Wicked fast and cool ’69 Dodge Charger horsepower does not belong corralled in the garage.
That’s the way it went in the early days of Sideline. Initially intended as a side band founded by three veterans of bluegrass, their band possessed too much roar for mere weekend drives.
So make welcome Sideline’s return to Johnson City’s Down Home. Slated to squall their tires on Friday, the six-man rubber-burning band relishes the opportunity to strut their hard-driving sound.
“We’ve got a lot of drive in our music. A lot of that comes from Jimmy Martin,” said Steve Dilling, Sideline’s co-founder and banjo picker. “Jimmy Martin was one of the first guys to throw that capo down there and let it fly.”
Sideline revved to life in 2012.
“We started as a side gig, which is why we’re called Sideline,” Dilling said. “We only played three or four shows then. Jason Moore was still in Mountain Heart. I was still with Russell Moore and IIIrd Tyme Out.”
Dilling played his last show with the celebrated IIIrd Tyme Out in November 2013.
“I wasn’t going to tour anymore,” he said. “My wife said, ‘You need to go on the road with Sideline.”
Dilling and co-founders Jason Moore and Skip Cherryholmes have been there ever since. En route, they’re recorded four albums, including “Front and Center,” which yielded a No. 1 single.
“Our single, ‘Thunder Dan,’ the way that song took off, we weren’t expecting that,” Dilling said. “It’s up for IBMA Song of the Year. That’s a big deal. Then to follow it up with ‘Crash Course in the Blues,’ it’s a little overwhelming.”
“Crash Course in the Blues” prefaces Sideline’s forthcoming fifth album Titled “Breaks to the Edge,” it’s due for release in January.
“It’s got everything in it that a bluegrass album should have in it,” Dilling said. “There’s some driving bluegrass, gospel, ballads. We do ‘Down in the Willow Garden,’ which Bill and Charlie Monroe did. They did it in 3/4 time. We do it in 4/4 time. We also do The Stanley Brothers’ ‘Your Selfish Heart,’ which is also in 4/4 time.”
New singles from the band include “Return to Windy Mountain” and “I’ll Live Again.”
Reflections of life shimmer in Sideline’s music. When they’re fun, they’re wide and bright as the sun. When they’re serious, they’re Sunday morning preacher consequential.
“We have killing songs. We have love songs,” Dilling said. “We have a new song on our next album that talks about growing up in the South. It talks about holding hands and saying grace, talks about biscuits in the frying pan and the way things were.”
The song, “Southern Wind,” recounts life that was when mom and dad were near and life seemed a bit more simple.
“This guy is reflecting on his life. The house he grew up in was sold and torn down,” Dilling said. “A buddy of mine teared up and said, ‘That’s my life.’”
Wide open. Even on a ballad, Sideline mashes the gas for oomph. Gospel tunes, there’s no holding back. All-out rocket-bursting bluegrass? When Sideline rumbles, they howl.
“It’s easy to get hemmed in, and I just don’t want to do that,” Dilling said. “Sideline prides itself on being versatile.”
