BRISTOL, Tenn. — A doll lay atop an anatomical cow’s head. A range of music boxes, each gift-wrapped in bows and fabric of pink, rested on a desktop, above which a sign read, “I AM SAM.”
“Here,” said Steve Baskett, “put your finger here.”
Baskett finished wrapping the sixth of eight music boxes, each of which will serve as props during Theatre Bristol’s production of “She Loves Me.” Set to open at Theatre Bristol’s ARTspace in Bristol, Tennessee on Feb. 7, the play runs on weekends through Feb. 16.
“It’s a romantic comedy musical,” Baskett said. “It’s a love story.”
Mary Ellis Rice portrays Amalia Balash. James Francis plays Georg Nowak. They’re eventual love interests, co-workers at Mr. Maraczek’s parfumerie.
“They hate each other,” Baskett said. “Unbeknownst to each other, they’ve been communicating with each other as pen pals.”
Lonely hearts each, Miss Balash and Mr. Nowak form a loving bond as letter-writing lonely hearts. Neither knows their opposite’s name or appearance. They simply fall madly in love with each other through letters.
Meanwhile at work, they loathe each other.
“She is very intelligent, romantic, but also very practical,” said Rice, the co-lead actor in “She Loves Me.” “She’s infatuated with someone she doesn’t even know. I think she’s in love with the idea of being in love. She idealizes him.”
On Monday night, the small cast began rehearsal shortly past 7. They finished just shy of 10. Throughout, they sang as if on Broadway and acted as if for an Emmy. Moments funny to poignant inhabited the well-conceived and choreographed script.
For one, the lead characters are relatable.
“I think he’s terrific,” said Francis of his character Georg Nowak. “Who can’t identify with a guy who’s so nervous around a girl he likes so much that he can’t think straight? It makes for a fun dynamic for the two characters.”
You may know “She Loves Me” better than you realize.
Written originally as the play “Parfumerie” by Hungarian playwright Miklos Laszlo, Hollywood adapted it to the big screen in 1940 as “The Shop Around the Corner” with stars James Stewart and Margaret Sullivan. In 1949, Van Johnson and Judy Garland filled the lead bills in the next film adaptation, “In the Good Old Summertime.”
Nearly 50 years later, Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan charmed American moviegoers in “You’ve Got Mail,” the most recent film adaptation of Laszlo’s play.
“It’s like a comedy for your brain,” said Samantha Gray, producer of Theatre Bristol’s “She Loves Me.” “So romantic! The highs and the lows of it, there’s so much contrast.”
Music, taut. Humor, pervasive.
Georg and Amalia’s fellow shop clerks include Theatre Bristol first-timer Leah Graham as Ilona Ritter, Dan Gray as Ladislav Sipos and Joey Collard as Steven Kodaly. Each sings marvelously.
“Every song,” Samantha Gray said, “I love it.”
No giveaways. However, as the play stages the weekend before and then on Valentine’s Day, let’s just say that it’s timing is apt.
“She Loves Me” saunters along a path of humor with occasional intersections of drama en route to love undeniable amid a boulevard of memorable music. It’s as enveloping as the love letters that bond Amalia and Georg.
“I saw the show on Broadway a few years ago,” Rice said. “Oh, it’s hilarious! There’s lots of physical comedy. It puts a smile on your face.”
