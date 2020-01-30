Blue Highway
Three framed Grammy nominations hang from the living room wall in the Bristol, Virginia home of Blue Highway’s Wayne Taylor.
Hear why the Grammys love Blue Highway on Friday and Saturday at the fabled Down Home in Johnson City. Listen as they sample from their dozen-plus albums, including Grammy-nominated records “Original Traditional,” “Marbletown” and “Wondrous Love.”
Taylor and Tim Stafford formed Blue Highway in 1994. With members Shawn Lane, Jason Burleson and Rob Ickes, the band played its first shows in East Tennessee. A nationwide tour and record deals with Rebel Records then Skaggs Family and Rounder accompanied the bluegrass band’s national and international rise to stardom. Ickes exited nearly five years ago. Blue Highway persevered. Then as now, they straddle contemporary and traditional bluegrass with a brand unlike any other.
If You Go
» Who: Blue Highway
» When: 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31-Saturday, Feb. 1
» Where: Down Home. 300 W. Main St., Johnson City
» Admission: $30
» Info: 423-929-9822
» Web, audio and video: https://bluehighwayband.com
Jake Shimabukuro
Who? Days before his debut in Bristol, folks may be inclined to express such in response to mentions of the name Jake Shimabukuro.
But go ahead, attend Shimabukuro’s show Friday at the Paramount Center for the Arts in Bristol, Tennessee. Stride in unsure. Exit convinced. No one plays a ukulele quite to the level of acumen and showmanship as Shimabukuro.
Wait … the ukulele? Think not of Tiny Tim’s “Tip-Toe Thru the Tulips with Me.” Instead, Shimabukuro’s aptly labeled as akin to Jimi Hendrix on the ukulele. Born in Hawaii, he attained international acclaim when a You Tube video of him playing George Harrison’s “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” went viral in 2006. Look it up, marvel, and then realize. Tiny Tim made the ukulele known. Shimabukuro makes the ukulele cool.
If You Go
» Who: Jake Shimabukuro
» When: 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31
» Where: Paramount Center for the Arts, 518 State St., Bristol, Tenn.
» Admission: $27-$37
» Info: 423-274-8920
» Web, audio and video: https://jakeshimabukuro.com
Momma Molasses
Like gravy on a biscuit, Ella Patrick sops up platefuls of Southern folk music and lore.
Call her Momma Molasses. Line up for a bellyful when the songstress stops by Cascade Draft House in Bristol, Tennessee on Feb. 6. Ample sustenance guaranteed.
Patrick hails from North Carolina. Several years back, she relocated to Bristol, Virginia. As Momma Molasses, she immersed herself in the local music scene as something of a throwback rebranded. From her voice rings vintage-stamped originals alongside folk standards including “In the Pines.” No one sings quite like her. She’s yesterday, today and tomorrow as riveted with songs meant to entertain and inform.
If You Go
» Who: Momma Molasses
» When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6
» Where: Cascade Draft House, 828 State St., Bristol, Tenn.
» Info: 423-360-8900
» Web, audio and video: https://mommamolasses.org
Music Notes
While winter’s cold and snow grace communities beyond the Mountain Empire, flurries of concerts abound. Take Bristol’s Paramount Center for the Arts. Dazzling lights encompass a marquee filled with arrays of names loved and legendary in the weeks and months to come.
On the immediate docket, look for a feature forthcoming next week in the Bristol Herald Courier on magnificent Dustbowl Revival. They appear at the Paramount on Saturday. A day later, stand-up comedian Bill Engvall pitches his tent for two shows Feb. 9. Righteous, right? There’s more.
Saturday, Feb 29 heralds The Hillbenders — Whograss! at the Paramount. A week later on March 6, big band revivalists Big Bad Voodoo Daddy finger-pop their way to the Paramount. Fab Four more your thing? Then check the box for In My Life, A Musical Theatre Tribute to The Beatles on March 8.
Ah, then there’s The Blind Boys of Alabama. They date back to the state of Alabama and 1939 as legends of Southern gospel. Witness the legendary vocalists on Friday, March 27.
“You can hear a song that can lift you up,” said Jimmy Carter, longtime singer in The Blind Boys of Alabama. “We can never get enough of it.”
Bluegrass accentuated more your style? Mark O’Connor returns to the Paramount with his band March 29. How about Bela Fleck & The Flecktones? They step forth to Bristol on May 28.
There’s more, but that should whet one’s musical palette for now. For information and to buy tickets, visit the Paramount box office at 512 State St. in Bristol, Tennessee. Call them at 423-274-8920 or check out their listings online at www.paramountbristol.org.
Elegiac duo The Holy Knives stir a cinematic pot during this week’s free MP3 downloads. Reference www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/theholyknives/always-gone. Find the atmospheric pair’s tune, “Always Gone,” a spread of panache and sumptuousness as made upon a well-made bed of pop music and refined taste.
