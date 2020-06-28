Dee Rawls of Bristol, Virginia, was named to the 2020 spring semester Dean’s List at University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky. To be eligible, students must maintain a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.50 and be in good academic standing.

The Emory & Henry College Department of Athletics in conjunction with Chi Alpha Sigma (XA), the National College Athlete Honor Society, has announced the members of the inaugural induction class for the organization’s “Virginia Xi Chapter.”

Area honorees are:

» Anthony Felty of Bristol, Virginia, Baseball

» Austin Crabtree of Damascus, Virginia, Football

» Derrick Yates of Abingdon, Virginia, Football

» Lyndsay Boyd of Abingdon, Virginia, Softball

» Sydney McKinney of Big Stone Gap, Virginia, Women’s Basketball

The Department of Athletics, in coordination with the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, uses the following criteria for induction:

Must have earned at least one letter in a varsity intercollegiate sport and be in good standing with their team; must have achieved at least junior academic status after their fifth semester; must have achieved a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.40; must have endorsement from the head coach of their sport; must be recommended by the college’s chapter advisors; must be of a good moral character.

