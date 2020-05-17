River Carter, an Abingdon High School senior, has been awarded the Food Country USA scholarship presented in memory of Kirk Nairn.
The $1,000 scholarship is given to an Abingdon High School graduating senior. This year the award was given in memory of Nairn, who was a standout student/athlete at Abingdon High School and lost his life in an automobile accident the night before he was set to graduate in 2019 from AHS. Carter was honored to be awarded the scholarship and says his life has changed after losing his friend and teammate. “I try to live every day to be more like Kirk.” Carter will attend Florida Atlantic University in the fall.
•••
Laiken Brown of Gray graduated from Bob Jones University on May 8 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English.
•••
Sunshine Hughes of Abingdon graduated from The University of Tampa on May 9. Hughes graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre.
•••
Two local Emory & Henry seniors successfully defended their theses.
Camille Gray of Bluff City defended her thesis titled, “Julius Caesar: Directing Shakespeare Beyond the Park.”
Chloe Yates of Damascus defended her thesis titled, “A Feminist Approach to Secondary Exposure in Coal Mining.”
The committee was unanimous in their praise of these works.
•••
Allyson Nicole Puckett of Clinchburg received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education from Mars Hill University.
