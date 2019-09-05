ABINGDON, Va. — Barter Youth Academy has opened registration for classes that begin in September and are held in Bristol, Tennessee, Bristol, Virginia, Abingdon, Kingsport and Johnson City. Registration is open until Sept. 13.
Barter Youth Academy is an innovative theater education program that teaches students teamwork and creativity. Barter Youth Academy students will bring literary classics to the stage in the “Page to Stage” season. The season includes: "Mother Goose Nursery Rhymes" for ages 5-7, "The Velveteen Rabbit" for elementary school-age groups and "The Prince and the Pauper" for middle and high-school-age groups.
Students will learn acting techniques and performance skills while working together on a minimally produced play for their final demonstration. For information, contact Nikki Skillman at byaeducation@bartertheatre.com.
