JP Parsons’ Thanksgiving Show
Fill up on turkey, trimmings and so forth. Go shopping, if you dare.
Then settle in at O’Mainnin’s on State Street in downtown Bristol, Tennessee, on Thursday, Nov. 28 for nourishment of another sort. Bristol’s JP Parsons serves his annual Thanksgiving Show as if upon a platter of peace and goodwill.
Love for neighbors and not abounds whenever Parsons occupies a stage. Reflected in song and self, his thanks extends from his lyrical jewels “White Cadillac” and “We Were Once Heroes” to words spoken, all wrapped with extra helpings of heart and soul. Consider time spent with Parsons, his music and sentiments as a refill of humanity during such a hearty season.
If You Go
Who & What: JP Parsons’ Thanksgiving Show
When: Thursday, Nov. 28, at 10 p.m.
Where: O’Mainnin’s, 712 State St., Bristol, Tenn.
Info: 423-844-0049
Web, audio and video: www.reverbnation.com/jpparsons
Shawn Lane and Richard Bennett
If talent were horsepower, then NASCAR champ Kyle Busch wouldn’t stand a prayer when racing alongside Shawn Lane and Richard Bennett.
Pedal to the acoustic metal, Lane and Bennett provide a one-time show at the Down Home in Johnson City on Friday. Lane steps out from Blue Highway. Bennett steps forth. As a duo, they’re promoting their striking new EP, “Land & Harbor.”
No labels apply. Together, realms of bluegrass and folk wed for an evening of unbridled music. Lane’s past includes multiple Grammy nominations with bluegrass’ Blue Highway. Bennett earned Grammy nods with JD Crowe. Together, they punctuate primo musicianship for those of whom pristine music reverberates as irresistibly alluring.
If You Go
Who: Shawn Lane and Richard Bennett
When: Friday, Nov. 22, at 8 p.m.
Where: Down Home, 300 W. Main St., Johnson City
Admission: $16
Info: 423-929-9822
Web, audio and video: www.facebook.com/ShawnLaneMusic/
Jimmie D. and Catfish Frye
Blues and barbecue fit like danged and fine. Into the ear and bound for the gut, they meet upon a point of utter satisfaction.
Render thanks to Jimmie D. and Catfish Frye. Go ahead, make way to the tasty new Delta Blues BBQ in downtown Bristol, Tennessee, on Saturday for Thanksgiving of another sort. Sauce slathered from the stage and on the plate, now what’s there not to love about that?
Longtime local blues men, Jimmie D. and Catfish Frye amount to two shakers of spice. Boogie to blues, they hearken to the halcyon days of yore when John Lee Hooker and Sonny Boy Williamson roamed America’s roadhouses and juke joints. Real grit, no gristle. Jimmie D. plays guitar, Catfish Duane Frye the harmonica. Blues, happy to sad serves as if on a platter of the real and the raw.
If You Go
Who: Jimmie D. and Catfish Frye
When: Saturday, Nov. 23, at 8 p.m.
Where: Delta Blues BBQ, 724 State St., Bristol, Tenn.
Info: 423-573-3382
Web: www.facebook.com/deltabluesq/
Music Notes
Best not pout or cry, particularly as a sleigh full of Christmas shows abound as coming soon to Bristol. In the course of the next month, those who seek holy jolly shows will find them in abundance.
Three days after Thanksgiving, Grammy winner Mark O’Connor and family present “An Appalachian Christmas” at the Paramount on Sunday, Dec. 1. Saddle up for an intimate spin of Christmas treasures from a celebratory “Wed Wish You a Merry Christmas” to a joyful “Carol of the Bells.” Stupendous tickets, ranging in price from $36 to $60, remain. Remarkably, several front row seats remain available.
Five nights later, Mike Farris returns to Bristol and the Paramount with “The Soul of Christmas.” Slated to stage at the Paramount on Friday, Dec. 6, tickets span from $22 to $97. At press time, superb tickets remain, including several in the second row.
The tree bulges all the more two nights later when Robert Earl Keen revisits the Paramount. Witness Keen’s “Countdown to Christmas” on Saturday, Dec. 7. Tickets, which start at $32 and conclude at $52, sold quickly. But hurry! A handful of tickets to see Keen remain, and as anyone who has attended a show at the Paramount knows, the venue features unimpeded views from all of his 700-plus seats.
Wait! There’s more. Take a peek under the tree for Christmas on the Mighty Wurlitzer at the Paramount on Sunday, Dec. 8. Hear Bristol treasures Charles Lawson and Anthony Mangrum herald Christmas tunes on the majestic pipe organ for a mere $5 donation.
Cut the ribbon on another Christmas with Bristol Ballet’s presentation of “The Nutcracker.” Three shows, one on Friday, Dec. 13 and two on Saturday, Dec. 14, grace the stage of the Paramount. Wonderful tickets, priced from $8 to $18, remain widely available.
Finally, as the bells of Christmas toll as near, The Wizards of Winter encamp at the Paramount on Sunday, Dec. 22. An 11-member spectacle of holiday sights and sounds, The Wizards of Winter feature former members of hard rock’s Rainbow, Ted Nugent and Blue Oyster Cult, in addition to past members of Trans-Siberian Orchestra. Nab tickets for $24 to $47.
For information, call the Paramount box office at 423-274-8920 or visit them at 518 State St. in Bristol, Tennessee. Reference the Paramount online at www.paramountbristol.org.
The Milk Carton Kids sprout a trio of songs in this week’s free MP3 downloads. Crack a seal on www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/the-milk-carton-kids/oct-31-2019-paste-studio-nyc-new-york-ny. Find the duo’s live and unplugged performance at Paste Studio from Oct. 31, 2019. The past Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion favorites deliver harmony soaked renditions of “I Meant Every Word I Said” and “I’ll Be Gone” with alacrity and clear-eyed verve.
