Olivia Wallner of Wise, Virginia, received a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from Lincoln Memorial University-College of Veterinary Medicine in Harrogate, Tennessee, on May 18.
Wallner graduated with magna cum laude honors. She is the daughter of Steven and Diane Brooks and the wife of Darris Wallner.
★★★
Cameron Johnson of Norton, Virginia, and Andrew Calvert of Gate City, Virginia, were named to the Dean’s List for the 2019 spring semester at The University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences in Lexington, Kentucky.
To be included on the Dean’s List, students must have completed 12 or more credits during a semester for letter grades with at least a 3.60 GPA.
★★★
James Carnell of Bristol, Tennessee, was named to the Dean’s List for the summer 2019 session at Belmont University in Nashville.
Eligibility for the summer session is based on a minimum 9-hour load over 10 weeks and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
★★★
Keeley Morton of Bristol, Tennessee, was named to the Dean’s List for the winter/spring term at Centre College in Danville, Kentucky.
To be named to the Dean’s List, students must maintain at least a 3.60 grade point average. Keeley is the daughter of Bryan and Sabrina Morton of Bristol.
★★★
Larry L. Bowman Jr., of Marion, Virginia, was recently awarded a Love of Learning Award worth $500 from The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
Bowman is a postdoctoral scholar at the Institute for Network Science at Yale University.
★★★
Tazewell County Career and Technical Center students competed at the Virginia State Fair SkillsUSA Competition held Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 at Meadow Event Park in Doswell, Virginia.
The following students were recognized for their skills:
» 1st place: Anthony Ball and Cole Watts, Masonry
» 2nd place: Carmella Akers and Taylor Campbell, stylists, and model Emily Hounshell, Hair Cuttery: Total Fashion Look!
» 4th place: Michael Ware and Chris Harrison, Carpentry
» 9th place: Allen Smith and Andrew Arney, Automotive Service.
