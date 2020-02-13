Wallace Coleman
Everybody’s had the blues. Why, surely even Mr. Rogers felt the pangs on occasion.
For them, Wallace Coleman delivers. Harmonica to his mouth, blues in his gut, Coleman steps up to the Down Home in Johnson City on Saturday.
Coleman plays Chicago-style blues. As a youngster in East Tennessee, he managed to see such seminal blues greats as John Lee Hooker and Jimmy Reed perform. Manna for his soul, Coleman soaked the blues like an unquenchable sponge.
“It means everything,” Coleman said of playing the blues.
If You Go
» Who: Wallace Coleman
» When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15
» Where: Down Home, 300 W. Main St., Johnson City
» Admission: $15
» Info: 423-929-9822
» Web, audio and video: www.wallacecoleman.com
Lucero
Imagine a greasy-haired punk rocker tooling along in a rat rod while listening to country’s Merle Haggard. Put him in Memphis, and you’re bearing down on Lucero.
Long a cult favorite, Lucero loosens the reins at Capone’s in Johnson City on Friday. A five-man rocking, rolling band, they look like mechanics and play music like a garage full of rowdy kids.
Lucero spun to life 22 years ago. They played their first show in 1998, in a warehouse across the street from what is now the National Civil Rights Museum. Of late, the band issued its ninth album, “Among the Ghosts.” Streamliner rock, they barrel like an eight-wheeler on the tracks, steam from the strings of guitars in full blaze. Roots incorporated, Lucero honors the past while charging forth as one of rock’s wonders of might.
If You Go
» Who: Lucero
» When: 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14
» Where: Capone’s, 227 E. Main St., Johnson City
» Admission: $24
» Info: 423-928-2295
» Web, audio and video: www.luceromusic.com
Shannan Miller
Folks write to be read, create to inspire, sing to be heard. So it goes with Bluff City’s Shannan Miller, music-maker.
Miller settles in for a taste at Blackbird Bakery in Bristol, Virginia on Thursday, Feb. 20. Centered in realms of contemporary Christian music, Miller incorporates pop sensibilities into her lyrics of love and devotion. Voice graceful, messages resolute, Miller’s talent palpitates as profound.
Miller released an album, “Pressed, But Not Crushed,” in 2018. Twelve roundhouse punches of hope and heart bound forth like sunshine on a cloudy day. As emoted by Miller, layers of warmth exude from tunes as vital as “Child of God” and “When I Am Broken.” Vulnerable, yes. Grandeur results, songs from and for the soul the likes of which broaden beyond mere music.
If You Go
» Who: Shannan Miller
» When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20
» Where: Blackbird Bakery, 56 Piedmont Ave., Bristol, Va.
» Admission: Free
» Info: 276-645-5754
» Web, audio and video: www.shannanmillermusic.com
Music Notes
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb 14, for Gary Allan at Freedom Hall in Johnson City. Slated for 8 p.m. April 17, the country singer known for such hits as “Man to Man” and “Watching Airplanes,” is reportedly at work on a new LP slated for release in the spring.
Longtime fans may recall seeing Allan at Viking Hall in Bristol. On that night, country great George Jones headlined, and Allan served as the show’s opening act. Backstage before the show, he felt the enormity of the moment.
“George Jones,” said Allan at the time, “he’s one of my heroes.”
For more on Gary Allan, reference www.garyallan.com. Tickets for Allan at Freedom Hall open at $39.50 and top out at $109.50. For details call 423-461-4855.
For those willing to drive a couple of hours up the road, tickets are on sale for country legend Hank Williams Jr. at the Salem Civic Center in Salem, Virginia, on April 17. Tickets range from an entry level $39.50 to a top tier $89.50.
Williams first appeared at the Salem Civic Center in 1968, the venue’s first year of operation. During that year, Williams enjoyed one of his biggest hits of the 1960s, the ballad “It’s All Over But the Crying.” A year later, he scored a smash with fiddle-heavy “Cajun Baby,” a song started by his father Hank Williams that the younger Williams completed.
The following decade proved tumultuous for Williams. He nearly died from a fall off Ajax Mountain in Montana in 1975. By the end of the 1970s, he grew a beard and rose to country superstardom with a rowdy new sound, kicked into hyper gear with “Family Tradition.”
Williams has stepped on stage several times in Bristol — including an infamous appearance at Viking Hall in April 1989. Most recently, the man known for country rabble rousers as “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight,” headlined an event at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2013.
To read more about Williams, check out www.hankjr.com. For tickets to see Williams at Salem Civic Center, call 540-375-3004.
Metallica barnstorms this week’s free MP3 downloads. Ignite www.livemetallica.com. Among the gems therein, find Metallica’s 2014 rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” and a full show from 2015 that includes pummeling examples of “Master of Puppets” and “For Whom the Bell Tolls.”
