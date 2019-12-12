Jingle Bell Jamboree!
Get in line to get into the spirit.
The fifth Annual Jingle Bell Jamboree! brands as one of the region’s hottest tickets. Set to rock around the Christmas tree at The Willow Tree Coffeehouse and Music Room in Johnson City tonight, the show presents a phalanx of acoustic string bands.
Johnson City’s Bill and the Belles host. They lead a lineup that includes throwbacks Martha Spencer and Kelley Brieding and the beloved Abby the Spoon Lady. Expect layers of red as lathered in Christmas cheer. It’s a show unlike any other. For one, Bill and the Belles unwrap new Christmas songs with each passing year. For another, experience Christmas songs as played with the spoons? A cold mug of eggnog, Jingle Bell Jamboree sips as beautifully smooth.
If You Go
» What: Jingle Bell Jamboree!
» Who: Bill and the Belles, Abby the Spoon Lady, Martha Spencer and Kelley Brieding, Morelock and Fred, Sally and George, The Lucky Five and ETSU’s Old Time Band
» When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12
» Where: The Willow Tree Coffeehouse and Music Room, 216 E. Main St., Johnson City
» Admission: $18-$25
» Info: 423-631-0600
» Web, audio and video: https://billandthebelles.com
David Mayfield Parade
Off the stage, David Mayfield leapt into the crowd at Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. Onto the stage as if into a heap melted Mayfield onstage at the Paramount.
So it goes in the unpredictable stage life of the highly musical Mayfield. He leads the David Mayfield Parade back to Bristol, Tennessee and Bloom Café and Listening Room on Friday. Who knows? Maybe he’ll take to his heels and sing up and down State Street.
“A lot of people say that the part of the show that they like the best is that they don’t know what’s going to happen next,” said Mayfield, whose music leaps from a foundation of bluegrass. “Well, neither do I.”
If You Go
» Who: David Mayfield Parade
» When: 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13
» Where: Bloom Café and Listening Room, 606 State St., Bristol, Tenn.
» Info: 423-573-1602
» Web, audio and video: http://davidmayfieldparade.net
Barefoot Movement Christmas
Tree’s up, gifts bought and wrapped?
Try stuffing a night of Christmas music into the season. Off with the shoes and on with a Christmas show, The Barefoot Movement returns to Johnson City’s Down Home for an evening of holly jolly tunes.
Culled from their 2017 album, “The Barefoot Movement Christmas Album,” the Nashville-based acoustic band feature reimagined renditions of Christmas classics. You’ll hear a lush “Silver Bells.” They’ll ring to “O’ Holy Night,” rock to “Run Run Rudolph” and luxuriate to “White Christmas.” Peaceful and promising, hopeful and hearty — that’s The Barefoot Movement’s forthcoming Christmas show.
If You Go
» Who: The Barefoot Movement
» When: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18
» Where: Down Home, 300 W. Main St., Johnson City
» Admission: $15
» Info: 423-929-9822
» Web, audio and video: www.thebarefootmovementofficial.com
Music Notes
Last Friday night, around about 7 p.m. Gifts wrapped, bagged and stored near a Christmas tree occupied plentiful space near the stage inside the Stateline Bar & Grille on the Bristol, Tennessee, side of State Street.
The Toys for Tots Tri-Cities Christmas Open Acoustic Jam commenced with a lengthy contingent of local musicians. Bristol’s JP Parsons, accompanied by his 8-year-old son Shepherd, rang in the night with “Jingle Bells” and a brand new original, “Merry Christmas.”
Moments later, Bristol’s Tom Swadley detoured into classic rock terrain. Sea foam green Strat in hand, he delivered scintillating rendition’s of Jimi Hendrix’ “Red House” and Johnny Rivers’ “Secret Agent Man.” Bristol’s Randy Broyles sang on the former, then hushed the house with his moving take on Johnny Cash’s “Hurt.” Some folks even paused mid-bite to capture each nuance and moment rendered.
Kingsport’s James “Jay Dub” Duncan accentuated the power and the glory of the night’s tenor. He refashioned Old Crow Medicine Show’s “Wagon Wheel” into a particularly moving ballad. Strong as the coal delivered to those of whom occupy Santa’s naughty list, Duncan provided one of the strong night’s strongest of moments.
Bristol’s Rich Allen, bandana festooned around his head, evoked an impassioned “Please Come for Christmas” and an eager “Don’t Think Twice It’s Alright.” On the former, he recalled nary a note from The Eagles. On the latter, he sounded nothing like Bob Dylan. Yet on each, Allen projected distinction by way of a style his own.
Likewise Blountville’s Mick Kyte. He dipped into The Rolling Stones’ enormous sack of goodies for “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.” Kingsport’s Jeff Lane went down under for a lively take on Men at Work’s “Down Under” and a medley of Prince numbers.
More followed – including Abingdon’s James Meadows and Southwest Virginia’s Dan Deel. Gifts delivered in three, four, and all sorts of time, the night sealed to underscore the essence of the Christmas standby, “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas.”
Paste Magazine’s Studio Sampler for November turn the pages during this week’s free MP3 downloads. Flip to www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/pastestudiosampler/6-november-2019. Find 13 songs by the likes of Hiss Golden Messenger (“Lost Out in the Darkness”) and Southern Culture on the Skids (“Camel Walk”).
