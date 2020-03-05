Song of the Mountains
Tim White cradled his banjo like a sleeping baby. He stood near a Coca-Cola drink box once owned by A.P. Carter, leaned in and spoke.
“Wanna hear some pickin’?” White said.
Then as now, White picks and grins as the host of the monthly Song of the Mountains. Staged at the Lincoln Theatre in Marion, Virginia, the latest installment hauls the mail Saturday. Taped live then spun across the country in syndication via PBS, Song of the Mountains provides a showcase for stellar talent and characters.
White embodies both, talent and character. A bluegrasser from Roanoke and way back, White leads the lineup with a band of friends. Alan Bibey, last year’s IBMA Mandolin Player of the Year, heralds Grasstowne. North Carolina’s Burnett Sisters Band blend bluegrass with folk and country. Teenaged Ham Family Band hail from Tennessee and a sound of roots based in bluegrass. Altogether, they exhibit well the songs of the mountains.
If You Go
What: Song of the Mountains
Who: Tim White & Friends, Alan Bibey & Grasstowne, Burnett Sisters Band, and the Ham Family Band
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 7
Where: Lincoln Theatre, 117 E. Main St., Marion, Va.
Admission: $30-$35
Info: 276-783-6093
Web, audio and video: www.songofthemountains.org
Hogslop String Band
Wild horses could learn a thing or two from the Hogslop String Band.
Unbridled abandon unpacked and poised, look for the rowdy Hogslop String Band to sling a lot of hash on Friday, March 6 at the Down Home in Johnson City. Lots of kick and little whoa mule! well intact, Hogslop perform as if fueled on full moon liquor and charm.
Hogslop embody the sizzle of ‘shine. One swig of their new “Makin’ Moonshine” clears the palette of whatever makes the ears stiff and the back straight. Based out of Nashville, Hogslop recall Old Crow Medicine Show’s frenetic energy and go-get-’em stage presence. Formed in 2009, they’ve made thunder roads into the backwoods and byways of America with a style that burns with an indelible ring of fire.
If You Go
Who: Hogslop String Band
When: 8 p.m. Friday, March 6
Where: Down Home, 300 W. Main St., Johnson City
Admission: $20
Info: 423-929-9822
Web, audio and video: www.hogslopstringband.com
Josh Watson and The Grand Ole Uproar
They’re not Sex Pistols anarchic, but Josh Watson and The Grand Ole Uproar qualify as a good-natured riot.
Line up and hold on when Watson steps out for a solo stab Friday at the Cascade Draft House in Bristol, Tennessee. That’s at 5 p.m. Five hours later, skedaddle down State Street to O’Mainnin’s for Watson’s Grand Ole Uproar.
Know The Grand Ole Uproar. They’re Waylon Jennings rich and Bob Dylan strong, Louisiana swampy characteristic and Grateful Dead loose. Based out of North Carolina, sometimes they’re country and sometimes they’re not. They rock when loud, quiet when moved. They’re Saturday night hell-raisers and Sunday morning thinkers, a band of riches that’s quite an uproar, indeed.
If You Go
Who: Josh Watson and The Grand Ole Uproar
When: 5 p.m. Friday, March 6 (10 p.m. at O’Mainnin’s, 712 State St.)
Where: Cascade Draft House, 828 State St., Bristol, Tenn.
Info: 423-360-8900
Web, audio and video: www.thegrandoleuproar.com
Music Notes
On your mark, get set, and move fast to buy tickets to see Cody Jinks.
Billed as a country outlaw, Jinks brings an acoustic show to the Paramount Center for the Arts in Bristol, Tennessee at 7 p.m. March 19. Tickets go on sale to the public at noon Friday. Prices range from $55 to $150.
That’s a quick turnaround. For people unaware of Jinks’ ticket-selling prowess, consider that the Texan’s post last week on Facebook indicates that more than 6,000 people are interested in attending. Well, the Paramount seats a shy more than 700 people.
Consider Jinks’ hits. His rake and rambler, “Loud and Heavy,” has garnered 51 million spins on Spotify. “Hippies and Cowboys” nears 30 million spins while “Must be the Whiskey” has soaked up more than 20 million listens. Add in a pair of No. 1 country albums, and that’s significance squared.
For information or to buy tickets, visit the Paramount box office at 518 State St. or call 423-274-8920. Also, tickets can be bought online at www.paramountbristol.org. Hurry! If one desires to attend Jinks’ show in Bristol, be Road Runner quick in buying tickets.
No outlaw, but like the Phantom with no mask, Rex Ward manned the Mighty Wurlitzer at the Paramount last Thursday in dripping-drama form. His fingers – there must have been 30 extending from three pairs of hands, delicately danced like Fred Astaire across the widespread canvas of keys.
No speakers employed, Ward and the Wurlitzer filled the Paramount in sounds of glory and grandeur. Like air in a balloon, crisp melodies found nooks and crannies of the Paramount – as with the ears of all who attended, to occupy them with transportive music.
Entertainment, splendorous.
Porcelain-voiced Rebecca Loebe polishes a pair of numbers for this week’s free MP3 downloads. Find www.rebeccaloebe.com. Scroll down and enter a name, email address, state and country of residence, then click. Two songs from the singer-songwriting folk singer will route to you via email shortly thereafter.
