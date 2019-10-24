Billy Crawford Band presents Lady Sings the Blues
Etta James sang the blues. Likewise Billie Holiday, Sister Rosetta Tharpe and Janis Joplin.
In that vein, The Billy Crawford Band presents Lady Sings the Blues. Slated for Friday at the Virginia Highlands Community College Theater in Abingdon, the show heralds local women of considerable note and honors late blues musician Deborah Coleman.
Vocalists include Erin Larkin, Mary Munsey, Kristy Karas, Grace Constable, Reagan Boggs and Samantha Gray. Titans, all. Evocative singers woven from multiple cloths of music, prodigious Constable leans rock while tornadic-voiced Gray nods toward blues. Boggs, an effusively poignant singer, bears distinct Appalachian roots. Add Crawford’s weep-to-wailing guitar. An exposition of blues power this way comes.
If You Go
» Who: The Billy Crawford Band with guest vocalists Erin Larkin, Mary Munsey, Kristy Karas, Grace Constable, Reagan Boggs, and Samantha Gray
» When: Friday, Oct. 25, at 7 p.m.
» Where: Virginia Highlands Community College Keyser-Aday Theater, 100 VHCC Dr., Abingdon
» Admission: $10; free for all area students
» Info: 276-739-2454
» Web, audio and video: https://thebillycrawfordband.com
Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams
Bob Dylan hired Larry Campbell to play in his band. Levon Helm tabbed Campbell and Teresa Williams to work with him.
Impeccable credentials intact, Campbell and Williams return to the Tri-Cities at the Down Home in Johnson City on Tuesday, Oct. 29.
Married for 30 years, after seven years with Helm, Campbell and Williams stepped out for their 2015 debut album as a duo. They followed with 2017’s “Contraband Love.” Each album an exploration of folk-rock dynamics, Campbell’s bluesy voice blends with Williams’ twangy vocals for a marriage of music worthy of an ‘I do’ chorus.
If You Go
» When: Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 7:30 p.m.
» Where: Down Home, 300 W. Main St., Johnson City
» Admission: $22
» Info: 423-929-9822
» Web, audio and video: www.mattmaeson.com
Brandon Wadley
An endearing voice attaches to lyrics of hope and grace courtesy Indianapolis’ Brandon Wadley.
Nearly 10 albums in his repertoire, Wadley steps forth to The Willow Tree Coffeehouse and Music Room in Johnson City on Sunday. Maryville’s Kelsi Walker, a singer-songwriter in the rich vein of folk, opens.
Vulnerability resides in Wadley’s voice. Gifted with infectiously pop sensibilities and oft-lush melodies, tunes including “Tell Me I’m Alright” bear equal parts strength and frailty. Wadley’s vast songbook reveals contours aplenty, tailored music to fit a variety of human conditions. In that, he’s a voice with whom to be reckoned and most definitely heard.
If You Go
» When: Sunday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m.
» Where: The Willow Tree Coffeehouse and Music Room, 216 E. Main St., Johnson City
» Info: 423-631-0600
» Web, audio and video: www.brandonwadley.com
Music Notes
Fare thee well, Steve Gilbert. A favorite among lovers of Bristol’s local music scene, Gilbert died last week after a brief though vigilant battle with cancer.
For several decades, Gilbert occupied a firm place within the thriving Bristol music scene. He performed as a solo act and as a member of such past groups as Ablazing Grace, with whom Gilbert recorded several albums. Sometimes he bore acoustic-based folk music, other times electric rock. Regardless of style, Gilbert yielded substance.
More recently, in May of 2015 Gilbert issued a solo album, “The Inspiring Life and Brave Final Days of Steve Gilbert.” At the time, he was 37.
“When I graduated high school, my plan was to move away and just play music,” said Gilbert in 2015. “I feel like this album is the best thing I’ve done in my life. I’m really proud of this.”
Gilbert toured the country in 2015. He put his house up for rent, sold everything except a suitcase of clothes, his well-worn guitar and his red Ford. He bolted in January of 2015, destinations not exactly known.
“If you take a map of the United States, we’ve played all four corners,” Gilbert said. “We played a hot dog stand in Worcester, Massachusetts. We played in St. Augustine, Florida, San Diego, California and Portland, Oregon.”
Gilbert later moved to Las Vegas. After he moved back to Bristol, he gradually eased his way back into the Bristol music scene earlier this year. In April, he spoke of perhaps pursuing new terrain in music, maybe even to explore electronic music. He played a show May 1 at the Lumac Rooftop Bar at The Bristol Hotel, one of his last appearances on stage.
A celebration of Steve Gilbert’s life will be held at 6 p.m. today in the music room of 620 State on State Street in Bristol, Tennessee.
Australian Ben Lee helms this week’s free MP3 downloads. Summon www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/ben-lee/quarter-century-classix-mixtape. Find four songs from Lee’s forthcoming “Quarter Century Classix” album. Cuts include an ethereal takes on Archers of Loaf’s “Web in Front” and Daniel Johnston’s “Speeding Motorcycle.”
