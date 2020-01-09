Del McCoury Band
Make welcome bluegrass’ royal family.
Better still, hear bluegrass’ royal family in the form of The Del McCoury Band and Del’s sons in The Travelin’ McCourys. Presented by the Abingdon Music Experience and slated to appear at Barter Theatre in Abingdon on Friday, the McCoury tandem leads the year’s lineup of the annual January Jams winter concert series.
Del McCoury’s ascension to the pinnacle of bluegrass materialized in a span of decades. In his younger days, McCoury spent time as a member of Bill Monroe’s widely heralded Blue Grass Boys. He led his own band, The Dixie Pals. For several decades now, Del leads a family that includes sons Ronnie and Rob. Del sings high lonesome style. His boys straddle traditional and contemporary bluegrass. Banded, they’re legendary yet still hungry with bite aplenty.
If You Go
What: Abingdon Music Experience presents January Jams
Who: The Del McCoury Band and The Travelin’ McCourys
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10
Where: Barter Theatre, 127 W. Main St., Abingdon
Admission: $60-$62
Info: 276-676-2282
Web, audio and video: www.delmccouryband.com
Wine & Unwind with Logan Fritz
Wind down as Logan Fritz winds up.
He’s not finishing, but the wunderkind guitarist and singer whips music to a frenzy when he plays. Hear Fritz howl on Wednesday, Jan. 15 during the weekly Wine & Unwind Wednesday free music series atop The Lumac Rooftop Bar at The Bristol Hotel in Bristol, Virginia.
Angst jibes with youthful vigor and replenishments of taste and tone in Fritz’ approach to music. When he rocks, he’s vigorous. When he’s calm, he’s pointed. He can summon folk with care, rock with abandon, even touches of country with twang. To sip from the cup of Fritz’ music equates to sampling a talent from whom boundaries do not exist.
If You Go
Who: Logan Fritz
When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15
Where: The Bristol Hotel, 510 Birthplace of Country Music Way, Bristol, Va.
Admission: Free
Info: 276-696-3535
Web, audio and video: www.fritzandcompany.com
Folk Soul Revival
All hail Folk Soul Revival.
Longstanding as greater Bristol’s most popular band, Folk Soul Revival return to one of their favorite haunts on Saturday. See the melodic band at The Willow Tree Coffeehouse and Music Room in Johnson City. As in years past, Folk Soul seem on the cusp of national success.
“One hit would be huge for us,” said Chad Light, Folk Soul Revival’s multi-instrumentalist. “just to get that one song out there.”
Poll their fans. Favorites including “Sweet VA” rate as hits. Furthermore, Folk Soul’s incredibly hooky and infectious “China Town” currently clocks in with nearly a million spins on Spotify.
If You Go
Who: Folk Soul Revival
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11
Where: The Willow Tree Coffeehouse and Music Room, 216 E. Main St., Johnson City
Admission: $15-$25
Info: 423-631-0600
Web, audio and video: www.folksoulrevival.com
Music Notes
A shift of sorts appears on the way for The Willow Tree Coffeehouse and Music Room in Johnson City. Located on Main Street in downtown Johnson City, the popular music room and haven for connoisseurs of art and coffee has long been one of the region’s most consistent venues for live music.
That’s changing.
“I have spent the biggest part of 2019 doing a lot of reflecting, and I have realized I have lost my passion for hosting live music,” said Teri Dosher, owner of The Willow Tree Coffeehouse and Music Room, through a Facebook post on Monday. “Not lost my passion for live music, or promoting it, just lost the passion for hosting it. So, I have decided, for now, I won’t be booking any more music, except for what I already have booked, and a few special things I feel passionately about.”
According to their listings online, The Willow Tree’s live music bookings run at least through March 13, when they host Abby the Spoon Lady. Butler added that the venue will continue to support “local art and community events, open mic and some other ideas I am really excited about.”
Forthcoming marquee performances at The Willow Tree include former Black Lillies singer Trisha Gene Brady on Friday and local faves Folk Soul Revival on Saturday. Subsequent heavy-hitters include Yarn on Jan. 18, Annabelle’s Curse on Feb. 8, and Paul Thorn on Feb. 28.
Butler hinted that live music may continue at The Willow Tree at some later juncture in time.
“And then in the fall I will see what direction I want to take with the music,” Butler wrote.
Paste Magazine gifts its January 2020 studio sampler in this week’s free MP3 downloads. Strike the bands at www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/pastestudiosampler/8-january-2020. Find Robert Randolph’s scintillating “Strange Train,” Jim Lauderdale’s melancholy “Tales of the Sad Hotel,” and Noah Gunderson’s resplendent “Lover” among the 14 trackers delivered.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.