As COVID-19 invades and people hibernate inside their homes, musicians worldwide seek audiences via livestreaming on the internet.
Willie Nelson livestreamed his annual Luck Reunion festival over the weekend — but with no fans in actual attendance. Artists including Paul Simon performed from a litany of locations around the country through the power of stream-capable cameras and internet connections.
Until the virus fades and venues reopen, Short Takes will feature some of the better livestreams available for your viewing pleasure.
Alex Williams
Let’s outlaw COVID-19.
With music. Nashville’s Alex Williams numbers among music’s current crop of country-laced outlaws. He’s set to support Cody Jinks at the Paramount in Bristol on Wednesday, June 10, and Thursday, June 11.
For now, America sequesters inside homes and upon couches. Instead of channel surfing, take time to tune in Alex Williams’ livestreamed concert Thursday. That’s tonight! Meander over to Williams’ management page on Facebook or his own site for the link. Text 31996 to submit song requests and questions for the troubadour.
Hear Williams’ restrained choir of outlaw country. As exhibited on his latest album, “Better Than Myself,” Williams attacks “Hellbent Hallelujah” and “Freak Flag” with full-on hillbilly aplomb. A voice for those who adore Cody Jinks’ beyond-the-mainstream baritone, Williams sings as if compelled by heart and according to soul.
If You Go
» Who: Alex Williams
» When: 8 p.m. Thursday, March 26
» Where: www.facebook.com/truegritpresentsofficial
» Web, audio and video: www.alexwilliamsofficial.com
Dinner and A Movie
Leave it to Vermont’s Phish to provide a novel manner of diversion during these tumultuous times.
Led by Trey Anastasio, Phish debuted its Dinner and A Movie: An Archival Video Series via its Facebook page and livephish sites on Tuesday. They’ll continue on Tuesday, March 31, and each Tuesday afterward with the presentation of a full live show from their past.
It’s free — and nourishing. Anastasio and his wife Sue will offer a recipe for dinner each Tuesday. They’ll invite viewers to cook along with them while they dig Phish’s legendarily improvisational performances. Additionally, each week they will select a particular nonprofit, to which viewers are invited but not required to provide donations.
If You Go
» What: Phish presents Dinner and A Movie: An Archival Video Series
» When: Tuesday, March 31, and each Tuesday thereafter at 8:30 p.m.
» Where: www.livephish.com or www.facebook.com/Phish
» Web, audio and video: https://phish.com
Metallica Mondays
Brakes screeched and gears grinded as Metallica ground to a halt in the midst of COVID-19.
No more live shows for live audiences at the moment.
Yet the heavy metal marauders found a new way to reach out. Look for Metallica to hammer their live music into homes from Bristol, Virginia to Bristol, England, and beyond each Monday at 8 p.m. with its Metallica Mondays Concert Stream Series. Simply subscribe to the San Francisco-based band’s YouTube channel or watch via its Facebook page.
Metallica Mondays debuted on Monday, March 23, with a full concert from Ireland’s Slane Castle. Recorded on June 8, 2019, the show featured 18 bulldozing tunes. The four-man assaulting band galloped through such band classics as “For Whom the Bell Tolls” and ever-harrowing “Master of Puppets.” Come Monday, March 30, another show from another time welcomes Metallica to the world.
If You Go
» What: Metallica Mondays Concert Stream Series
» When: Monday, March 30, and each foreseeable Monday thereafter at 8 p.m.
» Where: www.youtube.com/user/MetallicaTV and www.facebook.com/Metallica
» Web, audio and video: www.metallica.com
Music Notes
Want music?
Then be on the lookout for a handful of new albums from local artists. For instance, Bristol’s Moose “Trainwreck” Roberts recorded and quickly released an EP (“Die Rabbit Die!”) and a full album (“The Damn Mess!”) in recent weeks.
Roberts’ “The Damn Mess!” debuted last month. Recorded at Classic Recording Studio in Bristol, Virginia, the eight-track explosion of guitar, bass, drums and Roberts’ signature howl features stellar raw production from engineer Mike Stephenson.
Wisely chosen and executed covers include a rail-splitting “In the Pines” and a heaven-rattling “Bound for Glory.” They jibe exceedingly well with such earth-shaking originals as “I Too Howl” and a razor-quick and razor-sharp swing through Waylon Jennings’ “This Time.”
Roberts’ guitar work, superb. Roberts’ voice, like barbed wire tangled in a tank of burning gasoline. In other words, he’s turned out an Appalachian punk rock gem.
Oh, and get this: Roberts said he will record and issue his fourth release of the year this week. Find and sample Roberts’ whopping 56 full album and EP releases at https://mooseroberts.bandcamp.com. Buy his entire digital library for only $48.15.
Likewise, Ella Patrick — who performs as Momma Molasses, recently recorded an album at Classic in Bristol with engineer Mike Stephenson. Musicians on her album include guitarist JP Parsons and lap steel player John Snyder.
No word as to when her album will be released. However, reference her website www.mommamolasses.org and Facebook page www.facebook.com/mommamolasses/ for more information.
Rebecca Loebe goes folk with this week’s free MP3 downloads. Visit www.rebeccaloebe.com. Scroll to the bottom of the page. Locate and fill in to receive two free songs and tour updates from the evocatively nuanced singer from Arlington, Virginia.
