Charley Crockett
Some call Charley Crockett country. Others say he’s a blues singer. Americana goes the classification of yet more who seek to tab the Texan. He’s all of that and more.
Realistically, brand Crockett as an American music singer and songwriter. Hear the plaintive-voiced Texan on Friday at the Barter Theatre in Abingdon as part of January Jams. Presented by the Abingdon Music Experience, fellow balladeer Jaime Wyatt opens the show.
By the time of his recorded debut, 2015’s “A Stolen Jewel,” Crockett had lived and busked all over the world. He’s lived in New Orleans, Paris, France, New York City and California. En route, Crockett embodied elements of American soul and blues, which surfaced on his 2018 album, “In the Night.” Country, that’s emanated in such covers as Webb Pierce’s “I Ain’t Never.” Altogether, Crockett’s as American as the flag, a singer of multiple stars and stripes.
If You Go
» What: Abingdon Music Experience presents January Jams
» Who: Charley Crockett and Jaime Wyatt
» When: 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24 .
» Where: Barter Theatre, 127 W. Main St., Abingdon
» Admission: $18-$20
» Info: 276-676-2282
» Web, audio and video: www.charleycrockett.com
Lilly Hiatt
Lilly Hiatt’s music unfolds like swaths of American landscapes. From the moment she took her tunes to the highways and byways of America, she’s emblazoned her own way based on her own style.
Hear Hiatt light a fire during January Jams on Saturday at the Barter Theatre in Abingdon. Presented by the Abingdon Music Experience, Bristol resident Momma Molasses — a gem of folk sustenance and substance extraordinaire, opens.
Hiatt’s purely Hiatt. The daughter of legendary chameleon of music John Hiatt, Lilly Hiatt follows suit by weaving her own chameleonic way. She starts with an alt-rock background, warms with threads of folk, rivets lyrics pointed and purposeful. Check her hailed “Trinity Lane” LP and her forthcoming album, “Walking Proof.” Hiatt’s no pushover. Much as a late ‘60s Mopar muscles its way down the road, Hiatt rumbles as a major force of nature.
If You Go
» What: Abingdon Music Experience presents January Jams
» Who: Lilly Hiatt and Momma Molasses
» When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25
» Where: Barter Theatre, 127 W. Main St., Abingdon
» Admission: $20
» Info: 276-676-2282
» Web, audio and video: www.lillyhiatt.com
Matt Smile
Reference work. Cross it with rock ’n’ roll. Matt Smile’s music coagulates as such, a solidified methodology that scintillates with equal parts substance and showmanship.
Smile’s one of Bristol’s resident rockers. Lead guitarist of The Buddz, Smile embarks upon favorite haunt O’Mainnin’s in Bristol, Tennessee on Friday and Saturday.
Smile resembles Paul Stanley from KISS. No makeup, yet rock aplenty, Smile’s high voltage mix of clever originals with well-plucked covers comprise a manner of music unlike anyone else in the region. Frankly, Smile performs as a star would. He commands a presence on record and stage. Lyrics pop, melodies rock from the inimitable talent of Matt Smile.
If You Go
» Who: Matt Smile
» When: 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, and Saturday, Jan. 25
» Where: O’Mainnin’s, 712 State St., Bristol, Tenn.
» Info: 423-844-0049
» Web, audio and video: www.facebook.com/TheBuddz/
Music Notes
Anthony Wayne slid into a seat upstairs at Blackbird Bakery in Bristol, Virginia. Coffee percolated downstairs, its intoxicating scent wafted upstairs, nearly as invigorating as Wayne’s enthusiasm.
“I’m going for it, man,” said Wayne.
The “it” to which Wayne referred is the 2020 Rockn’ to Lockn’ Battle of the Bands competition. Bands based in Virginia were called upon in December to enter a competition for a spot to appear on stage during the prestigious Lockn’ Festival, which stages from Friday, June 19, through Sunday, June 21, in Arrington, Virginia.
Past Lockn’ Festivals featured litanies of rock luminaries including Robert Plant, Gregg Allman, Dead & Company, Phish and John Fogerty.
Per the rules, bands submitted two songs — each an original or one each of an original and a cover. Sixteen bands were selected from the entries to compete in groups of four at four venues spread across the state of Virginia as part of the contest’s semi finals.
Big Stone Gap’s Anthony Wayne Vibe made it into the semi finals.
A jam band on the order of Widespread Panic meets Phish — as informed by Appalachia, Anthony Wayne Vibe competes live in the Rockn’ to Lockn’ semi-finals Feb. 21 at 5 Points Music Sanctuary in Roanoke. They compete with The Jared Stout Band of Blacksburg, Mad Iguanas of Salem and The Ryan Greer Band of Roanoke.
Votes determine the winner. To vote, one must attend the event. The winner proceeds to compete in Lockn’ 8. From there, the overall winning band will perform during Lockn’ 2020.
“It’s an amazing opportunity,” Wayne said.
For information, visit www.locknfestival.com.
Los Angeles alt-rockers Magic Giant step up during this week’s free MP3 downloads. Stride in the direction of www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/magicgiant to download the trio’s new single, “Disaster Party.” As welcome as a hearty hello, the song’s pop sensibility jibes with the band’s infectious harmonies and lyrics for an inviting intro of their forthcoming new LP.
