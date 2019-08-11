KINGSPORT, Tenn. — the Lost State Writers Guild is hosting the Franklin Regional Writers Workshop on Sept. 14, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m., at the Waverly Road Presbyterian Church, 1415 Waverly Road in Kingsport, Tennessee.
The one-day workshop will consist of five sessions led by acclaimed regional writers on topics including fiction (Tamara Baxter); poetry (Jane Hicks and Connie Green); editing (Bob Land); and marketing (Tammy Robinson Smith).
A question-and-answer panel session follows the workshops. Cost is $35 and includes snacks and a box lunch catered by the Mustard Seed Café. Deadline for registration is Aug. 15.
To print out a registration form, visit www.loststatewritersguild.com or the Lost State Writers Guild Facebook page on “Notes.” Mail forms and checks to: Carol Jackson, 169 Poplar Ridge Road, Piney Flats, TN 37686.
For more, email mscribe@aol.com or cvcjackson@aol.com.