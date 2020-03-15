Ariel Eskridge, a student at Patrick Henry High School, has been selected to represent Glade Spring, Virginia, as a National Youth Delegate to the 2020 Washington Youth Summit on the Environment at George Mason University. GMU has invited 300 students from across the country to participate in an intensive, weeklong study of leadership in environmental science and conservation. Eskridge was chosen based on academic accomplishments and a demonstrated interest in the environment. The event, hosted by GMU and partners National Geographic and the National Zoo, will feature distinguished faculty, guest speakers and direct access to D.C. leaders for aspiring environmentalists. The summit will be held from June 28 to July 3. For more information on the summit, visit wyse.gmu.edu.
•••
Duncan Okes of Abingdon,Virginia, was named to the Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York, for the fall 2019 semester. Okes is in the human-centered computing program. Students are eligible for Dean’s List if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of “Incomplete,” “D” or “F”; and they have registered for and completed at least 12 credit hours.
•••
Area students were named to the President’s List at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia, for the fall 2019 semester. They are:
» Elizabeth Hanlon of Bristol, Virginia
» Ava Barton of Bristol, Virginia
» Thomas Roberts of Abingdon, Virginia
» Katelyn Fuller of Gate City, Virginia
» Kira Lambert of Lebanon, Virginia
» Madison Chandler of Wise, Virginia
•••
Area students were named to the Dean’s List at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia, for the fall 2019 semester. They are:
» Dylan Reeves-Thacker of Wise, Virginia
» Jacob Wearmouth of Tazewell, Virginia
» Jacob Davis of Rural Retreat, Virginia
» Marianna Nimmo of Pounding Mill, Virginia
» Megan Smith of Pounding Mill, Virginia
» Andria Philpot of Marion, Virginia
» Isaac Miller of Gate City, Virginia
» Race Moir of Cedar Bluff, Virginia
» Donald Warner of Bristol, Virginia
» Jonathan Woodward of Bristol, Virginia
» Chloe Sutherland of Abingdon, Virginia
» Patrick Horn of Abingdon, Virginia
» Aubree Wolford of Abingdon, Virginia
» Madison Woody of Abingdon, Virginia
•••
Brayden G. Layell of Bluff City, Tennessee, and student at Tri-Cities Christian Schools in Blountville has been selected to become a member of The National Society of High School Scholars. The society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.