in physical therapy.
Mabel Olson will attend Tennessee Tech University.
•••
Local students earned degrees from Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee, in May. They are:
» Hana Hess of Saltville, Virginia, Bachelor of Science in Conservation Biology
» Samantha Stevens of Coeburn, Virginia, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
» Lajja Patel of Bristol, Tennessee, Master of Science in Anatomical Sciences
» Kelly McDaniel of Lebanon, Virginia, Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner
•••
Andrew Calvert of Gate City, Virginia, graduated from University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences in May with a Bachelor of Arts in English and History.
•••
Local students were named to the 2020 spring semester Dean’s List at Berea College in Kentucky. They are:
» Brandi Ball of Richlands, Virginia
» Rusty Dotson of Hurley, Virginia
» Destiny Goodson of Honaker, Virginia
» Myeka McIver of Norton, Virginia
» Amber Miller of Tazewell, Virginia
» Nathaniel Sadler of Richlands, Virginia
» Shannon White of Council, Virginia
» Nathaniel Whitt of Richlands, Virginia
•••
Allyson Nicole Puckett of Saltville, Virginia, was named to the 2020 spring semester Honor Roll of the Academic Dean at Mars Hill University in North Carolina.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 on a minimum of 12 semester hours, and carry no grade below a C.
•••
Laiken Brown of Gray, a senior majoring in English, was named to the 2020 spring semester President’s List at Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina.
To qualify for the President’s List, students must earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.
