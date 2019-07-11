MARION, Va. — The Appalachian Spirit Gallery, 144 W. Main St. in Marion, celebrates its Second Friday ArtWalk from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday with a special exhibit of artwork by Nick Freeman.
Born in Bristol, Tennessee, Freeman works with charcoal and some limited color dry pastels and draws exclusively from photos. He sells his work in over 20 different galleries and boutiques in Virginia and Tennessee.
A concert will feature Jr. and the Jar Shakers, a four-piece blues band from Southwest Virginia. The concert begins at 6 p.m. and is free and open to the public.