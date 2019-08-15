Taco Mouth
Pop hooks marked a wide segment of punk rock’s heyday.
To those halcyon days of punk rock nods Nashville’s Taco Mouth. The four-piece punk rock driving band sets up shop at Capone’s in Johnson City on Saturday. Led by Kentuckian Erica Sellers, Taco Mouth owe a bit of their style to the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and The Ramones.
More angst-driven than humor-laden, Taco Mouth formed from remnants of The Dead Deads in 2017. The following year, their first full length LP, “A Deafening Silence,” bespoke a band hungry to make statements political and societal. Crisp melodies sew their lyrics into wickedly tight grooves. Consequently, songs including “The White House,” strike sharpened and memorable tones.
If You Go
» Who: Taco Mouth, Set to Fire and Another Fable
» When: Saturday, Aug. 17, at 10 p.m.
» Where: Capone’s, 227 E. Main St., Johnson City
» Info: 423-928-2295
» Web, audio and video: www.tacomouth.com
Jimi Hall
Friends know Jimi Hall as Sasquatch. He’s tall, bearded and liable to play most any style of music.
Hear Hall rock the cradle of the birthplace tonight at O’Mainnin’s in Bristol, Tennessee. He may sing a country song. If so, it’ll be hard to the core. He may rock out. When he does, prepare for rock guitar to the nth degree.
No one style fits Hall. He’s as apt to perform Christian rock as country, heavy metal as pop. His repertoire spans incredible lengths to encompass the 1960s pop of Mungo Jerry’s “In the Summertime,” John Waite’s “Missing You” from the 1980s. He may even dial up an occasional Johnny Cash or Stanley Brothers song. Unpredictable? As glued in the state of fun, that’s the music from and personality of Jimi Hall.
If You Go
» Who: Jimi Hall
» When: Thursday, Aug. 15, at 10 p.m.
» Where: O’Mainnin’s, 712 State St., Bristol, Tenn.
» Info: 423-844-0049
» Web, audio and video: www.facebook.com/jimihallmusic/
Crowder
Unconventional brands a growing bulk of contemporary Christian acts and styles. David Wallace Crowder fits well among the trend.
Billed as Crowder, the Christian music star looks to shine a light upon the Appalachian Fair at the Appalachian Fairgrounds in Gray, Tennessee, on Tuesday. The Rhett Walker Band, Christian rockers from Nashville, will open the show.
Crowder splashed solo in 2013 with his hit “I Am.” The native Texan quickly made indelible marks with his trademark long beard and folk-driven slant on rock music with a spray of Christian anthems including 2014’s “Come As You Are” and 2017’s “All My Hope.” Clever lyrics, as within his latest album “I Know a Ghost,” propel Crowder’s thought-provoking style.
If You Go
» What: Appalachian Fair
» Who: Crowder and Rhett Walker Band
» When: Tuesday, Aug. 20, at 7 p.m.
» Where: Appalachian Fairgrounds, 100 Lakeview St., Gray, Tenn.
» Admission: $15
» Info: 423-477-3211
» Web, audio and video: www.crowdermusic.com
Music Notes
See Mark O’Connor’s An Appalachian Christmas at Bristol’s Paramount at 7 p.m. Dec. 1. Tickets, from $32 to $60, go on sale at noon Friday. A multiple Grammy winner, O’Connor’s prodigious work on violin as well as the guitar and mandolin finds him equally at home in classical as well as country and bluegrass. Applied to such Christmas songs as “Carol of the Bells” and “Winter Wonderland,” swaths of magic extend from and well beyond whichever instrument he chooses to play.
Tickets are on sale now to see Robert Earl Keen’s Countdown to Christmas show at the Paramount at 8 p.m. Dec. 7. Going quickly, good seats remain from $32 to $52 to see the man who graced the world with his seminal song, “Merry Christmas from the Family.”
Excellent tickets remain to witness country music greatness when Bill Anderson visits the Paramount Center for the Arts in Bristol, Tennessee, on Sept. 7. At press time, four seats remain unsold in the center second rows. Ten crop up in the third row.
Translated, what are you waiting for? Tickets range from but $27 to $47 to experience one of country music’s most prolific songwriters and singers of all time.
Interested? Then visit or call the box office at the Paramount at either 518 State St. or 423-274-8920.
While there, check out tickets for The John Pizzarelli Trio. Slated to appear at the Paramount on Friday, Oct. 11, the show bills as “For Centennial Reasons: 100 Year Salute to Nat King Cole.” Excellent seats, including in the front row, retail from $22 to $42.
Make way at the Paramount for blues-rock barrelhouses Tinsley Ellis and Tommy Castro with the Painkillers. They’re kicking in the doors Nov. 29. For $32 to $42, one can pick up seats throughout the house, front row to the back.
Johnson City’s Aaron Jaxon delivers five roots rockers in this week’s free MP3 downloads. Simply visit www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/aaronjaxon. Find Jaxon’s narrative-rich tunes including a genre-straddling “Light on the Inside” and a gospel-tinged ballad, “Grace Among Holy Gifts.”