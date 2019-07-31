All-American Celebration with ‘Letters From Home: Revisiting Patriotism’
American patriotism thrives in the talents of Erinn Dearth and Dan Beckmann.
They lead Letters From Home. The troupe of USO-inspired flag-wavers presents “Letters From Home: Revisiting Patriotism” during the All-American Celebration on Saturday, Aug. 3, at Maddie’s Hall at the Bristol VFW in Bristol, Tennessee.
Letters From Home encompass eras from World War II of the 1940s, Korea of the ‘50s and Vietnam of the ‘60s. Music, dance and comedy comprise the show. One actor portrays late comedian Bob Hope, who led decades of USO shows overseas to entertain American troops at war. Tunes span from a hopeful “Blue Skies” to a hep-cat howling “Minnie the Moocher” in this rousing-to-poignant production of heart and home.
Tab Benoit
When B.B. King spoke or played the blues, people listened.
Well, listen up. The late king of the blues said “If you really want to know how to play the blues, watch Tab Benoit.”
Now’s your chance. Benoit leaves the swamps of home in Louisiana for the mountains of Bristol, Tennessee, on Friday, Aug. 2 at the Paramount Center for the Arts. He won’t beg. Doesn’t have to. But calling all fans of the blues, again, here’s your opportunity.
See Benoit, hear Benoit, experience the blues. Fender guitar in hand and plugged in, he leans to the Delta as dipped in blues near and well from his home. His raspy voice recalls Otis Redding. Think not? Summon his stroll through Redding’s “These Arms of Mine.” Stop. Listen. Fall madly in love with a voice and guitar tuned well to whatever magic his many heroes left behind. Benoit mines it well. An American original, call him Tab Benoit, blues man extraordinaire.
Justin Mychals
Roots of Justin Mychals’ raising emerge like memories from a family photo album in his music.
Each song a page from life, his lyrics evoke that which makes him and us human.
Witness Kingsport’s Mychals and his songs of home on Wednesday, Aug. 7. He’s the latest to step atop The Bristol Hotel Lumac Rooftop Bar during its weekly Wine & Unwind Wednesdays music series.
Mychals’ albums serve at least in part as memoirs of music. For instance, “Mandolin Mornin’” features songs that lend a nod to his mother (“That Old Chest”), father (“Daddy Dear Daddy”), and grandfather on “In the Pen (In Richmond VA).”
“It’s my life, my heritage,” said Mychals of his music. “As I developed into a songwriter, I found myself going back to stories of my family.”
Music Notes
Mike Farris scintillated audiences in years past at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol, Virginia, and at Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. He won a Grammy for his revelatory gospel album, “Shine for All the People.” Bristol’s Chad Brown engineered the album, for which he earned a Grammy, too.
“My story is the biggest part of what I do,” said Farris on Monday afternoon, by phone from his home in Nashville.
Rhythm & Roots recently detailed its schedule for the upcoming festival. Slated to stage from Friday, Sept. 20, through Sunday, Sept. 22, in downtown Bristol. Leather-lunged Farris turns up during the second and third days for three performances.
Hear Farris at the Paramount on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 2:30 p.m. Out the doors and up the street at 6:30 p.m. later that day, the knees-buckling soul singer alights the State Street stage. On Sunday, Sept. 22, at 2 p.m., Farris concludes his Rhythm & Roots stay for this year at the Cumberland Park stage.
“It never fails to cross my mind when I’ve been in Bristol that this is where Jimmie Rodgers recorded,” Farris said. “I love coming there.”
Add headliner country’s Wynonna to a list that includes blue-eyed soul’s St. Paul and The Broken Bones as well as folk’s Patty Griffin, country’s Marty Stuart, bluegrass experimentalist Sam Bush, and so on and on.
Tickets remain available and plentiful. Three-day wristbands retail for $90 through Aug. 31. Afterward, the price jumps to $110 and finally to $125 at the gate. Daily prices range from $50 for entry on Friday, Sept. 20, to $70 on Saturday, Sept. 21, and $45 on Sunday, Sept. 22.
For more information and to purchase wristbands, visit www.birthplaceofcountrymusic.org/festival or call 423-573-1927.
Bristol’s Moose Roberts offers his latest among a long line of albums during this week’s free MP3 downloads. Visit https://archive.org/details/Roots0125. Find seven songs from Roberts on “Th’ Lord Luvs A’ Sinner!!” It’s country — as wrapped in barbed wire and concrete emotion, the likes of which one could travel the world wide and not hear another quite like it.