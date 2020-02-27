8th annual Marathon Jam
Marathon Jams enumerate nationwide each year on the last Saturday of February. They stage to benefit the Fisher House Foundation, which provides free housing for families of veterans during hospital stays.
Therefore, the 8th annual Bristol Marathon Jam Benefit for Fisher House commences at noon Saturday at 423 Social in Bristol, Tennessee. It carries on until midnight. Hosted by Jim Graybeal, longtime leader of the band Nomadz, the event features a parade of local talent.
Performers committed to appear include Bluff City’s Julie Williams Band and bluegrass troupe Appalachian Trail. Blountville’s Mick Kyte chimes in amid Southern folk’s Momma Molasses and Abingdon’s pop-country singer James Meadows. Count on Johnson City music maestro Lightnin’ Charlie to drop by in addition to Bristol’s Randy Broyles and Tom Swadley. In sum, it’s a party of performers flavored in tastes and tones local and loving.
If You Go
» What: 8th annual Bristol Marathon Jam Benefit for Fisher House
» Who: Lightnin’ Charlie, Nomadz, Julie Williams Band, Mick Kyte, Appalachian Trail, Justin Mychals, Randy Broyles, Tom Swadley, Momma Molasses, Mary Munsey, James Meadows, etc.
» When: Noon Saturday, Feb. 29
» Where: 423 Social, 2623 Volunteer Parkway, Bristol, Tenn.
» Admission: By donation
» Info: 423-278-5552
» Web, audio and video: www.fisherhouse.org
Amythyst Kiah
An angel perched on a cloud to draw nearby the voice of Amythyst Kiah.
OK, could have happened. Pull up a cloud and luxuriate as Kiah gifts the gift of unbridled musical beauty Saturday at Barter Theatre in Abingdon. She co-headlines with Front Country. Presented by the Abingdon Music Experience, the show caps the inaugural Abingdon Sessions winter music series.
A native of Chattanooga, Kiah calls Northeast Tennessee home. Realistically, her music offers home, that is, if home bears infinite warmth and undying embraces. A 2020 Grammy nominee for “Black Myself,” an original that elevated from within her work as part of the Our Native Daughters collaboration, Kiah earned the nod and then some. Thereon and within tunes including “Myth,” Kiah mesmerizes. Her voice a vessel from which exudes rainbows of emotive art, she encompasses pains of past and hopes to come in one fell loving swoop.
If You Go
» What: Abingdon Sessions presented by Abingdon Music Experience
» Who: Amythst Kiah and Front Country
» When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29
» Where: Barter Theatre, 127 W. Main St., Abingdon
» Admission: $20-$27
» Info: 276-676-2282
» Web, audio and video: https://amythystkiah.com
Paul Thorn
Just imagine. Down on the corner of heaven and hell reside pimps and preachers. Nearby and taking notes stands one Paul Thorn, guitar in hand, songs in mind.
Gather at the altar of Paul Thorn’s colorful array Friday at The Willow Tree Coffeehouse and Music Room in Johnson City. Sinners, saints, come all come what may for a cavalcade of characters.
Check the lyrics to Thorn’s “Pimps & Preachers” song. “My daddy had a Cadillac, my uncle drove a Ford, one was Satan’s angel, and one worked for the Lord.” Yep, it’s all in the family Thorn. Funky folk-rock spun from perspectives Southern with gobs of gothic intact, Thorn’s barbed wire wit pairs with wisdom sharpened on the banks of unforgettable musicality.
If You Go
» Who: Paul Thorn
» When: 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28
» Where: The Willow Tree Coffeehouse and Music Room, 216 E. Main St., Johnson City
» Admission: $25-$30
Info: 423-631-0600
» Web, audio and video: www.paulthorn.com
Music Notes
Tickets, please.
Queue at the Paramount box office tomorrow for a new round of shows whose tickets go on sale at noon. Country fans, rejoice for the return of The Gatlin Brothers at 8 p.m. May 15.
Brothers Larry, Rudy and Steve Gatlin hail from Texas. They sang in church as children, gravitated to country music’s Music City of Nashville during the 1970s and struck million-selling mines with classics including 1979’s “All the Gold in California” and 1986’s “She Used to Be Somebody’s Baby.” Tickets ring up from $37 to $57.
Middle-road rock more your thing? In lieu of the actual Fleetwood Mac appearing in Bristol, RUMOURS, who perform the music while dressed to appear as Fleetwood Mac, drops by the Paramount at 7 p.m. May 3.
Named after the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band’s LP from 1977, “Rumours,” this five-person band formed in Los Angeles in 2012. They focus on the music and look of the band’s most mainstream period of 1975 through 1987. Tickets retail from $22 to $37.
Southern pop country more your speed? Then sidle up to Rodney Atkins at the Paramount at 8 p.m. April 10. The “Caught Up in the Country” star hails from Knoxville, migrated to Nashville during the 1990s and struck success in the early 2000s. He’s best known for a spate of singles including “Watching You” and “Take a Back Road.”
Tickets to witness Atkins at the Paramount start at $32 and culminate at $52.
The soul-stirring Harlem Gospel Travelers deliver three cloud-bursting performances during this week’s free MP3 downloads. Line up at www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/the-harlem-gospel-travelers/jan-7-2020-paste-studio-nyc-new-york-ny. Youthful in vigor, old-school in style, the Harlem Gospel Travelers render tunes including “He’s On Time” and “If You Can Make it Through a Storm” with generous chunks of passion and pews-quaking emotion.
