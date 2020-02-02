Local students were named to the fall 2019 Dean’s List at Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee. To be placed on the Dean’s List, the student must be a full-time undergraduate and have a 3.5 or higher grade point average for the semester. The students are:
» Tanner Denton of Bristol, Tennessee
» Hana Hess of Saltville, Virginia
» Katheryn Mahoney of Bristol, Virginia
» Samantha Lyon of Bluff City, Tennessee
» Brody Malone of Bluff City, Tennessee
» Catherine Todt of Bristol, Tennessee
» Payton Walker of Abingdon, Virginia
» Mekayla Spivey of Gate City, Virginia
» Alexis Steffey of Blountville, Tennessee
» Matilda Tate of Bristol, Tennessee
•••
Nathan Vance of Bluff City was named to the fall 2019 President’s List at Roane State Community College in Harriman, Tennessee. To be eligible, a student must attain a 4.0 GPA.
•••
Justin Bolling of Bristol, Virginia graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology in December with a Master of Science in computer science.
•••
Andrew Calvert of Gate City, majoring in English, was named to the fall 2019 Dean’s List at the University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences. Students on the Dean’s List earned 12 or more credit hours as letter grades with a minimum 3.60 GPA for the semester.
•••
Jordyn Spraker of Rural Retreat was named to the fall 2019 President’s List at the College of Charleston in South Carolina. To qualify for President’s List (Highly Distinguished), students must earn a GPA of 3.800 or higher and complete a minimum of 14 semester hours.
•••
Xiaodi G. Whitfield of Blountville received Highest Honors on the Chancellor’s Honor Roll at the University of Tennessee at Martin for the fall 2019 semester. To be eligible, a student must take at least 12 hours of credit (pass-fail courses are not included) and achieve a 3.2 (B) grade point average based on a 4.0 scale.
•••
Bailey Lynne Mullins of Bristol, majoring in health science, was named to the fall 2019 President’s List at Clemson University in Clemson, South Carolina. To be named to the President’s List, a student must achieve a 4.0 (all As) grade-point average.
•••
Hugh Davidson Tagert of Bristol, majoring in biochemistry, was named to the fall 2019 Dean’s List at Clemson University in Clemson, South Carolina. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student achieved a grade-point average between 3.50 and 3.99 on a 4.0 scale.
•••
Allyson Nicole Puckett of Saltville was named to the fall 2019 Dean’s List at Mars Hill University in Mars Hill, North Carolina. To qualify, students must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 on a minimum of 12 semester hours, and carry no grade below a C.
•••
Mary Walters of Abingdon has been named to the fall 2019 Dean’s List at the College of Charleston in South Carolina. To quality for Dean’s List (Distinguished), students must earn a GPA of 3.600 or higher and complete a minimum of 14 semester hours.
•••
Tiffany Hill of Clintwood, Virginia, majoring in criminology and criminal justice, was named to the fall 2019 Dean’s List at Shenandoah University in Winchester, Virginia. To qualify, she earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
•••
Hana Goss of Bristol, Tennessee was offered the Dean’s Scholarship for the fall 2020 semester at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee. The scholarships are for freshman students who have a 3.8 GPA and 27 ACT or 1260 SAT.
•••
Courteney Barnes-Anderson of Bristol, Virginia and Laura Witt of Norton, Virginia, were named to the fall 2019 Dean’s List at Lincoln Memorial University Duncan, Jr., School of Law in Knoxville. To be eligible, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.25 or above while carrying at least a nine-credit-hour course load.
•••
Sarah Allen of Bristol, Tennessee, majoring in biblical and religious studies, was named to the fall 2019 Dean’s List with Distinction at Grove City College in Grove City, Pennsylvania. Students eligible for the Dean’s List with Distinction have a GPA of 3.60 to 3.84.
•••
Jordan Harrison of Wise, majoring in marine science, was named to the fall 2019 Dean’s List at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina. To be eligible, students must have a GPA between 3.5-3.99.
