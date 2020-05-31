From the author: I am a poet, photographer and newcomer to Abingdon, Virginia. I am grateful to be here in Southwestern Virginia as spring emerges! The Creeper Trail was packed Memorial Day weekend. I wrote the following poem in response to one experience that dominated my view of the trail.

The Main Event on the Trail Today

I witnessed

today’s main event

on the hiking trail:

a little girl under 4

plopped down

on the earthen path

and refused to move,

ignoring the coaxing

of mother, family, and dogs.

Instead, from her muddy seat

she chanted I CAN’T DO IT

over and over again, at a volume

heard far and wide.

Stopped in my tracks,

mesmerized by her audacity,

by her absolute immersion

in her own defiance,

I stood there enthralled.

She continued in her outrage

until her mother, back from a run,

picked her up, brushed her off,

and carried her away.

In her mother’s arms,

the chant dissolved,

it made no sense anymore.

She dried her eyes

and headed home ... triumphant.

