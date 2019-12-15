Thirteen students from across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia recently completed the first Hospitality & Tourism Certificate offered in partnership with East Tennessee State University’s Office of Professional Development and the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association. The certification is the first of its kind to ever be offered in the region.
Northeast Tennessee Hospitality & Tourism Certified graduates:
Kayla Carter of Limestone, Tenn.
Luke Freeman of Johnson City, Tenn.
Ellen Herrin of Johnson City, Tenn.
Hailey Kinner of Elizabethton, Tenn.
Sarah Laposky of Johnson City, Tenn.
Sheila Reed of Johnson City, Tenn.
Christy Slater of Mosheim, Tenn.
Janet Stork of Bristol, Va.
Phillip Stork of Bristol, Va.
BriAnna Taylor of Johnson City, Tenn.
Session I Certificate recipient:
Alyssa Tipton of Limestone, Tenn.
Session II Certificate recipient:
Tracey Childress of Roan Mountain, Tenn.
The Hospitality & Tourism Certificate will be offered again in August 2020 with enrollment beginning in the spring. The certificate is an educational program of study for those interested in expanding skills and knowledge for personal and/or professional development. This includes working tourism and hospitality professionals who wish to hone their skills in management, public relations, current technology, social trends or graduate students wanting to augment their programs of study with an invaluable skill set. The certificate program prepares graduates for entry or advanced promotion into a wide range of management positions in culinary, food & beverage, lodging, attraction, and tourism related industries. The program is intended for those who desire skills needed in the workforce at large. Students will learn regional and international facets of the hospitality and tourism industry with topics ranging from marketing, financial, safety, strategic, and employee management in the local billion-dollar tourism industry. The program is designed with a strong emphasis on applied skills. Students will have access to industry leaders, as well as experienced faculty and staff from East Tennessee State University.
For additional information, cost and enrollment, visit NortheastTennessee.org/HTC or call 423-439-8084.
