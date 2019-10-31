Karla Bonoff
Southern California’s folk-inflected rock scene of the early 1970s yielded The Eagles and Jackson Browne. Include singer-songwriter Karla Bonoff in their midst.
More than 50 years a songwriter, Bonoff makes of Paramount Center for the Arts debut in Bristol, Tennessee, on Wednesday. She brings more than 40 years of albums to Bristol. In addition, she owns a style that’s as easy as a friendly hello.
Witness Bonoff, whose music bears old-friend status. From her pen came such charted singles for Linda Ronstadt as “Lose Again” in 1976 and “Tell Me Why” for Wynonna Judd. From her voice arose hits in the 1980s as “Personally” in 1982 and “Somebody’s Eyes” in 1984. All the while, she’s maintained an easy-does-it style that befits the best of America’s folk-rock scene.
Bailey George and Jukebox Jess
Neither Bailey George nor Jessica Stiles live in the distant past.
However, as Boppin’ Bailey George and Jukebox Jess, the locally based duo reach into and haul vivid character and content into today. Sidle up to the unforgettable pair Saturday within the gleaming new Cascade Draft House in Bristol, Tennessee.
No one on the local music scene sounds quite like George and Jess. From the bulging catalogs of such country and rockabilly stalwarts as Lefty Frizzell and Charlie Feathers they’re as apt to pick gems including “Cigarettes and Coffee Blues” or “Peepin’ Eyes.” Who knows? They may seek Elvis Presley or Hank Williams, perhaps even Kitty Wells, for tunes. Clad in period clothes and music, they look and sounds like 1950s returned.
Rusty Steel
In the past decade, Erwin’s Rusty Steel forged a local following as a purveyor of hair metal and hard rock. He’s led a Guns ‘N Roses covers band and aligned with the band Quarter Bounce.
Now Steel’s gone country. Hear him Wednesday at Wild Wing Café in Johnson City. Signed to Nashville’s Tower Music Group, a new EP exposes Steel’s longtime roots in country.
For one, Steel played bluegrass fiddle long before he turned to rock and the guitar. His latest EP, straddles rock and country. Enmeshed in today’s mainstream country net, Steel’s tracks including “Who I Am Who I Ain’t” and “I Just Like Being Me” bear semblances of his East Tennessee roots. Rock rhythms jibe with country sensibilities as stirred by Steel’s strengthened voice. A showmanship natural, Steel may well make his mark in Nashville as well as stages nationwide.
Music Notes
All aboard The Santa Train!
Country star Marty Stuart boards the 77th Annual Santa Train for a ride through Appalachia on Saturday, Nov. 23, which includes a stop in Kingsport. Past participants include Country Music Hall of Fame members Ricky Skaggs and Dolly Parton.
Skaggs, as with Stuart a member of the Grand Ole Opry, rode the Santa Train two years ago.
“Country music and trains go hand in hand, and the Santa Train bears further witness to that,” Stuart said to The Tennessean. “It is such an honor to ride the rails with CSX this year, spread some love and bring some joy to those kids along the way. I’ll promise you nobody will be happier than me on the 23rd. I’ve been looking forward to this day for over a year now.”
In the span of 12 stops, the train’s route runs from Shelby, Kentucky, to Kingsport, Tennessee. At each stop, residents receive gifts of food and clothes in addition to toys. Encounters with Santa Claus occur along the way.
Skaggs spoke with Billboard magazine following his Santa Train trek in 2017. Traveling through terrain close to his childhood home in Kentucky, reminded him of hardships in his youth.
“I remember what it was like having two pairs of pants to wear to school in a week,” said Skaggs. “Mama had to wash one every day. I had one pair of shoes. I remember that – literally. We never felt like we were poor because there was always people a lot worse than we were. That’s what mama would tell us.”
Past participants in the Santa Train include country singers Darryl Worley and Patty Loveless as well as contemporary Christian singer Amy Grant. As in years past, Stuart will cap his ride with a performance in Kingsport.
“This tradition means so much to so many families across Appalachia,” Stuart said, “and I’m honored to be a part of it.”
A selection of bluegrass picks and grins during this week’s free MP3 downloads. Visit www.amazon.com. Click digital music then search for “Bluegrass Mastery Volume 1.” Ten free tunes include a pair from Bristol’s Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver (“Gone at Last” and “Jack of All Trades”) as well as one each from The Grascals (“Mystery Train”) and Flatt Lonesome (“I’m Blue”).
