Charlie Lawson’s 91st
Help celebrate the birthday of a Bristol legend.
Longtime organist Charlie Lawson welcomes his 91st birthday on Sunday at the Paramount Center for the Arts in Bristol, Tennessee. As an added treat, Lawson will play the Paramount’s treasured Mighty Wurlitzer during what’s billed as Musical Memories.
Perhaps you’ve heard Lawson. Since the 1950s, he’s served Bristol’s Anderson Street United Methodist Church as its organist. Furthermore, he’s volunteered for years at Bristol’s hospital, playing piano in the lobby as visitors strolled by. There’s more. Amid his life’s journey, Lawson’s performed at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall and the Cincinnati Music Hall. Come Sunday, he’ll entertain once again as in years gone by at the Paramount.
If You Go
» What: Musical Memories
» Who: Charlie Lawson
» When: 3 p.m. Sunday, March 15
» Where: Paramount Center for the Arts, 518 State St., Bristol, Tenn.
» Admission: Free, though a $5 donation is suggested
» Info: 423-274-8920
» Web: www.paramountbristol.org
Night Ranger
Somewhere between Michael Bolton pop and Motley Crue hair metal resides Night Ranger.
Quintessential arena rockers, Night Ranger takes flight to Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Greeneville, Tennessee, on Friday. Led by singers Jack Blades and Kelly Keagy, the melodic troupe navigated the 1980s to the tune of multiple smash hits.
Formed in San Francisco, Night Ranger broke nationally with 1983’s driving “Don’t Tell Me You Love Me.” Before an extended hiatus in 1989, Night Ranger struck anthem rock gold with such sing-along rockers as “Sister Christian.” Years followed with their presence on such video games “Guitar Hero” and “Grand Theft Auto.” Three-fifths of their original lineup intact, Night Ranger capitalizes on today’s resurgence of 1980s rock.
If You Go
» Who: Night Ranger
» When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 13
» Where: Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 212 Tusculum Blvd., Greeneville, Tenn.
» Admission: $40-$60
» Info: 423-638-1679
» Web, audio and video: www.nightranger.com
Corey Snowden
Music by immersion tinted the tones of Bristol’s Corey Snowden.
From a vast pot of styles and sounds, Snowden emerges to step forth at tasty Delta Blues BBQ in Bristol, Tennessee, on March 18. Now, that’s the same night as Cody Jinks’ first of a much-ballyhooed two-night stand at the Paramount. Too pricey for you?
Then check out Snowden. Upon a darkened point of Southern Gothicism resides Snowden’s music. He blends a Pentecostal background with guitarists including Derek Trucks to B.B. King while armed with lyrics of love and heartbreak, life and death. Interesting when fun, irresistible when serious, Snowden plays like a William Faulkner book reads; his music leaves an imprint.
If You Go
» Who: Corey Snowden
» When: 6 p.m. March 18
» Where: Delta Blues BBQ, 724 State St., Bristol, Tenn.
» Info: 423-573-3382
» Web, audio and video: www.facebook.com/CoreySnowden
Music Notes
Swift sales of tickets anticipated such to precipitate the addition of another Cody Jinks show at the Paramount. Seats for the outlaw country singer’s March 19 date are gone.
A second date, Wednesday, March 18, was quickly added and went on sale last Friday with the other appearance. As of this writing, a handful of tickets remain for Jinks’ March 18 concert — including three seats on the second row.
Tickets range from $60 to $150. For information or to buy tickets for Cody Jinks and other shows at the Paramount, call 423-274-8920. One may also buy them at the box office located at 518 State St. in Bristol, Tennessee. For information, visit the Paramount online at www.paramountbristol.org.
Too late! Tickets are gone to see Americana king Jim Lauderdale during tonight’s Farm and Fun Time Show at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol, Virginia.
However, tickets remain for $30 each to attend next month’s Farm and Fun Time Show on Thursday, April 9. Bluegrass-country hybrid group Merle Monroe, which features Marty Raybon’s brother Tim Raybon and Elizabethton’s Daniel Grindstaff, headline a lineup that includes Nora Brown and Bill and the Belles.
Furthermore, tickets just went on sale for the Farm and Fun Time Show on May 14 with the avant-garde Larry Keel Experience. Bluegrass adventurists Circus No. 9 and Johnson City’s Bill and the Belle’s augment May’s lineup of the fabled show. Tickets retail for $30 each.
For information about the Farm and Fun Time Show, call 423-573-1927 or visit www.birthplaceofcountrymusic.org.
Asleep at the Wheel steers music lovers to three slabs of free music in this week’s MP3 downloads. Summon www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/asleep-at-the-wheel/feb-13-2020-paste-studio-atl-atlanta-ga. Find three songs, including “Route 66” and “Miles and Miles of Texas,” recorded last month from the Western swing band revivalists.
