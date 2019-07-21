A shining light — literally — has pulled Jean Potter on a quest that’s taken her up and down the Atlantic coast.
For 35 years, Jean, usually accompanied by her husband, Brookie, has taken to the road — and boats, when needed — to see 128 lighthouses from Maine to Florida and beyond. And Jean isn’t finished yet.
“Whenever I see a lighthouse,” she said, “I feel compelled to climb it and look out to sea.”
Most recently, the Potters spent 10 days in early June touring dozens of lighthouses in Maine. Jean admits that, had she been born in a different era, she would have been content living in an isolated lighthouse as a light keeper or, perhaps the wife of a keeper.
“I have had an interest in lighthouses for many years,” Jean said. “They were important aids to the navigation of our nation’s shores since before the Revolutionary War.”
The Potters, both retired, live near Wilbur Lake in Elizabethton, Tennessee. Brookie worked from 1978 to 1981 in the Virginia coalfields around Grundy and Richlands, while Jean worked in the early 1970s as the librarian in the engineering department at the Univac plant in Bristol, Tennessee.
For Jean, visiting lighthouses has, quite naturally, led to her amassing quite a collection of lighthouse figurines from Harbor Lights, a manufacturer specializing in replicas of historic lighthouses around the world. She had at least 100 lighthouses in her collection, many of which were gifts from her children, other family members and friends. A few years ago, she attended a convention held in Baltimore for members of the Harbors Lights Collectors Society and won a replica of the ancient Lighthouse of Alexandria, sometimes called the Pharos of Alexandria.
Collecting lighthouses, however, can’t match visiting and photographing the lighthouses that have long served as beacons along America’s coastlines.
“The more lighthouses I see, the more fascinated I become,” Jean said. “They all have different histories and tales of great rescues. Some lighthouse keepers have recorded stories of tragic deaths, some have reported hauntings and some have raised their families in lonely, isolated areas.”
The Potters are well-known birders in Northeast Tennessee and long-time associate members of the Bristol Bird Club. “Birding and lighthouses are a great combination,” Jean noted.
While the Potters made plans to visit several lighthouses during their recent tour of Maine, they also wanted to see Atlantic puffins, a bird that spends much of its life out to sea. Every May, puffins come to nest on islands along the Maine coast. The Potters timed their trip to coincide with the nesting season of the puffins. Thanks to a boat trip billed as “Whales and Puffins,” they achieved their goal of observing puffins in the wild.
“We didn’t see any whales,” Potter noted. “It was a little early for them.”
Accompanied by their daughter, Tracey Perez, who lives in Baltimore, the family’s trip to Maine took place from June 1-10. It was divided into roughly two parts. One focused on Wells, Maine, in the southern part of the state, while four days took place from Portland to Bar Harbor.
“We visited some old forts and learned a lot of local history,” Jean said about exploring many of Maine’s small communities.
The family hired a local guide, Michael Good, who took them to some of the best birding spots the state has to offer while also educating them about Maine’s other fauna and flora.
Like she does for the birds she observes during her travels, Jean keeps a life list of all the lighthouses she has visited. Whenever she and Brookie plan a trip to a new coastal area, Jean does her homework in advance. She spent considerable time researching Maine.
“I look for a new lighthouse I may not have on my life list,” she explained.
While in Maine, Jean traveled to 38 lighthouses — 36 of them she had never visited previously. “I reached 100 lighthouses during my Maine trip,” she said, “and then kept going.”
Her favorite lighthouses from her Maine trip included Petit Manan Lighthouse near Bar Harbor and Mount Desert Rock, which is one of the isolated and desolate places ever used as a lighthouse site. “There’s an intense feeling on viewing Mount Desert Rock,” Jean said. “It’s so lonesome looking.”
She noted that Mount Desert Rock is located the farthest off shore of any U.S. lighthouse. “At high tide, water covers the entire island,” she added.
The rocky coast of Mount Desert Rock Island provides a home for gray seals and numerous sea-going birds. “Birds were everywhere,” Jean recalled. “We saw a great skua perched on the eave of the house where the light keeper lived.”
Another memorable activity during the trip was walking the Marginal Way, a mile-long trail in the town of Ogunquit. “The trail offers beautiful views of the rocky coastline,” Jean said.
The rocky coast, the dominant feature of much of Maine’s landscape, reminds Potter of a shark’s teeth. “And each rocky point has its own lighthouse,” she said, making the state particularly productive for a lighthouse enthusiast like herself.
While in Maine, they enjoyed the state’s most famous food — freshly caught lobster. They enjoyed Maine’s most famous crustacean steamed, on lobster rolls and baked into lobster pies. “There’s a lot of variety in how the different towns make lobster rolls,” Jean said.
At Jordan Pond House Restaurant in Acadia National Park, they also enjoyed huge popovers for which the eatery’s famous.
All in all, the Potters have seen lighthouses in 15 states — Delaware, Maryland, Connecticut, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, Rhode Island, New Jersey, New York, New Hampshire, Maine and Texas. With only a few exceptions, most of their lighthouse tours have taken place along the Atlantic Coast. A visit to the Lone Star State in 2012 allowed them to see Point Isabel Lighthouse, which dates back to 1852.
The Potters also visited Louisiana’s Lake Pontchartrain Lighthouse, which was constructed in 1837. It served as a Coast Guard Station on the west estuary of the Tchefuncte River at Lake Pontchartrain until it was destroyed by Hurricane Katrina in 2005. In 2013, the lighthouse was rebuilt as a museum.
Jean has visited all the lighthouses on Florida’s East Coast except for one located on the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. “The tours had been canceled the day we tried to visit,” she said.
“Most of our lighthouses are still functional but have been modernized through the years,” Jean said. “But we have reached the end of the lighthouse era. Automation and new navigation technology have made the need for lighthouses almost obsolete.”
Her bucket list also has some specific lighthouses on it, including the Ida Lewis Lighthouse in Rhode Island. This lighthouse is named for Ida Lewis, an American lighthouse keeper noted for her heroism.
“She is my favorite heroine of the keepers of the light,” Jean said. Lewis is credited with saving 18 lives, but unofficially the number might be as high as 36.
“During her lifetime, she was called the bravest woman in America,” Jean said, adding that Lewis remained lighthouse keeper until her death in 1911. Part of her 54-year career included assisting her parents with the duties of lighthouse keeper, but she served as keeper in her own right from 1879 to 1911.
Jean often shares her passion of lighthouses in programs for various civic organizations, and Lewis and another female lighthouse keeper named Abby Burgess are usually part of her talks.
She also shares little-known details, such as the Statue of Liberty was once a functional lighthouse.
“We all know the Statue of Liberty as a symbol of our freedom, but most people do not realize that is was officially a lighthouse used as a navigational aid for ships entering the New York Harbor,” Jean said.
She noted that the Statue of Liberty was also the first lighthouse to use electricity. During her visit to the Statue of Liberty, she climbed the 354 steps necessary to reach the statue’s crown.
These days, Jean has stopped climbing lighthouses and didn’t climb any on her Maine sojourn. But she still loves to visit them.
“The last lighthouse that I climbed was the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse in Jupiter, Florida, about 10 years ago,” she said.
Jean, who serves as regent of the Julius Dugger Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, found out through genealogical research that much of her family’s early history is tied to the sea and the ships carrying her ancestors to coastal destinations on the East Coast.
“Lighthouses,” she noted, “were critically important aids to navigation as the ships brought our ancestors to settle new lands.”
For Jean, those shining beacons haven’t dimmed at all. In fact, they still burn bright in her quest to see as many of these structures as possible.