Little John Chrisley
Shrouds of mystery cloak chunks of the past of blues harpist Little John Chrisley.
Out of the shadows and back on stage, Chrisley drops in on Delta Blues BBQ in Bristol, Tennessee on Saturday. Fans of the blues, you’ll want to catch this one.
As a teenager of 14 and 15, Chrisley played his harmonica in Little Walter-like fashion alongside such giants as blues’ John Lee Hooker and rock’s Huey Lewis. Then one day in the late 1980s, he was gone. Like smoke from Muddy Waters’ cigarette, into the past he seemed to vanish. Chrisley returned as a solo artists and with the Howling Iguanas. Resolute, such tunes as “Rollin’ and Tumblin’” howl from his harmonica like a blues master returned to recapture a crown.
If You Go
» When: Saturday, Nov. 16, at 8 p.m.
» Where: Delta Blues BBQ, 724 State St., Bristol, Tenn.
» Info: 423-573-3382
» Web, audio and video: www.facebook.com/littlejohnchrisley
Amanda Anne Platt and The Honeycutters
From behind a veil of shyness emerged New Yorker Amanda Anne Platt. She writes songs, sings them and in 2007 formed The Honeycutters.
Country band then, sort-of-country band now, Platt’s Honeycutters bring the twang to the historic Down Home in Johnson City on Friday. A band in somewhat flux, Platt’s led her collective down a boulevard of boundless possibilities.
“I still hear country music,” said Platt, “but I feel less like I need a label.”
Pared to a four-person band, Platt’s Honeycutters shun classification as a country boy may shrug off a tie and suit. In summoning substance over style, tunes including “Diamond in the Rough” polish in much the same manner as a dirt road shines. One can’t help but love them.
If You Go
» When: Friday, Nov. 15, at 8 p.m.
» Where: Down Home, 300 W. Main St., Johnson City
» Admission: $20
» Info: 423-929-9822
» Web, audio and video: www.honeycutters.com
Torche
Somewhere between rock’s realms of hard rock and heavy metal reside Miami’s Torche.
Five albums into their 15-year career, Torche touch down at Capone’s in Johnson City on Sunday. Led by lead singer and guitarist Steve Brooks, the band tours in support of its latest album, “Admission,” which released in July.
Sludgy first single, “Slide,” bears an early Black Sabbath touch in Torche. Long known as a stoner rock band with teeth, past hits including a speedy “U.F.O.” and a bombastic “King Beef” echoed multiples sides to the well-varied band. They’re not simply a one-note group of rowdies. Instead, Torche belong in a category of their own making as purveyors of rock extraordinaire.
If You Go
» When: Sunday, Nov. 17, at 8 p.m.
» Where: Capone’s, 227 E. Main St., Johnson City
» Admission: $14-$17
» Info: 423-928-2295
» Web, audio and video: www.torchemusic.com
Music Notes
SALEM, Va. – Hives of fans buzzed for hours, days, weeks and even months leading up to Slayer’s much-ballyhooed “The Final Campaign” tour stop at the Salem Civic Center in Salem, Virginia.
Slayer announced its farewell world tour last year. The thrash metal pioneers, who formed nearly 40 years ago, made its last scheduled appearance in the state of Virginia on Tuesday, Nov. 5. The sold out show featured a string of strong opening acts including Primus, Ministry and former Pantera singer Phil Anselmo. All performed well.
However, the black t-shirt-wearing throng screamed for Slayer. Chants of “SLAYER! SLAYER! SLAYER!” punctured the night in increasingly sharpened tones.
Until the lights went down. Slayer’s two-pronged leadership of band originals lead singer and bass guitarist Tom Araya and guitarist Kerry King strode on stage to an avalanche of screams. Augmented by guitarist Gary Holt and drummer Paul Bostaph, Slayer spearheaded two hours of earthquaking thrash metal.
From a relentless “Repentless” to open through a mauling “Angel of Death” to close, Slayer laid waste to middling metal. Few bands rate as heavy or as loud. Araya’s bass pounded like the march of giants bound to conquer. Riveting notes from King’s guitar sliced forth like razor wire, cutting leads and rifling rhythms such to slice to the soul.
Per their history, they were intensely loud. Insanely loud. And fiery. As band classics including “Seasons in the Abyss” and “Raining Blood” palpitated, fountains of flames thrust skyward. As if ladled from the pits of hell, emphatic amounts of pyrotechnics punctuated Slayer’s ferocious assault. Slayer made KISS’ legendary use of pyro look like the strike of a matchstick.
Slayer emphatically made a point in Salem. The gray of hair godfathers of thrash metal opened the doors for legions of thrash and death metal bands to follow. Through a fusillade of fired shots from “World Painted Blood” to “Dead Skin Mask,” Slayer kicked the door closed in an unrivaled barrage the likes of which no one can follow.
Music over, Araya returned to the stage for an emotional goodbye.
“Thank you very much,” Araya said. “Those words mean a lot, mean a lot to me. Thank you very much for everything.”
