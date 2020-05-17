It has long been asked “What does it feel like to retire?” Well, if this lockdown is any reflection of what retirement feels like, then neither Loretta Trayer nor myself want anything to do with it.
Loretta has kept herself just as busy, as ever, in her real estate business with Sotheby’s, listing properties on the phone and computer and discussing possible visits with clients to various properties when these pandemic restrictions are safe. And for me, I have been just as busy in my home office working on financing my $10 million Clean Coal Conversion Project, where we now have seven new patents pending from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
We are now laying the plans to build and operate a new patented environmentally clean coal conversion plant once the all clear signs are received from this coronavirus disease.
Now having said all the above with regards to our professional jobs at 80, let me tell another positive side of these past two months of what both Loretta and I have learned about each other, living so close daily to one another, and what we have actually enjoyed most about this stay at home locked down.
We have a home movie date about every night seeing some of the old classics from the time we both graduated from different high schools in 1957 — Loretta’s Ervington High School in Dickenson County, Virginia, and my high school in Sophia, West Virginia.
Both our parents worked in the coal industry in these small coal mining towns and the local movie theaters in our towns became “our eyes to the world” that we could only dream about seeing one of these days.
Watching these movies with an evening snack and maybe a glass of Banner Elk, North Carolina, wine that I had made at my winery became a real joy. We both have now seen, in our 80 years, many of these “far away” beautiful sites shown in these movies from Paris to Rome to Africa.
But of all these classic movies [we have seen], the movie that has inspired us both the most during these past two months was “Julie and Julia,” starring Meryl Streep portraying the life of Julia Childs and mastering the art of French cooking.
As it turns out, Loretta has always loved to cook and even took, many years ago, a few weeks of cooking classes in Paris, France, to also learn the art of French cooking. So about every evening, along with our movies, we have shared a special French dish. With me being Loretta’s sous chef, we have shared the beauty of making some of these famous French dishes highlighted in Julia Childs’s book titled “Mastering the Art of French Cooking” published in 1961 and 1968.
Loretta and I both have rediscovered what our parents and grandparents already knew, the joy of home-cooked meals.
Now with us both growing up in these Appalachian Mountains, we have woven into our French dishes a few of our local spring grown vegetables, such as ramps and morel mushrooms. The rain this spring has resulted in an abundance of both Ramps and Morel Mushrooms grown wild in our local woods.
So, my dear French Chef “Loretta,” what are we having for dinner tonight?
