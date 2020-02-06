The Steeldrivers
Somewhere out on the outskirts of bluegrass town live The Steeldrivers.
Wildly popular Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion vets, The Steeldrivers return to Bristol on Thursday (that’s tonight) at the Paramount Center for the Arts on the Tennessee side of State Street. Johnson City’s Bill and the Belles open.
When The Steeldrivers first emerged, they did so with powerhouses Mike Henderson and Chris Stapleton. No one sounded like them. Their songs, including Henderson’s “Drinking Dark Whiskey,” bore new paths forged for bluegrass. Two singers later, The Steeldrivers maintain their on-edge style and high musical acumen.
“It’s this wonderful concoction,” said Mike Fleming of The Steeldrivers, “blues with bluegrass.”
If You Go
» When: 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6
» Where: Paramount Center for the Arts, 518 State St., Bristol, Tenn.
» Admission: $24.50-$42
» Info: 423-274-8920
» Web, audio and video: https://thesteeldrivers.com
Jason Ringenberg
Where rock’s edge meets country’s feel stands Nashville’s Jason Ringenberg.
Ringenberg, leader of America’s cowpunk movement in the 1980s, ambles over to Johnson City’s Down Home on Saturday. Born in Illinois and brought up on a hog farm, Ringenberg made a dent during the 1980s with such songs as “Golden Ball and Chain.”
More than a dent, Ringenberg’s Jason and the Scorchers thrived as punk’s country cousins. Jangling guitars turned to 10, they tackled terrain including John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads” and the Rolling Stones’ “19th Nervous Breakdown” with equal parts assault and assimilation. Ringenberg’s voice, then leading a group and now on his own, bears a rawness that’s as scathing as ever.
If You Go
» When: Saturday, Feb. 8, at 8 p.m.
» Where: Down Home, 300 W. Main St., Johnson City
» Admission: $15
» Info: 423-929-9822
» Web, audio and video: https://jasonringenberg.com
Jason ‘Hoss’ Hicks
Time silences its forward march in the music of Jason “Hoss” Hicks.
A time machine to the past, Hicks looks to enlighten the bar atop The Bristol Hotel in Bristol, Virginia as to the wonders of vintage American music. The date: Wednesday, Feb. 12. Cost? Free to see, hear, and fall in love to.
Hicks qualifies as country and then some. Hints of Lonnie Donegan skiffle tangles with touches of Roy Acuff country, and smidgens of Louis Jordan jazz for a slant on music of yore the likes of which makes Hicks distinct. Taken together, he’s quite a hoss, this Jason Hicks.
If You Go
» When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12
» Where: The Bristol Hotel Lumac Rooftop Bar, 510 Birthplace of Country Music Way, Bristol, Va.
» Admission: Free
» Info: 276-696-3535
» Web, audio and video: www.jasonhosshicks.com
Music Notes
January Jams 2020 at Barter Theatre, gone with what was left of January’s winter. Next up, the Abingdon Music Experience presents the Abingdon Sessions at Barter Theatre.
Songstress Jill Andrews opens Abingdon Session on Feb. 14. Scintillating bluegrass duo Darin and Brooke Aldridge co-headline.
“My music is very personal and very emotional,” Andrews said. “I strive to make people feel things. As an artist, I feel that’s my job.”
Western swing revivalists Asleep at the Wheel steer the way Feb. 15. Led by Philadelphia-born Ray Benson, he formed his band in West Virginia, moved to San Francisco then boogied down to Austin, Texas, to save Western swing.
“Life is a crooked path, and we’re sure happy about that,” Benson said. “I wanted to find America. It was always an adventure, and it still is.”
Songwriter Hayes Carll, whose picturesque songs embrace life and living, settles in at Barter on Feb. 21. Johnson City’s Bill and the Belles open. One night later, experimental Acoustic Syndicate co-headline with dynamic duo Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley on Saturday, Feb. 22.
“I’m so eat up with music — I eat, sleep, dream music,” Hensley said.
Party band Scythian co-headline with soulful Lindsay Lou on Friday, Feb. 28. Finally, East Tennessee’s Grammy-nominated phenom Amythyst Kiah shares the bill with Front Country on Saturday, Feb. 29.
Music, said Kiah, has “become my life’s work.”
All shows start at 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.abingdonmusicexperience.com or call 276-676-2282.
New York City native Chris Mardini awakens this week’s free MP3 downloads with a trio of trippy pop tunes. Click www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/chrismardini/sleepless. Find Martini’s melodic tunes including the hyperactive “Retrospective Outlook” and a pop finger-snapper, “Sleepless,” each culled from his forthcoming EP, “Sleepless.”
