As the spring semester got into full swing, COVID-19 reared its ugly head and forced schools to close, depriving high school seniors of many traditions, including a regularly scheduled graduation.
These essays are from the point of view of four Tennessee High School seniors as they wrapped up their final high school year and prepare for their futures.
Alice Bassett
When I received the call last March, I could barely comprehend the news I had received: the 2020 track season was canceled because of Covid-19. Though I will never run another 400-meter dash as a Viking, nothing can ever take away the life lessons this race has taught me.
The first rule of the 400-meter dash, as Coach Irvin would say, is to start out fast. He would continuously remind me that I had the strength and endurance this race required. Well, I will be the first to say that he was wrong. I started out awkward and could not find my rhythm. But I tried. The 400-meter dash is just like the race called high school. As a freshman “starting out fast,” I somehow managed to fall up the stairs in front of what seemed to be all of the senior boys. Nevertheless, I continued the race. I took Coach Irvin’s advice, and began my high school journey with speed. I threw myself into as many clubs as fast as possible, in hopes of overcoming my awkwardness.
The middle of the race is when I start to really hear my voice, usually telling me that I won’t make it. Likewise, I found my voice in my junior year, except it spoke a lot differently. Instead of listening at Student Council meetings, I began to speak and take charge. The rigorous classes taught me to rise to the standards the teachers set, and my voice slowly made a name for itself. I saw the creativity my brain had developed as we put long hours into the yearbook. This was the time in the race that I found myself. The time when the busyness and chaos of the center field pushed me to run faster.
When I finally arrive at the last stretch of the 400-meter dash, my lungs are fireballs and my legs are Jell-O, and yet all I hear is Coach Stubbs yelling, “Have heart right here.” This last stretch of my high school journey has been one of tests and discomfort. Luckily, I have had multiple “Coach Stubbses” running the last little stretch with me. This time of social distancing has emotionally connected me in deeper ways to my teachers, friends, and family. They have taught me to have heart even when it feels like the ground is no longer under my feet.
When I finish, I can’t breathe. The race is physically and mentally exhausting. I stare at my feet and try to catch my breath, and then it hits me: the tremendous sense of accomplishment. I look back on what I just did, and I smile. Looking back at high school, I feel the same way. I am in awe of the memories I have been given in these past four years. I see my own growth as I have learned to endure. I have been trained and given the strength to run. Though I will never run another 400 meter dash as a Viking, I’ve grown to realize that life is full of many races. In the grueling race of life, I’ve just made it out of the blocks…
Olivia Millwood
Class of 2020, history has its eyes on us. However, I believe it is only proper to address the elephant in the room: COVID-19. It has taken arguably the most exciting aspect of senior year: the time after all the college applications, transcript organizations, and GPA finalizations, in which we finally are able to celebrate our accomplishments for the past twelve years. We’ve spent our entire school careers surrounded by the same group of people, and now we must say goodbye and leap into the next phase of our lives without the ordinary celebratory traditions. Still, I was told to write positively. Therefore, I ask the class of 2020 to look at everything we ever were and see how much we’ve grown.
Our story begins in elementary school, where we entered knowing how to walk and exited with six years of AR in our back pockets. With vague memories of committing to “Team Jacob or Team Edward,” wishing recess was longer, and singing “Let it Go” at the top of our lungs, we simultaneously wish we could return to and never see this era again. Then we advanced to Vance Middle School. It seemed just yesterday we began making new friends, picking up different hobbies, complaining about MobyMax, or beginning an emo phase. Much of our middle school experience was defined through phases and fads that we now recoil at, such as the fear of contracting Ebola, the obsession with two lovers whose saying was “Okay? Okay,” the ice bucket challenge, and that strange period where we were obsessed with a girl and her bow-and-arrow. I’ve heard, however, that it’s good to cringe at awkward moments in our past, as it’s a sign of growth. Moreover, Vance, though arguably one of the most awkward phases of our lives, cultivated us until we were ready to enter the home of the Vikings.
Today, we sit in the heat of July, nearly graduates, as the Class of 2020. The past four years have housed our journeys from small freshmen to young adults, and have seen our lessons learned, friendships forged, and memories made. Recollections as insignificant as fire drills in the rain or ones buried in tradition like the V/T game. Nevertheless, today is a momentous occasion in which we begin our first steps into the start of something new. Every class has a page in Tennessee High’s long story, and I believe ours is one for the books. Though we’re the class that was born into the aftermath of national shock and thrusted into adulthood during the international unknown, we will be remembered as the class that persevered, a class that consistently looked into the eyes of misfortune and ended triumphantly. Unfortunately, COVID-19 will be a part of our narrative in the story that will be written someday. However, it most certainly will not be our legacy. Our legacy will be known as The Class of 2020: ambitious, persistent, and determined.
Kaitlin Rice
It’s finally here: the moment that we’ve been waiting for since we began this journey thirteen years ago. Over the years, we have told many of our teachers that we would never need to use some of the information that we were being taught, such as the quadratic formula and how to calculate the velocity of an object. What we failed to realize is that we have been taught many valuable life lessons outside of the curriculum.
In elementary school, we were taught that we will always be held accountable for our actions when our teachers made us pull a light for doing something wrong. The day that I had to pull a light in first grade is easily one of my top three most terrifying days.
As we transitioned to middle school, we learned that change is inevitable when we were thrown into groups to work on social studies projects. We were shown that change can be a good thing as we were able to make many new friends.
In high school, we were given freedom, which came with lots of responsibility. We were taught to never procrastinate when Mr. Cross’ government assignments continuously piled up every Sunday night. Most recently, due to our senior year being cut short, we have learned how to see the good in seemingly bad situations. We have had the “adopt a senior” program, senior signs placed in our yards, and I even received a card with money in it from someone that saw my senior sign in my yard and “wanted to do something nice.”
Formulas and facts might be forgotten, but the most important things taught at THS are permanently stitched to our souls. As we all move on to college, the armed forces, and the workforce, we will carry these life lessons with us. Congratulations, Class of 2020!
Lance Tudor
From a Holston View Owl, to a Vance Junior Viking, to a Mighty Tennessee High Viking, each phase of my education has taught me the true meaning of Viking Pride. I am proud of the People who have shaped me, I am proud of the Respect they have taught me, I am proud of my Integrity and Determination, and I am Elated to begin the rest of my life.
There are many People in the Viking Nation I could thank for their displays of Viking Pride. I am proud of the teachers, coaches, administrators, and even custodians, who pushed me to succeed in and out of the classroom. I learned from their example, and the relationships I developed have fashioned me into the person I am today. Every morning when I ran laps for gym class, I counted on the same friendly custodian waiting for me to finish so she could say “good mornin’.” This may not seem like much, but she taught me to care for all people and to be present with those around me.
Some of my favorite people are the band of social studies teachers who taught me about Respect and staying true to myself. These teachers were quick to tease me as I walked down the hall, but they were also the teachers whom I leaned on when I needed support. Their selfless acts of compassion encouraged me to follow my faith and respect myself. Through their influence, I had the courage to be a student leader for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, which led to my greatest accomplishment in high school, giving my testimony in front of an audience of over 500 people at Fields of Faith.
Through years of playing sports, I have learned about Integrity and doing the right thing. I often learned to do the right thing when I observed our opponents doing the wrong thing. It was challenging to do the right thing, especially when watching an opposing player elbow my teammate during a play at first base. However, Coach told our team what he expected of us. Win or lose, we maintained our respect for the game and the people around us. I learned through playing sports that Vikings maintain their integrity even when our opponents do not.
I am graduating high school with deep Determination to succeed. A few years ago, one of my coaches taught me a lesson about determination that has helped me deal with the abrupt ending of my senior year. After a tough loss against Dobyns-Bennett, I was in tears about my performance. My coach pulled me aside and explained the potential he saw in me in the coming years. In this moment, my coach showed me how to persevere through adversity. This Determination has helped me stay positive despite missing countless senior memories.
I am Elated to be graduating with my friends. Our class is uniquely special. Our senior year was cut short by a pandemic that caused us to miss athletic events, prom, Class Night, and the graduation ceremony we earned. Although we did not experience these senior memories, we embraced this as an opportunity to unite and support one another. As we take the next step toward our futures, we will always hold on to the true meaning of Viking Pride.
