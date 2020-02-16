Ian Rhudy, a freshman at Tazewell High School, won the Computer Science in Your Neighborhood Competition, a joint project of the Virginia Department of Education, the Science Museum of Virginia, and CodeVA.
Students were challenged to create digital products about their interest in computer science and the role it plays in their daily lives, families, and communities. There were 135 students and classes who submitted entries into the competition and winning entries were selected from each of the commonwealth’s eight regions.
Rhudy will receive a certificate recognizing his achievement as well as a laptop provided by CodeVA.
•••
Haley Manno of Bristol was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester at Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.
This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.
•••
Audra Larson of Damascus, Virginia, majoring in biology, has been named to Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester at Youngstown State University in Youngstown, Ohio.
Dean’s List recognition is awarded to full-time undergraduate students who have earned at least a 3.4 grade point average for not less than 12 semester hours of credit in the fall semester.
•••
Local students were named to the fall 2019 semester Dean’s List or President’s List at The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. To be eligible, students must have an academic record of 3.5 or above for the Dean’s List or 4.0 for the President’s List. The students are:
» Erin Brooke Sullivan of Abingdon, Virginia, President’s List
» Lilith A Ramsey of Big Stone Gap, Virginia, President’s List
» Olivia S Salazar of Cedar Bluff, Virginia, Dean’s List
•••
Sullivan County students were inducted into the National Technical Honor Society at TCAT Elizabethton on Feb. 10. Membership is for students with a 95 overall GPA and no attendance policy violations who are recommended by faculty. They are:
» Brittani Arnett
» Destiny Baker
» Lina El-Bilbeisi
» Jenny Hill
» Katelyn Johnson
» Nicole Malloy
» Casey Oliver
» Sabrina Poore
» Katie Ratliff
» Carolyn Rush
•••
Local students received a bachelor’s degree from Berea College in Berea, Kentucky, on Dec. 20.
They are:
» Zackary Boothe of Tazewell, Bachelor of Arts degree
» Justin Colon of Abingdon, Bachelor of Arts degree
» Malic Thompson of Big Stone Gap, Bachelor of Arts degree
