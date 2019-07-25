Alabama and John Michael Montgomery
For all but Rip Van Winkle, the world of Bristol and well beyond knows that Alabama makes its way to Bristol this weekend. Country Music Hall of Fame members. Superstars of yore.
But what of John Michael Montgomery? The country hit-maker opens for Alabama on Saturday, July 27 at Thunder Valley Amphitheatre in Bristol, Tennessee. No rails. No funny cars. No burnouts?
Montgomery rates as far removed from burned out. The country singer burst out of Kentucky in the fall of 1992, laden with “Life’s A Dance” and “I Love the Way You Love Me.” Hits, all. He kicked it up with “Sold (The Grundy County Auction Incident),” toned it down with “I Swear.” En route, Montgomery two-stepped to country stardom with a smile on his songs and sincerity in his voice. Hear him now, hear the same.
If You Go
» When: Saturday, July 27, at 7:30 p.m.
» Where: Thunder Valley Amphitheatre, Bristol, Tenn.
» Admission: $39-$79
» Info: 866-415-4158
» Web, audio and video: www.thealabamaband.com
» And: www.johnmichael.com
Afroman
Los Angeles witnessed the 1974 birth of Joseph Edgar Foreman. Hip-hop fans known him as reefer-loving rapper Afroman.
A multi-instrumentalist, Afroman snags the spotlight at OT Sports & Social in Johnson City on Friday, July 26. He’s blunt. Relocated to Mississippi, he learned to play guitar and drums, sing as well as rap.
Afroman broke out of the weeds in 2001. One song then and one song now, “Because I Got High,” established and sustained his career. While he checked out on life in the lyrics, Afroman earned a Grammy nomination. Nearly two decades later, he lights up nationwide as an indie artist, a prolific musician whose lyrics matured and style maintains its laid-back groove.
If You Go
» When: Friday, July 26, at 8:30 p.m.
» Where: OT Sports & Social, 2101 N. Roan St., Johnson City
» Admission: $20 general admission, $50 VIP
» Info: 423-328-9250
» Web, audio and video: www.afromanmuzzicc.com
Jason “Hoss” Hicks
Open a page from John Steinbeck’s magnum opus, “The Grapes of Wrath.” Behold, Jason “Hoss” Hicks.
He’s no sad sack, but as highlighted July 31 at The Bristol Hotel Lumac Rooftop Bar, Hicks personifies old soul. He’s worn brogans and faded dungarees. Lines of highways traveled, perhaps even by thumb, etch his storytelling face.
He’s a hoss, this Jason Hicks. He’s one and all: a skiffle singer and a country one, a man with a touch of the blues, hints of jazz, and a sniff of rockabilly cool. Hear him sing, perhaps a snappy “This is My Home.” One note played, then another two or three, and he’ll make you yearn for a time you’ve never known.
If You Go
» When: Wednesday, July 31, at 7 p.m.
» Where: The Bristol Hotel Lumac Rooftop Bar, 510 Birthplace of Country Music Way, Bristol, Va.
» Admission: Free
» Info: 276-696-3535
» Web, audio and video: www.jasonhosshicks.com