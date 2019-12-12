Like garland around a Christmastime hearth, 15 years of festive cheer embrace the history of Song of the Mountains.
Nationally syndicated via PBS television, Song of the Mountains seals its 15th year on Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Lincoln Theatre in Marion, Virginia. Legendary Seldom Scene lead a lineup that heralds Tim Stafford with Steve Gulley and Bobby Starnes as a one-time trio. North Carolina songwriter David Childers opens.
“It’s going to be a great Christmas show for people in attendance,” said Tim White, host of Song of the Mountains, “but also for people who see it later on national television.”
Seldom Scene dates to 1971 and the state of Maryland. None of its original members, including the legendary John Duffey, remain in the lineup. However, in the hands of Dudley Connell and Lou Reid, the Seldom Scene’s progressive bluegrass sound remains well intact.
“They work hard to have that Seldom Scene sound,” White said. “Lou Reid has his own band, but when they come together, they play Seldom Scene music, and they’re getting that sound. On top of that, they’re just good people.”
It’s the fourth appearance for the Seldom Scene on Song of the Mountains. White said they might do one Christmas number. Stafford has appeared on the longtime show several times with Blue Highway, the legendary bluegrass group that he co-founded.
This time around on Song of the Mountains, Stafford groups with friends Steve Gulley and Bobby Starnes for a performance of Christmas songs. It’ll be their first time onstage as a trio.
“I’ve done shows with Bobby. I’ve done shows with Steve. But never all together,” said Stafford. “They are the two guys I write most of my songs with.”
Stafford owns a years-long reputation as a musician who prefers to forge new ground as opposed to traversing the same ole pathways. Christmas songs represent one new area for the Fall Branch resident. Unsurprisingly, neither Stafford nor Gulley and Starnes intend to rehash Christmas classics of yore.
“We’re doing all original Christmas songs,” Stafford, a Grammy winner from his days with Alison Krauss, said. “We wrote one just for this show. It’s called ‘The Blue Blue Ridge Christmas.’”
No, it’s not a retelling of the Ernest Tubb and Elvis Presley classic, “Blue Christmas.”
“It’s about missing someone who has passed away, someone who had been there at Christmas the year before,” Stafford said. “All three of us wrote it. It’s not uptempo but kind of a mid-tempo thing. I really like the melody of it.”
Stafford recently issued a four-song Christmas EP with Barry Ricks, titled “Who Needs Mistletoe.” He said he plans to play one and perhaps several of those yuletide tunes on Song of the Mountains.
“I’ll definitely do the song, ‘Who Needs Mistletoe,’ which features the line, ‘with a girl like mine, who needs mistletoe,’” Stafford said. “Our show will be stuff that people haven’t heard before.”
For instance, there’s a Starnes novelty number titled “I Believe in Santa Claus.” Listen for “Follow the Star,” a tune that Stafford and Starnes penned with Larry Cordle years ago.
“They’re elite songwriters and performers,” White said of Stafford, Gulley and Starnes. “I’m tickled they agreed to do Song of the Mountains. Christmas music is hard to do. It’s not something they regularly do in their shows.”
January brings Emi Sunshine and Donna Ulisse to Song of the Mountains. February features Lorraine Jordan with Carolina Road as well as traditional bluegrass stalwart Junior Sisk.
But for now on Song of the Mountains, Christmas time’s a-coming.
“Tim White asked us if we could do some Christmas songs,” Stafford said, “and that’s exactly what we’re going to do.”
