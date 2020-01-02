The McLain Family Band
Happy days are here again.
Check fusses and frowns at the door whenever Kentucky’s McLain Family Band steps on stage. Witness their annual visit to the historic Carter Family Fold in Hiltons, Virginia, on Saturday. See smiles in concert with fiddles and guitars during an exposé of talent and pure love.
They’re that happy band, The McLain Family Band. Merrymakers of Appalachian music, the veterans of more than a half-century of world travels serve as ambassadors and purveyors of tradition. Oh, but they’re not relics. When Raymond McLain fiddles, flames of fire erupt. When Ruth McLain slaps her vintage upright bass, she can’t help but grin. After all, how can music rate as old when made anew all over again?
If You Go
» Who: The McLain Family Band
» When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4
» Where: Carter Family Fold, 3449 A.P. Carter Highway, Hiltons, Virginia
» Admission: $10 adults, $2 children ages 6 to 11, free admission to children ages 6 and younger
» Info: 276-594-0676 or 276-386-6054
» Web, audio and video: www.mclainfamilyband.com
Benny Wilson Band
As years and decades peel away, many a local musician eases in and eases on.
Yet Benny Wilson remains. A longtime stalwart at the core of the Tri-Cities’ music scene, Wilson leads his band to 423 Social in Bristol, Tennessee, on Friday. New decade, same sound for Wilson.
“I’ve been performing for over 50 years,” said Wilson. “That’s all I’ve ever done, play music for a living. … I’ve performed at New York, New York, The Rockin’ Horse, Wooden Nickel. Man, that’s been a long time ago.”
Call Wilson Mr. Dependable as he greets yet another year and decade from his place of refuge, the stage.
If You Go
» Who: Benny Wilson Band and Jon King
» When: 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3
» Where: 423 Social, 2623 Volunteer Parkway, Bristol, Tennessee
» Info: 423-278-5552
» Web, audio and video: www.facebook.com/Benny-Wilson-Band-475022460706/
C.W. Stoneking
Enigmatic barely tips the scale to best describe the music and musings of C.W. Stoneking.
Step into the midst of roots musician C.W. Stoneking when he helms the Farm and Fun Time Show on Jan. 9 at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol, Virginia. Throwback musician Vaden Landers supports with a band and sound steeped in early American country and blues.
As for Stoneking, he plays American music, too. Per his penchant for unpredictability, he’s an Australian who digs deep into Americana to retrieve songs that most Americans don’t even know to exist. In addition to a spate of independently released albums, Stoneking appeared on Jack White’s album, “Boarding House Ranch,” in 2018. From a base of the 1920s, Stoneking leaps into realms of pop, jazz, country, and more with a wonderful embodiment of abandon.
If You Go
» What: Farm and Fun Time Show
» Who: C.W. Stoneking and The Vaden Landers Band
» When: 7 p.m. Jan. 9
» Where: Birthplace of Country Music Museum, 101 Country Music Way, Bristol, Virginia
» Admission: $30
» Info: 423-573-1927
» Web, audio and video: www.cwstoneking.com
Music Notes
A quick look into 2020 reveals considerably more live music en route to us in the region.
First up, January Jams. Presented by the Abingdon Music Experience (the same folks who offer Thursday Jams during the spring and summer), shows stage each Friday and Saturday night at the Barter Theatre in Abingdon. Bluegrass titans The Del McCoury Band with The Travelin’ McCourys lead the kickoff Jan. 10.
“It’s still fun,” said Del McCoury, “after all these years.”
Burgeoning bluegrass star Sierra Hull leads January Jams on Jan. 11. The following weekend highlights The Collection on Jan. 17 and Penny & Sparrow on Jan. 18. Country throwback Charley Crockett leads Jan. 14 and Lilly Hiatt, daughter of legendary John Hiatt, caps January Jams on Jan. 25.
For information about tickets to January Jams, visit www.abingdonmusicexperience.com or call 276-676-2282.
There’s more. Presenting the inaugural Abingdon Sessions at Barter Theatre, set to run during February. As with January Jams, it’s delivered by the Abingdon Music Experience.
Folkster Jill Andrews and bluegrass duo Darin and Brooke Aldridge open Feb. 14. Western swing saviors Asleep at the Wheel tap into “Faded Love” and more Feb. 15. Songster Hayes Carll emanates at Barter on Feb. 21. One night later, Acoustic Syndicate and Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley invigorate acoustic music Feb. 22.
Showmen extraordinaire, Scythian and opening act Lindsay Lou appear Feb. 28. Grammy-nominated local wonder, Amythyst Kiah and openers Front Country seal the series Feb. 29.
Yep, there’s even more. No deep giveaways as yet, but a music series curated by Jim Lauderdale at the forthcoming Sessions Hotel in downtown Bristol is on the way. When asked about it, Lauderdale said he would appear at least once per month. For information on the series, look for the forthcoming installment with Lauderdale during my podcast, My Take.
Live concerts circa 2019 herald this week’s free MP3 downloads. Reference the massive vaults of https://archive.org, a digital library of free and legal media. Find a trove of live treasures. Concerts by such acts as Dead & Company, Blues Traveler, Greensky Bluegrass, Tedeschi Trucks Band and more await eager ears.
