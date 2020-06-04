MusiCares McCreery
Like musicians galore, country hit-maker Scotty McCreery halted his tour when COVID-19 dropped in on the states.
Since then, he’s performed during a slew of online live streams. Last week, the Season 10 winner of “American Idol” participated online to benefit Children’s Miracle Network. At 7 p.m. today, McCreery continues online, this time to benefit MusiCares.
Seven years ago while in Bristol to perform at Viking Hall, McCreery referenced the humble nature of his baritone-voiced music and personality. At the time, he was a rising star and sophomore at the University of North Carolina State.
“I’m just trying to be myself,” said McCreery, whose hits include “See You Tonight” and last year’s “This is It.”
Pearl Jam, etc.
Pearl Jam helped to rattle Seattle’s grunge rock scene to incredible notoriety during the early 1990s.
Now as COVID-19 ravages America from coast to coast, the grunge rock pioneers lead a benefit to help their home state of Washington. Pearl Jam spearheads All in Wa: A Concert for COVID-19 relief efforts in the northwestern state as part of a livestream on June 10.
Find the stream at www.twitch.tv/amazonmusic. Seattle native and “Baby Got Back” rapper Sir Mix-a-Lot joins an in-flux lineup that includes Death Cab for Cutie singer and Washington-born Ben Gibbard. Rapper Macklemore, whose “Thrift Shop” as one-half of Macklemore and Lewis flew the duo to fame in 2013, chimes in. Likewise Dave Matthews. Tune in, donate, and witness but one page of history ongoing as the pandemic continues.
Chuck Mead
Former BR-549 singer Chuck Mead wrote and recorded a song about being quarantined during the ongoing pandemic. He’s not the first, probably won’t be the last.
Yet his “I Ain’t Been Nowhere” resonates with country charm and humor. Hear that and more when Mead presents his Lil’ SOB Jamboree on June 13. His most recent installment aired last Saturday for two hours of guitar twang and rockabilly-scorched country.
“Been sittin’ in my chair man, growin’ out my hair man,” Mead sings in his quarantine song, a parody of Hank Snow’s 1962 classic, “I’ve Been Everywhere.” Recorded with His Grassy Knoll Boys band, find the song on Spotify, video on You Tube, and T-shirt and bandanna for sale on his website.
Music Notes
Hold tight. Exhale, but do so with caution.
Yes, some venues that host live music have reopened to feature actual bands on actual stages. They include Quaker Steak & Lube in Bristol, Virginia, as well as Delta Blues BBQ in Bristol, Tennessee. Hey, give ‘em a lusty cheer. By all means, seek and find live music to appreciate once again. Bear in mind, social distancing and good sense protocols remain intact.
There’s more. Bristol’s Cascade Draft House reopens on Wednesday, June 10. A full slate of live music resumes thereafter with such acts as Basement Days on June 12 followed by Midnight Grass on June 13. A week later brings Cody Kennedy to Cascade on June 19 and Broken Daze on June 20.
Johnson City’s Capone’s joins the pack of venues to reopen its doors to people and its stages to music. By month’s end — and if its schedule remains intact, Johnson City’s historic Down Home plugs back in with rockabilly stalwart Webb Wilder on Saturday, June 27.
Meanwhile, such longtime favorite hotspots for live music including O’Mainnin’s in Bristol and The Hideaway in Johnson City remain closed. Ditto The Willow Tree Coffeehouse and Music Room in Johnson City. That could change at any time — or not.
As casualty figures continue their rise into astonishing levels on a national basis, and as COVID-19 persists in its spread and scope, live music remains far from close to normal. For now and into the foreseeable future, it’s a new day.
Remember, Bristol’s Paramount stays closed. Its marquee shines by night, yet its stage remains as silent as a dead man’s whisper.
Someday, the stage upon which Gene Autry sang “Back in the Saddle” will again gallop to life. In the interim, stay tuned. More is on the way.
New York’s Hitman Blues Band offers an album’s worth of music during this week’s free MP3 downloads. Load up at www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/hitmanbluesband/the-world-moves-on. Among the gems find a prophetic “Hammer Down,” a scintillating “Bad Bad Man,” and a horns-honking “Catch-22 Blues.”
