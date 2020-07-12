Area students were named to the 2020 spring semester Dean’s List at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia. To be eligible, students must carry at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a GPA of between 3.5 and 3.899. The students, all from Virginia, are:
» Gabriella Mitchell of Bristol
» Haley Tham of Bristol
» Sarah Shelton of Bristol
» Briana Hardee of Abingdon
» Olivia Hardee of Abingdon
» Patrick Horn of Abingdon
» Maxwell Hine of Abingdon
» Aubree Wolford of Abingdon
» Sara Rinehardt of Abingdon
» Isaac Miller of Gate City
» Augustus Boyd of Wise
» Dylan Reeves-Thacker of Wise
» Olivia Vanhoy of Marion
» William Sparks of Marion
» Sally James of Wytheville
» Mackenzie Gallagher of Wytheville
» Hollis Saliba of Wytheville
» Landon Blankenship of Grundy
» Jacob Wearmouth of Tazewell
•••
Area students were named to the spring 2020 semester Dean’s List or President’s List at The University of Alabama. To be eligible, full-time undergraduate students must have an academic record of 3.5 or above for the Dean’s List or 4.0 (all A’s) for the President’s List. The students are:
» Mollianne Gaynor of Bristol, Tennessee, President’s List
» Justin Canfield of Gray, Tennessee, Dean’s List
» Taylor Canfield of Gray, Tennessee, Dean’s List
» Erin Sullivan of Abingdon, Virginia, President’s List
» Amber Wolfe of Abingdon, Virginia, Dean’s List
» Olivia Salazar of Cedar Bluff, Virginia, Dean’s List
» Darcey Still of Rural Retreat, Virginia, Dean’s List
» Kailey Ingo of Wytheville, Virginia, Dean’s List
