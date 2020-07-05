Local students were named to the 2020 spring semester President’s List at College of Charleston in South Carolina. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.800 or higher and complete a minimum of 14 semester hours. The students are:
» Jack Bartlett of Bristol, Tennessee, majoring in Communication and Economics
» Jordyn Spraker of Rural Retreat, Virginia, majoring in History
» Mary Walters of Abingdon, Virginia, majoring in English
•••
Six players of the Emory & Henry College Football Team were chosen to the National Football Foundation’s Hampshire Honor Society.
Area honorees are:
» Daniel Bailey of Abingdon, Virginia
» Austin Crabtree of Damascus, Virginia
» Derrick Yates of Abingdon, Virginia
•••
Ricalyn Soriano of Bristol, Tennessee, and Brandon Carpenter of Gray, Tennessee, were named to the 2020 spring semester President’s List at University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky. To be eligible, students must maintain a minimum cumulative GPA of 4.0, receive an “A” grade in UC Engage and be in good academic standing.
•••
Cianda Echevarria of Bluff City was recently awarded a $1,500 Food City award from the Tennessee Grocers Education Foundation. Echevarria is employed by K-VA-T Food City, a TGCSA member company.
A graduate of Sullivan East High School, Echevarria will attend East Tennessee State University and major in Elementary Education.
•••
Area students were named to the 2020 spring semester Dean’s List at The University of Knoxville. To be eligible, students must complete at least twelve credit hours, not counting work taken on a satisfactory/no-credit basis and earn a GPA of at least 3.50. The students are:
Tennessee
» Katherine D. Barker, Bluff City
» Samuel J. Bender, Bristol
» Colby R. Bland, Bristol
» Michael P. Bowman, Bristol
» Simon S. Bramlette, Piney Flats
» Sara A. Burrell, Blountville
» Adam J. Cain, Blountville
» William D. Carr, Blountville
» Trevor B. Carter, Piney Flats
» Thomas T. Clarity, Piney Flats
» Tori M. Clark, Bristol
» Zane A. Davis, Blountville
» Kendra D. Dotson, Bristol
» Amber D. Evans, Blountville
» Lexie Ferguson, Bristol
» Logan B. Ferguson, Bristol
» Shelby S. Fitzgerald, Bluff City
» Myranda S. Gorman, Blountville
» Jackson H. Harrison, Blountville
» Elizabeth L. Harrison, Bristol
» John B. Harrison, Bristol
» Madelyn G. Hatcher, Bristol
» Andrew W. Hatcher, Bluff City
» Kayla N. Honaker, Bluff City
» Corbin Z. Hurley, Bluff City
» Nicolette D. Hutton, Bluff City
» Enoch J. Im, Bristol
» Jua Im, Bristol
» Creighton L. Kellum, Piney Flats
» Sydney R. Kirk, Bristol
» Joslyn I. Knox, Bristol
» James C. Kyte, Bluff City
» Arden N. Lady, Blountville
» John W. Lambert, Blountville
» Megan E. Lange, Blountville
» Katherine R. Larkins, Blountville
» Shelby Y. Ledbetter, Bristol
» Georgia A. Leonard, Piney Flats
» Lauren E. Lilly, Bristol
» Sara E. Madgett, Blountville
» Amelia H. Madgett, Blountville
» Trask Z. Marden, Bristol
» Jonathan Martinico, Bristol
» Morgan A. Matney, Bristol
» Tayler N. Meade, Bristol
» Angelika Mojkowski, Blountville
» Rebecca L. Moore, Bristol
» Alden B. Morrell, Bristol
» Dylan T. Morrison, Bristol
» Kassidy B. Newton, Bristol
» Kaitlyn G. Nidiffer, Bristol
» Grady L. Owen, Piney Flats
» Grayson C. Peak, Bristol
» Sidney S. Perry, Piney Flats
» Jarrett R. Powell, Piney Flats
» Ellie K. Pritchard, Bluff City
» Jeffrey R. Quick, Bristol
» Daniel B. Ramsey, Blountville
» Alexa G. Rasnake, Piney Flats
» David J. Reynolds, Bristol
» Rachel A. Robinette, Blountville
» Hayley E. Robinette, Blountville
» Abbie D. Robinson, Bristol
» Chase C. Roswall, Bristol
» Matthew D. Rowe, Bluff City
» Katherine Rutherford, Blountville
» John T. Scott, Bluff City
» Sidney C. Simpson, Blountville
» Justin T. Snead, Bristol
» Braden E. Talbert, Bristol
» Kindra Thomas, Blountville
» Jeffrey E. Tickle, Bristol
» Elliot G. Tillman, Bristol
» Mckayla L. Torbett, Piney Flats
» Peter Trigiani, Bristol
» Peyton I. Vance, Blountville
» Dillon C. Wayne, Bristol
» Bobby L. Wheeler, Bristol
» Dylan K. Wieger, Blountville
» Sarah B. Wilhoit, Piney Flats
» Benjamin T. Williams, Blountville
» Daniel J. Williams, Bristol
» Nathan V. Willis, Bluff City
» Hadley E. Wilson, Blountville
» Jackson T. Wise, Blountville
» Annalise C. Woodring, Bristol
» Yonna M. Worley, Piney Flats
» Lexie N. Worley, Piney Flats
» Laken A. Wright, Bristol
» Yuting Yang, Bristol
» Gauge M. Zidlick, Bristol
Virginia
» Matthew H. Gill, Abingdon
» Ashlyn B. Hammonds, Gate City
» Elizabeth H. Jenkins, Abingdon
» Chase A. Rosenbaum, Wytheville
» Abigail M. Sallee, Hiltons
» Cameron I. Salyer, Norton
» Ethan M. Shipley, Gate City
» Brooke L. Smith, Rural Retreat
» Mark E. Widener-Reynolds, Glade Spring
•••
Jeremy Johnson of Glade Spring was named to the 2020 spring semester Dean’s Honor List at Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio. This recognition required students to maintain a 3.75 GPA for the semester while taking a minimum of 12 credit hours.
•••
Jeremiah W. Carpenter of Abingdon, who is majoring in Bioengineering, was named to the 2020 spring semester Dean’s List at Clemson University in South Carolina. To be eligible, a student must achieve a grade-point average between 3.50 and 3.99 on a 4.0 scale.
•••
Bailey Lynne Mullins of Bristol, Tennessee, who is majoring in Health Science, and Hugh Davidson Tagert of Bristol, Tennessee, who is majoring in Biochemistry, were named to the 2020 spring semester President’s List at Clemson University in South Carolina. To be eligible, a student must achieve a 4.0 (all As) grade-point average.
•••
Max Fleming, a marine science major from Bristol, Tennessee, was named to the 2020 spring semester Dean’s List at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina.
•••
Jordan Harrison, a Marine Science major from Wise, Virginia, was named to the 2020 spring semester President’s List at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina.
•••
Area students were named to the 2020 spring semester Dean’s List at Milligan University. To be eligible, undergraduate students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or above. The students are:
» Paxton Adkins, Bristol, Tennessee
» Hannah Alford, Abingdon, Virginia
» Tresa Allen, Blountville, Tennessee
» Madison Blanton, Big Stone Gap, Virginia
» Nicholas Brock, Gray, Tennessee
» Micah Carrier, Bristol, Tennessee
» Madison Cook, Bristol, Tennessee
» Rachel Dyer, Bluff City, Tennessee
» Annie Ensley, Piney Flats, Tennessee
» Olivia Garrison, Bluff City, Tennessee
» Rebecca Glover, Bluff City, Tennessee
» Megan Greene, Gray, Tennessee
» Holden Hacker, Bristol, Tennessee
» Morgan Herndon, Bristol, Tennessee
» Donnell Hill, Bluff City, Tennessee
» Kathryn Hood, Grundy, Virginia
» Graydon Hull, Gray, Tennessee
» Alexander Inman, Bristol, Virginia
» Dawson Jacobs, Bluff City, Tennessee
» Kacie Keefer, Gray, Tennessee
» Cody Leonard, Blountville, Tennessee
» Karson Light, Gate City, Virginia
» Casey Luevanos, Gray, Tennessee
» Ethan Mays, Bluff City, Tennessee
» Cooper Mills, Gray, Tennessee
» Stuart Perdue, Gray, Tennessee
» Alexandria Rose, Bristol, Virginia
» Amy Shumaker, Bristol, Tennessee
» Mackenzie Simpson, Blountville, Tennessee
» Lindsey Slagle, Bristol, Virginia
» Yonas Sorri, Grundy, Virginia
» Alexis Terrell, Bristol, Tennessee
» Christina Triplett, Blountville, Tennessee
» Jonathan Wyatt, Bristol, Tennessee
» Hannah Wyrick, Coeburn, Virginia
•••
Duncan Okes of Abingdon, Virginia, was named to the 2020 spring semester Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology in New York. Okes is in the human-centered computing program. Degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of “Incomplete,” “D” or “F”; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.
•••
Area students graduated from Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina, in May. They are:
» Michael Lee Albert of Buchanan, Virginia, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice, College of Arts & Sciences
» Gwendolyn Alyssa Lane of Lebanon, Virginia, Bachelor of Science, Anthropology, College of Arts & Sciences, Summa Cum Laude
•••
Ian Willis of Bluff City and Sophie LaBar of Bristol were named to the 2020 spring semester Dean’s List at Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama.
To qualify, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. Dean’s List is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester.
•••
Andrew Calvert of Gate City, Virginia, received the Julester Shrady Post Memorial Scholarship from the University of Kentucky’s Department of English in the College of Arts & Sciences.
•••
Area students were named to the 2020 spring semester President’s List at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia. To be eligible, students must carry at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a GPA of 3.900 or above. The students, all from Virginia, are:
» Marianna Nimmo of Pounding Mill
» Megan Smith of Pounding Mill
» Charlie Jones of Wytheville
» Andria Philpot of Marion
» Madison Chandler of Wise,
» Kira Lambert of Lebanon
» Chandler Boyd of Lebanon
» Katelyn Fuller of Gate City
» Thomas Roberts of Abingdon
» William Gifford of Abingdon
» Elizabeth Hanlon of Bristol
•••
Area students recently graduated from Emory & Henry College. They are:
» Haley Anderson of Gray, Tennessee, earned a MOT degree
» Kelly Leonhardt Gragg of Marion, Virginia, earned a MOT degree
» Brittany Saetre of Marion, Virginia, earned a MOT degree
» Summer Apostol of Abingdon, Virginia, earned a BA degree
» Aria Asbury of Emory, Virginia, earned a M.ED degree
» William Carter of Saltville, Virginia, earned a BS degree
» Austin Crabtree of Damascus, Virginia, earned a BS degree
» Blaine Crouse of Abingdon, Virginia, earned a M.ED degree
» Michael Cullop of Abingdon, Virginia, earned a BA degree
» Dustin Ernest of Marion, Virginia, earned a BA degree
» Stephanie Hill-Stiltner of Clintwood, Virginia, earned a M.ED degree
» Katherine McCall of Abingdon, Virginia, earned BA & M.ED degrees
» Devin Mitchell of Sugar Grove, Virginia, earned a BA degree
» Martha Nimmo of Pounding Mill, Virginia, earned a BA degree
» Allison Perkins of Wytheville, Virginia, earned BA & M.ED degrees
» Kristen Robbins of Saltville, Virginia, earned a BA degree
» Christopher Roberts of Saltville, Virginia, earned a BA degree
» Alexis Shearin of Bristol, Virginia, earned a BFA degree
» Jacob Sheets of Meadowview, Virginia, earned a M.ED degree
» Monroe Sparks of Abingdon, Virginia, earned a BS degree
» Courtney Thompson of Chilhowie, Virginia, earned a BS degree
» Huyana Whitely of Saltville, Virginia, earned a BA degree
» Graysen Barrs of Abingdon, Virginia, earned a BA degree
» Roman Blevins of Abingdon, Virginia, earned a BA degree
» Dan Boggs of Abingdon, Virginia, earned a BA degree
» Jacob Booth of Abingdon, Virginia, earned a BA degree
» Lyndsay Boyd of Abingdon, Virginia, earned M.ED & BA degrees
» Hannah Burke of Emory, Virginia, earned a BS degree
» Taylor Campbell of Marion, Virginia, earned a BA degree
» Makenzie Cannon of Glade Spring, Virginia, earned a BA degree
» Samuel Caudill of Meadowview, Virginia, earned BA & BS degrees
» Tiffany Cole of Wise, Virginia, earned a BS degree
» Caitlin Cornett of Cleveland, Virginia, earned a BA degree
» Hannah Debarge of Glade Spring, Virginia, earned a BA degree
» Ashton Debusk of Saltvillle, Virginia, earned M.ED & BA degrees
» Emilee Deskins of Meadowview, Virginia, earned a BS degree
» Morgan Doss of Glade Spring, Virginia, earned a BA degree
» Samantha Ford of Bristol, Virginia, earned a BA degree
» Sydney French of Chilhowie, Virginia, earned a BA degree
» Cooper Garrett of Gate City, Virginia, earned BA & BS degrees
» Camille Gray of Bluff City, Tennessee, earned a BFA degree
» Candace Green of Abingdon, Virginia, earned BA & BS degrees
» Brittany Hall of Bristol, Virginia, earned a BA degree
» Lukas Hart of Abingdon, Virginia, earned a BS degree
» Daniel Henderson of Meadowview, Virginia, earned a BA degree
» Jacob Hess of Abingdon, Virginia, earned a M.ED degree
» Amy Jaramillo of Damascus, Virginia, earned a BA degree
» Jacob Jessee of Norton, Virginia, earned a BA degree
» David Kidd of Abingdon, Virginia, earned a MA degree
» Anna Kimerer of Bristol, Tennessee, earned a BA degree
» Kelly Light of Blountville, Tennessee, earned a BA degree
» Cameron Lilly of Bristol, Virginia, earned a BS degree
» Bethany Lockhart of Pounding Mill, Virginia, earned a BA degree
» Blake Logan of Bristol, Virginia, earned a BS degree
» Amber Mays of Bristol, Virginia, earned a M.ED degree
» Melanie McAmis of Abingdon, Virginia, earned a BS degree
» Grayson McCarty of Marion, Virginia, earned a BS degree
» Shawn McCoy of Abingdon, Virginia, earned a BA degree
» Sydney McKinney of Big Stone Gap, Virginia, earned a BA degree
» Eva Meyer of Abingdon, Virginia, earned a BA degree
» Theresa Rose Mitten of Glade Spring, Virginia, earned BA & M.ED degrees
» Hannah Muller of Marion, Virginia, earned a BA degree
» Samuel Pickle of Saltville, Virginia, earned a BA degree
» Jacob Price of Chilhowie, Virginia, earned a BFA degree
» Evan Rasnake of Meadowview, Virginia, earned a BA degree
» Bonnie Rhudy of Chilhowie, Virginia, earned a BA degree
» Emily Roark of Chilhowie, Virginia, earned a BA degree
» Jayden Rosenboro of Bristol, Tennessee, earned a BA degree
» Conner Selecman of Saltville, Virginia, earned a BA degree
» Dalton Shipley of Gate City, Virginia, earned a BA degree
» Erikah Shutters of Bristol, Virginia, earned a BS degree
» Abigail Smiley of Abingdon, Virginia, earned a BS degree
» Alexandra Sprinkle of Abingdon, Virginia, earned a BA degree
» Aaron Steffey of Bristol, Virginia, earned a BA degree
» Anthony Stevens of Abingdon, Virginia, earned a BA degree
» Kara Stewart of Glade Spring, Virginia, earned a BA degree
» Zachary Taylor of Wytheville, Virginia, earned BA & BS degrees
» Holley Tilson of Saltville, Virginia, earned a M.ED degree
» Leanna Toler of Abingdon, Virginia, earned a BS degree
» Adrianna Turner of Castlewood, Virginia, earned a BS degree
» Colton Van Deest of Chilhowie, Virginia, earned a BA degree
» Samuel Wagner of Marion, Virginia, earned a BA degree
» Ashelyn Walters of Damascus, Virginia, earned a BA degree
» Emma Wampler of Abingdon, Virginia, earned a BA degree
» Rebecca Whited of Abingdon, Virginia, earned a BA degree
» Emmalee Williams of Saltville, Virginia, earned a BA degree
» Caitlyn Yates of Coeburn, Virginia, earned a BA degree
» Chloe Yates of Damascus, Virginia, earned BA & BS degrees
» Derrick Yates of Abingdon, Virginia, earned a BS degree
•••
Area students were named to the 2020 spring semester Dean’s List by Dr. Troy Shoemaker, president of Pensacola Christian College in Florida. The students are:
» Tanner Knepp of Clintwood, Virginia
» Evan Payne of Gray, Tennessee
» Elizabeth Radford of Gray, Tennessee
•••
Andrew Calvert of Gate City, Virginia, who is majoring in English, was named to the 2020 spring semester Dean’s List at University of Kentucky College of Arts & Sciences in Lexington, Kentucky. To be eligible, students must earn 12 or more credit hours as letter grades with a minimum 3.60 GPA for the semester.
