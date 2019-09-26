The Paramount Chamber Players
We know Bach, Beethoven and Mozart. They’re comparable to chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry — instantly recognizable from the vast enclaves of classical music.
But what of Beach, Price and Holler? They’re female composers of classical music, each of whom warrant sonic exploration.
Enter Craig Combs’ Paramount Chamber Players. They present American Women Composers on Friday, Sept. 27, at the Paramount Center for the Arts in Bristol, Tennessee. It’s an evening of stout music composed by such remarkable women as Amy Beach, as well as Florence B. Price and local composer Ann Holler.
Of Price, she’s regarded as the first African-American woman whose music was performed by a major American symphony. Profound, right? Consider Beach. She’s considered to be America’s first female composer. Right on. Then there’s Ann Holler and Evelyn Pursley-Kopitzke, they’re contemporary and longtime collaborators with The Paramount Chamber Players. Summed up, an educational evening of music brimmed in energy and alacrity seems afoot.
If You Go
» When: Friday, Sept. 27, at 7:30 p.m.
» Where: Paramount Center for the Arts, 518 State St., Bristol, Tenn.
» Admission: $12-$15
» Info: 423-274-8920
» Web, audio and video: www.craigcombs.com/paramount_players.html
Aaron Lee Tasjan
Think cosmic Elton John. Sifted through an American lens, laden with rhinestones and rolling stones, and you have a hint of Aaron Lee Tasjan’s music.
Catch Tasjan when he orbits Down Home in Johnson City on Friday, Sept. 27. On the road to promote his new album, “Karma for Cheap: Reincarnated,” Tasjan incorporates streams of folk into his brand of rock.
“We’re all trying to find our own way to be understood,” said Tasjan by phone from Orlando, Florida. “I want to create life in that music as much as possible. That’s what I’m trying to do, make music that’s alive and real.”
If You Go
» When: Friday, Sept. 27, at 8 p.m.
» Where: Down Home, 300 W. Main St., Johnson City
» Admission: $20
» Info: 423-929-9822
» Web, audio and video: www.aaronleetasjan.com
Vaden Landers
As if his fingers are on the dials, Vaden Landers turns back the hands of time whenever he sings.
And when Landers sings, it comes out country. Nah, not Luke Bryan, ahem, country.
East Tennessee’s Vaden Landers underscores country authenticity. Hear him emote on Saturday, Sept. 28, at The Willow Tree Coffeehouse and Music Room in Johnson City. Mighty fine venue. Mighty fine singer of songs.
Landers dropped a new platter on the player recently. His album, “Broken Down and Honky Tonk Bound,” was recorded on vintage equipment at Bigtone Records in Bristol, Virginia. Apropos given Landers’ penchant for mid-20th century country. Echoes of Jimmie Rodgers live in Landers’ voice and style, which marries substance with a style that’s always in style.
If You Go
» When: Saturday, Sept. 28, at 8 p.m.
» Where: The Willow Tree Coffeehouse and Music Room, 216 E. Main St., Johnson City
» Info: 423-631-0600
» Web, audio and video: www.facebook.com/vadenlandersofficial/
Music Notes
Next September marks 20 years of Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. Hubbub throughout the weekend, from musicians to fans to Rhythm & Roots officials to stagehands, enveloped next year’s festival.
One stagehand suggested that Rhythm & Roots bring back Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives. A frequent participant during the downtown Bristol soiree, Stuart embraces Bristol as a home away from home. Sound suggestion, don’t you think?
A Rhythm & Roots official, longtime in the saddle during Bristol’s gold standard carnival of culture, offered John Fogerty as a primo act to bring on board next year. Eureka idea! Venerated as the co-founder of and creative engine of rock’s roots-drenched Creedence Clearwater Revival, Fogerty spun solo during the Nixon administration.
Now, just imagine Fogerty singing CCR’s “Bad Moon Rising” in downtown Bristol. If that ain’t cool then ice ain’t either.
A photographer in the pit during Ray Wylie Hubbard’s Sunday set went country with his suggestion.
“One name,” he said. “Charley Pride.”
Country Charley Pride owns a list of hits longer than Willie Nelson’s hair. A member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, Pride’s hits include “Just Between You and Me” and “Kiss an Angel Good Mornin’.”
Of note regarding Rhythm & Roots, check out My Take, my online podcast found on the Bristol Herald Courier website. Forthcoming additions include a wide open one with Elizabeth Cook and revelatory one with Jim Lauderdale, each of which were recorded backstage during Rhythm & Roots.
Newcomer Jason Hawk Harris is this week’s free MP3 downloads. Reference https://www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/jasonhawkharris/introducing-jason-hawk-harris. Latch upon a rowdy “Cussing at the Light” to an introspective “The Smoke and the Stars,” each of which hail from Harris’ new album on Bloodshot, “Love & The Dark.”
