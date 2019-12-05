Mike Farris Sings!
Mike Farris sings like many wish they could yet most simply cannot.
Think Richter scale stuff. There’s earthquakes and then there’s Mike Farris. Hey, it’s holly jolly time when Farris emotes “The Soul of Christmas” on Friday at the Paramount Center for the Arts in Bristol, Tennessee.
Hold onto your senses as Farris gets real in soul-shaking time. You’ll know the songs, including “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and “Go Tell it on the Mountain.” Farris roars from the stage like Santa does down the chimney. In a flash, he delivers gifts of music as packaged like no one else. Soulful? Like Otis Redding reborn. Moving? Like Aretha Franklin returned.
If You Go
» When: 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6
» Where: Paramount Center for the Arts, 518 State St., Bristol, Tenn.
» Admission: $22-$97
» Info: 423-274-8920
» Web, audio and video: www.mikefarrismusic.com
Robert Earl Keen
Texan Robert Earl Keen sings and writes songs much in the manner of a seasoned Major League Baseball pitcher. He might lull you with an off-speed number, then buckle your knees with a heater.
So it’ll go when Keen returns to Bristol and the Paramount Center for the Arts on Saturday. As if from his enlarged bag of goodies, the fascinating troubadour presents “Countdown to Christmas: Lunar Tunes & Looney Times.”
Yep, it’s a nod the 50th Anniversary of NASA’s Apollo 11 moon landing. Per Keen’s reputation, anticipate the unlikely. OK, he’ll unwrap perennial favorite “Merry Christmas from the Family.” Yet like a mysterious lump in one’s Christmas stocking or an odd-shaped box under the tree, Keen delivers unexpected wonders.
If You Go
» When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7
» Where: Paramount Center for the Arts, 518 State St., Bristol, Tenn.
» Admission: $32-$52
» Info: 423-274-8920
» Web, audio and video: www.robertearlkeen.com
Collin Raye
Out where pop’s adult contemporary strands entwine with country music stands the career of Collin Raye.
Astride considerable contrails of success from the 1990s, look for Raye to land at Freedom Hall in Johnson City on Friday. Such million-selling albums as 1992’s “In This Life” from which to sample, Raye’s repertoire maintains a middle-road feel.
In terms of style, Raye’s more James Taylor than George Jones. Smashes including 1991’s “Love, Me” and 1994’s addiction recovery anthem, “Little Rock,” solidified Raye as a substantive hit-maker. Though absent of twang, his songs from “Not That Different” to “Every Second” amount to more than simple little ditties to sing along to. As a result, Raye endures.
If You Go
» When: 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6
» Where: Freedom Hall, 1320 Pactolas Road, Johnson City
» Admission: $28
» Info: 423-461-4855
» Web, audio and video: www.collinraye.com
Music Notes
Think of the millions of Americans who flocked to and crowded within shopping centers and malls during Thanksgiving, Black Friday and so forth. Immense amounts of toys for innumerable numbers of kids were bought in preparation for Christmas morning.
Now think of the children whose Christmas morning will not fare so well. Dan Deel and Mick Kyte intend to make a difference. Their fourth annual benefit, Toys for Tots Tri-Cities Christmas Open Acoustic Jam, stages at 6 p.m. Friday at the State Line Bar & Grille in Bristol, Tennessee.
“When you’re a kid, there’s a lot of joy in getting a gift for Christmas,” said Deel, a longtime local musician. “There’s a lot of kids who won’t get a gift. We’re trying to not let that happen.”
A bevy of local talent in addition to Deel will perform during the benefit. Names announced thus far include Blountville’s Mick Kyte, Abingdon’s James Meadows, Chris Long, Bristol’s Randy Broyles, Tom Swadley, JP Parsons and James “Jay Dub” Duncan.
Admission to the show is either by a donation of $5 or a donated toy. All toys and financial proceeds will go to Toys for Tots in Bristol and Southwest Virginia. Consequently, children in the region will benefit from the donations.
“We’re also going to have a raffle,” Deel said. “I’m donating a junior guitar from my personal collection signed by Loretta Lynn. Raffle tickets will cost $10 for one or $20 for five.”
Toys for Tots dates to 1947. Founded by Bill Hendricks, a major in the United States Marine Corps reserve, the now-nationwide charitable organization delivers millions of toys to needy children each Christmas. As in years past, the Marine Corps reserve operate Toys for Tots.
For information, call 423-652-0792.
Rising Appalachia elevate to the forefront of this week’s free MP3 downloads. Click www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/rising-appalachia/nov-8-2019-paste-studio-atl-atlanta-ga to find three songs recorded live by the duo Nov. 8. Sisters Leah and Chloe Smith exude crisp harmonies (“Bright Morning Stars”) and astute storytelling (“Find Your Way”) with equal parts talent and old-fashioned feel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.