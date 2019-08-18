Q: The song at the end of a recent re-run of the crime drama, “Cold Case” had the words “how do I get you alone.” Is this the name of the song? Who is the singer?
A: The song that you heard on “Cold Case” was “Alone” by Heart. Although the group originated in Vancouver, British Columbia in the early ’60s, it didn’t have much success until Ann and Nancy Wilson joined them in the early ’70s.
The band’s debut album, “Dreamboat Annie,” was released in 1975 and was a big seller due in large part to the hits “Magic Man” and “Crazy on You.”
Their second album, “Little Queen,” was also a hit and included one of their most famous songs, “Barracuda.”
Their next two releases, 1978’s “Dog & Butterfly” and 1980’s “Bebe Le Strange,” continued their impressive run of hit albums.
During the early ’80s however, their success subsided for a while as their next two albums failed to reach the Top Ten. After a mid-’80s makeover for the MTV era and dropping their rock edge in favor of more mainstream songs, their self-titled album brought them back to the charts in 1985 and eventually peaked at No. 1.
With four Top Ten hits including the No. 1 song “These Dreams,” Heart was bigger than ever. Their next albums, 1987’s “Bad Animals,” which reached No. 2 on the album charts and included the No. 1 hit “Alone,” and 1990’s “Brigade,” which included the No. 2 hit “All I Wanna Do Is Make Love To You,” continued their hot streak. Since then, Heart has only had moderate success on the charts.
Q: Not long after Phil Everly’s death, I remember hearing that he was in a group in the early ’60s with Carole King and Glen Campbell. They only recorded a few songs. Where can you find the recordings?
A: The Everly Brothers’ rise wasn’t immediate. Although long-time family friend and music icon, Chet Atkins, persuaded Columbia to sign the unknown duo, the label dropped them after their first single flopped. In 1956,
Atkins introduced them to music publisher Wesley Rose, president of Acuff-Rose, one of the leading music publishers in Nashville. He agreed to manage the brothers and secure a record deal if they agreed to let Acuff-Rose publish their music. The brothers agreed and Rose signed them to Cadence Records and their career took off. It has been reported that between 1957 and 1962, the Everly Brothers earned over $35 million in record sales.
By 1961, the brothers began to resent the fact that not only did Acuff-Rose own the rights to all of their music recorded to date, it also owned the rights to all future songs they wrote as the Everly Brothers. They also realized that most of the top songwriters in Nashville at that time, including those responsible for writing many of their hits, were under contract with Acuff-Rose. When they tried to write songs under the name “Jimmy Howard,” Acuff-Rose found out and successfully sued for control of those songs, too.
The Brothers learned an important truth: Acuff-Rose owned the key to the golden handcuffs the Brothers found themselves wearing. In an effort to get out from under Acuff-Rose, the brothers formed their own label, Calliope Records, and pursued separate projects.
Phil Everly formed a short-lived group, Keestone Family Singers, with Glen Campbell and Carole King, and recorded one single, “Cornbread and Chitlings” backed with “Melodrama.” Although we have not found these songs commercially available, we have seen copies available at online auction sites. If you are interested, you can hear “Cornbread and Chitlings” on YouTube.com. Today, Acuff-Rose is now known as Sony ATV.