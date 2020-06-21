Clemson University awarded more than 4,007 degrees in May. Local recipients are:
» Jackson Keith Crabtree of Bristol, Virginia, Bachelor of Science degree in Management
» Bailey Lynne Mullins of Bristol, Tennessee, Bachelor of Science degree in Health Science.
•••
Sarah Allen, of Bristol and a Biblical and Religious Studies major at Grove City College in Pennsylvania, has been named to the Dean’s List with High Distinction for the Spring 2020 semester. Students eligible for the Dean’s List with High Distinction have a GPA of 3.85 to 4.0.
•••
Rachel Locke of Bristol is the recipient of the Local Government Federal Credit Union Scholarship Award.
Locke will use the scholarship to study at Christopher Newport University.
The LGFCU Scholarship Award recognizes a student’s high achievement in extracurricular activities, as well as academic excellence by their having maintained a grade point average of 3.0 or higher.
•••
Miranda Stewart of Clintwood, Virginia, graduated from Troy University during the Spring Semester/Term 4 of the 2019/2020 academic year.
Stewart graduated with an undergraduate degree from the College of Education while taking classes at Troy Online.
•••
James Crewey of Rural Retreat, Virginia, was named to the Spring 2020 Dean’s List at Mary Baldwin University. To be eligible, a student must have a grade point average of 3.50 to 3.74, be a degree candidate, and have earned at least 12 semester hours for the grading period.
•••
Olivia Presley of Vansant, Virginia, and Emily Peak of Wise, Virginia, were named to the Spring 2020 Honors List at Mary Baldwin University. To be eligible, students must have grade point averages of 3.75 to 4.00, be a degree candidate and have earned at least 12 semester hours for the grading period.
•••
Katlyn Cunningham of Bristol was named to the 2020 spring semester Dean’s List at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania.
A full-time student whose semester GPA is 3.5 or higher in 12 or more semester hours of course work for which a grade or grades are received is named to the Dean’s List.
•••
Emily Suzanne Peak of Wise, Virginia, earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Mary Baldwin University in Staunton, Virginia, on May 24.
•••
Local graduates earned degrees from Ohio University in Athens, Ohio. They are:
» Tyler Keesee, of Marion, Master of Science in Recreation and Sport Sciences
» Allyson Sullivan, of Abingdon, Master of Music
•••
Mackenzie Kincer, of Wytheville, Virginia, graduated May 16 from Shenandoah University with a degree in Traditional Pharmacy.
•••
Local students were named to the 2020 spring semester Dean’s List at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee. To qualify, students must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or greater.
The students are:
» Brian Hooyboer of Bristol, Virginia
» Jacob Knight of Bluff City, Tennessee
» Kaitlynn Melton of Bristol, Tennessee
•••
Local students were named to the 2020 spring semester Dean’s List at Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee. To be eligible, the student must be a full-time undergraduate and have a 3.5 or higher, grade-point average for the semester. The students are:
» John Allsteadt of Bristol, Tennessee
» Maria Chellah of Gray, Tennessee
» Kourtney Dockery of Gate City, Virginia
» Emily Hodge of Blountville, Tennessee
» Samantha Lyon of Bluff City, Tennessee
» Mekayla Spivey of Gate City, Virginia
» Alexis Steffey of Blountville, Tennessee
» Matilda Tate of Bristol, Tennessee
» Kennedy Tester of Bluff City, Tennessee
» Catherine Todt of Bristol, Tennessee
» Payton Walker of Abingdon, Virginia
•••
The Emory & Henry College Department of Athletics is announced the scholar-athletes for the 2019-20 academic year. These awards go to the junior or senior on each team with the highest cumulative grade point average (3.0 minimum) as of the fall semester of the academic year. These students exemplified excellence both in the classroom, and in their uniforms.
» Allison Perkins of Wytheville of the Cheerleading team.
» Lauren Trotter of Abingdon of the Women’s Swimming team.
•••
The Emory & Henry College Athletic Department recognized the accomplishments of the 2019-20 student-athletes by hosting its 7th Annual Blue & Golden Globes Awards Celebration, virtually, through the use of the department’s social media outlets.
Winners from the region include:
» Peyton Williams of Saltville, Virginia, Defensive Player of the Year
» Kara Stafford of Bristol, Tennessee, Supporting Athlete of the Year
» Sydney McKinney of Big Stone Gap, Virginia, Outstanding Female Athlete & Hall Award
» Derrick Yates of Abingdon, Virginia, Outstanding Male Athlete
» Caitlyn Yates of Coeburn, Virginia, National Strength & Conditioning (NSCA)
» Justin Fannon of Abingdon, Virginia, National Strength & Conditioning (NSCA)
» Lyndsay Boyd of Abingdon, Virginia, Outstanding Individual Volunteer
The Blue & Golden Globes is an event supported by the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee to celebrate accomplishments of the College’s student-athletes that excelled on the field of play, in the classroom, and the weight room.
