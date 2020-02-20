Rex Ward and the Mighty Wurlitzer
A gigantic object d’art rests under the battle-scarred and fabled stage of the Paramount.
No, it’s no Herman Munster; it’s the Mighty Wurlitzer.
Cherish rare moments of musical magic and wonder as Rex Ward plays the ultra rare Mighty Wurlitzer on Thursday at the Paramount Center for the Arts in Bristol, Tennessee. It’s a free show. Arrive early, snag a soft drink and popcorn.
Then sit back at 6 p.m. when Ward “arrives” on stage. You’ll not see an entrance as grand at the Paramount from anyone else. Marvel as the longtime keyboardist, astride his seat at the Mighty Wurlitzer, rises up from under the stage for an orchestral presentation. It’s no mere organ. Dating from about 1926, it’s one of only about 25 such instruments in the world.
If You Go
»Who & What: Rex Ward and the Mighty Wurlitzer
»When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27
»Where: Paramount Center for the Arts, 518 State St., Bristol, Tenn.
»Admission: Free
»Info: 423-274-8920
»Web, audio and video: www.paramountbristol.org
Jive Mother Mary
Whoever said that rock is dead never met Mason Keck.
Keck leads Jive Mother Mary, a taut and toned four-man rock band. Based in North Carolina, Jive Mother Mary plugs in to play Capone’s in Johnson City on Friday. Elizabethton quintet Tennessee Champagne open.
Birthed in 2006, Jive Mother Mary ride the roads today in support of their new album, the realistically titled “The Long Odds.” Its triumphant and hopeful tone mirrors that of the band’s past. They’ve toured internationally, hobnobbed with Blackberry Smoke, and honed a sound that’s raw and rumbling. On stage, Jive Mother Mary drive a dream, one that embraces and speeds forth along the quite alive rails of rock.
If You Go
»Who: Jive Mother Mary and Tennessee Champagne
»When: 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21
»Where: Capone’s, 227 E. Main St., Johnson City
»Admission: $7
»Info: 423-928-2295
»Web, audio and video: www.jivemothermary.com
Moose Roberts
An American treasure lives and creates in our midst.
He’s Bristol’s Moose “Trainwreck” Roberts, owner of a voice and style unlike any other. A Hudson Hornet revved on rock, Roberts leads a lineup of ragged glory on Saturday, Feb. 22 at O’Mainnin’s in Bristol, Tennessee.
Witness Johnson City’s country of Cornbeef and The Pillbillies. Soak up the stark beauty of music courtesy Abingdon’s Adam Bolt. Then hold on for Moose Roberts and The Bombay Ginnys. Pedal thrust through the metal, Roberts sings like Marvel’s Hulk smashes — only with a lifetime of feeling attached. Novelty act? No. He’s a rocker whose heart beats not from his chest but from his sleeve, this one-of-a-kind American original folks known fondly as Moose.
If You Go
»Who: Moose Roberts and The Bombay Ginnys with Cornbeef and The Pillbillies, and Adam Bolt
»When: 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22
»Where: O’Mainnin’s, 712 State St., Bristol, Tenn.
»Info: 423-844-0049
»Web, audio and video: https://mooseroberts.bandcamp.com
Music Notes
Tennessee’s Jill Andrews settled into a comfy seat backstage at Barter Theatre in Abingdon last Friday afternoon. Hours away from closing out the night with two hours of mesmerizing American folk music, an array of fruit spread out on a table in front of her. Andrews reached for a piece of cantaloupe and savored it much as she does with a song — with a smile.
Andrews appeared in Abingdon in preface of her new album and accompanying book. The album, “Thirties,” much as the book, “Thirties: The Album in Portrait and Prose,” are available for pre-order via her website, www.jillandrews.com.
“It’s been a very transformative decade,” said Andrews, 39. “I have had children. I’ve been trying to raise kids. I’ve been in a relationship that didn’t go well.”
“It’s very intimate and personal,” she said of her 13 original new songs. “There’s some sadness in there. There’s also some hope. It sneaks in there.”
Hours later, Andrews opened her show sans band. In keeping with the day — Valentine’s Day, her ballad “I’m So in Love with You,” palpitated with emotion. Understated yet passionate, Andrews established a theme built largely on the passion and power of her career in music.
As her band stood and watched backstage, Andrews dipped into the newly strewn waters of her new album with “River Swimming.” Clad in Andrews’ whispery voice, emotion echoed from lyrics softly sung yet emotionally felt.
Afterward, Andrews pulled off her boots and sang barefoot for the rest of the two hour show. As close as a stage can double as such, she welcomed the audience as if into her home. The stage, her living room. The audience, her friends. Andrews’ songs, dispatches from her life lived and intimately shared, she sang as if she never wanted to stop.
Cutting edge rock and pop music drops in this week’s free MP3 downloads. Pick up www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/pastestudiosampler/9-february-2020. Find 11 gems, including Grace Potter’s sumptuous “Love is Love” and Hiss Golden Messenger’s whittled folk charmer “Happy Birthday, Baby.”
