John Paul White
Civil Wars buried in the bygone, John Paul White progresses beyond his Grammy-winning duo days with bursts of solo dynamics.
Seven years after The Civil Wars split, White drops in on Thursday Jams in downtown Abingdon tonight. Presented by the Abingdon Music Experience, White leads a lineup that includes opener Caleb Elliott.
White heralds a new album, “The Hurting Kind.” Spawned in April, the record’s 10 cathartic tunes displays a smooth backdrop that recalls the Nashville of the 1960s. He leans fiddle ’n’ steel country with “Yesterday’s Love” yet soars Roy Orbison-like on “I Wish I Could Write You a Song.” Listen. White’s voice wraps, as if a blanket for the cold, to warm the frostiest of hearts.
If You Go
» When: 7 p.m. tonight
» Where: Abingdon Market Pavilion, Remsburg Drive, Abingdon
» Admission: Free
» Info: 276-676-2282
» Web, audio and video: www.johnpaulwhite.com
Hollier
He’s all aorta and arteries, one John Hollier of Louisiana.
Billed as Hollier, the heartland rocker bleeds his way to Wolf Hills Brewing Co. in Abingdon. See life pump through the strains of his songs Friday.
He’s a vessel and he’s a vein, this John Hollier. Driven by highways and ditches of life as he knows it, Holler’s latest EP, “Ready to Go,” fuels on driving guitars and wide open emotions. Springsteen with a tempered voice, Hollier attacks lyrics of “War Cry” as passionately as he does on the quiet “Malina.” Like a highway that canvases America, Hollier winds and curves, speeds and slows in search of whatever breathes beyond the horizon.
If You Go
» When: 6 p.m. Friday
» Where: Wolf Hills Brewing Co., 350 Park St., Abingdon
» Info: 276-477-1953
» Web, audio and video: https://holliermusic.com/
Art Smashes Records
Eccentricity clashed with pop sensibilities and just enough rock bombast to deliver Art Smashes Records.
Based in Knoxville, Art Smashes Records glides north to Johnson City and Capone’s on Friday. A materializing sound in tow, the five-man fashionably pop band strikes consistent blows of melody.
Reference their latest single, “Things That Reflect Me.” The song’s jangly guitars and jaunty vocals recall mid-1980s finger-snapping pop. Likewise, such peppy numbers as “Disagreements” and a synth-laden “Choose to Fall” bespeak a band well attuned to feel-good ways and means of music. OK, it’ll neither save the world nor explain President Trump’s hair, but Art Smashes Records could soften the blow of a hard day’s night.
If You Go
» When: 9 p.m. Friday
» Where: Capone’s, 227 E. Main St., Johnson City
» Info: 423-928-2295
» Web, audio and video: https://artsmashesrecords.com/
Music Notes
Bristol’s Holston River Brewing Company has changed its name under new management. Now known as 423 Social, the venue continues as a destination for live music, food and beer consumption. Still located in the same building at 2623 Volunteer Parkway in Bristol, Tennessee, the business features a new phone number: 423-278-5552.
A grand opening to herald the change commences at 3 p.m. Saturday at 423 Social. Live music with the Aaron Walker Band starts at 5 p.m. Attendees can anticipate a pig roast as well as cornhole and Giant Jenga tournaments.
Subsequent live music at 423 Social features a mix of local, regional and national acts. Bristol’s Hip Gypsy performs July 27. Down the road apiece, hick-hop purveyor Colt Ford graces 423 on Aug. 8.
Nashville’s Chuck Mead and His Grassy Knoll Boys rendered a sold-out crowd gathered in the theater at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol to country mush July 11. Missed it? Oh, friends, you missed out.
Formerly of critically darlings BR549, Mead led his three-man band on one terror of a country tear. Brief though his set was during the monthly Farm and Fun Time Show, he threw the gauntlet down, down, down.
Mead plucked generously from “Close to Home,” his new album. Veteran steel guitarist Carco Clave (Tex Ritter, Stoney Edwards, etc.) by his side, Mead referenced Hank Williams in the pedal steel-driven title track, much to the delight of all assembled. Clave and Mead’s dueling solos provided heat for what became quite the conflagration of a performance.
Oh, Chuck Mead, that ring of fire, let Bristol burn. Hottest of all, his country shuffling nod to Ray Price and the Cherokee Cowboys with “Tap Into Your Misery” reminded all of what country was, can and should still be. But that’s Chuck Mead, a renaissance man of country music.
Blue Water Highway sail from Austin, Texas, to you in this week’s free MP3 downloads. Reference www.bluewaterhighwayband.com/home. Click the banner atop the page to stream or download for free the alternative folk band’s latest album, the melodic 11-track “Heartbreak City Stripped.”