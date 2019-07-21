Lighthouse Highlights

Choosing a favorite among the 128 lighthouses she has visited is an almost impossible task for Jean Potter, but, in a recent interview, she did spotlight a few of the more memorable ones.

FAVORITE LIGHTHOUSE

Cape Lookout on the Outer Banks of North Carolina

“It’s inaccessible except by boat,” Jean said. “A ferry transports visitors to the lighthouse from Harker’s Island for a modest fee.”

Harker’s Island is a fishing village, which attracts fish-eating birds, such as pelicans and gulls. “There are also wild horses roaming the island,” Jean added. “The trip to Cape Lookout provided some good memories.”

MOST-VISITED LIGHTHOUSE

Morris Island Lighthouse, Charleston, South Carolina

Located off the coast of Charleston, the Morris Island Lighthouse is the one Jean has visited more than other. It was the first lighthouse built in the southern United States and dates back to 1767 when South Carolina was still a British colony. The current Morris Island Lighthouse was built in 1876.

HUSBAND’S FAVORITE

Cape Neddick Lighthouse in Maine

The famous Maine lighthouse as one of the most picturesque Jean has visited and is also her husband, Brookie’s favorite. Cape Neddick Lighthouse is also affectionately known as the “Nubble” Lighthouse.

The Potters are also active birders, a pursuit that often goes hand in hand with visiting lighthouses. During their visit to Cape Neddick Lighthouse, the couple also saw some highly sought-after birds, including a male harlequin duck in breeding plumage and a common eider accompanied by its ducklings.

MOST HAUNTED LIGHTHOUSE?

Point Lookout Lighthouse in Maryland

Point Lookout Lighthouse is located at the entrance to the Potomac River at the southernmost tip of Maryland’s western shore of the Chesapeake Bay near the town of Scotland. “Point Lookout is supposedly America’s most haunted lighthouse — with justification,” Potter said.

The lighthouse was built in 1830 by John Donahoo, a man famous for constructing lighthouses. Point Lookout’s dark reputation was acquired a few decades later when a prisoner of war camp was built near the lighthouse to house Confederate soldiers. The beacon was located only a few hundred feet from the camp’s hospital. In operation from August of 1863 until June 1865, Camp Hoffman was the largest Union prison camp for Confederate soldiers. About 52,000 prisoners of war were incarcerated there over the two-year period of the camp’s existence.

Jean said 4,000 men died in the camp and were buried on site. “Many of them starved,” she said. She added that Maryland civilians sympathetic to the Confederate cause were also incarcerated in the camp.

The lighthouse’s close proximity to the notorious prison camp helps explain the reputation of Point Lookout for being haunted. Jean, who said she doesn’t truly believe in ghosts, said she “felt an aura” that surrounds this saddest of the lighthouses she has visited.

A CIVIL WAR-ERA FAVORITE

St. Simons Island Lighthouse in Georgia

One of her other favorite lighthouses also has associations with the Civil War.

“The St. Simons Island Lighthouse is the first one I ever collected, and it is one of the first ones we saw,” Jean said. She visited the historic Georgia lighthouse while staying at nearby Jekyll Island.

The original St. Simons Island lighthouse was built in 1810. During the Civil War, retreating Confederate troops destroyed the lighthouse to prevent it from falling into the hands of the Union forces. After the war, the federal government constructed a new lighthouse that was completed in 1872 . It was outfitted with a third-order, biconvex Fresnel lens, one of 70 such lenses that remain operational in the United States.

•••

Jean lamented that many lighthouses have been neglected and are in need of protection.

“Part of the charm of lighthouses is the atmosphere around them,” Jean said. She believes that there is greater public awareness about the value of saving and restoring these historic structures.

The Cape Romain Lighthouses located in McClellanville, South Carolina, provide a prime example of the neglect some of these structures have endured. Although they survived Hurricane Hugo in 1989, they have fallen into a state of disrepair over the years, and the lens was vandalized and broken.

These lighthouses were built in 1827 and 1857. The one built in 1857 was outfitted with a first-order Fresnel lens. Jean even has a piece of glass from the broken lens on display in one of the curio cabinets displaying her miniature replicas. She said the Fresnel lens represented a major technological leap for lighthouses. Such a lens could capture more oblique light from a light source, thus allowing the light from a lighthouse equipped with one to be visible over greater distances.

Jean noted that some residents of McLellanville are working to restore the historic lighthouses.

Every lighthouse she has visited offers its own unique story. “Some I climbed, some I photographed and some were seen from a distance with a spotting scope,” Potter said.

Jean hopes to visit the Pacific Coast in the future, to look for western birds and visit some new lighthouses. She noted that the pastimes of birding and visiting lighthouse can often be enjoyed simultaneously.

The Great Lakes also beckon. “There are hundreds of lighthouses located on the Great Lakes,” she said.

She shares lighthouse stories in public programs that she has presented to various civic groups, including the Watauga Historical Association, Elizabethton Book Club and Julius Dugger Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. To inquire about a program, email Jean at brookie48@embarqmail.com.

— By Bryan Stevens | Special to the Herald Courier